Train travel may be one of the most sustainable, speedy ways to get around in the UK, but tickets don’t come cheap. The Independent’s travel correspondent, Simon Calder, reported that train fares have risen by around 4.6 per cent. But, unfortunately, for many, the cost is unavoidable.

To help you save a little bit of cash on your all-important travel, we’d recommend a railcard, but also booking your tickets via Trainline, which guarantees its offering the best price, with no booking fee when you buy same-day tickets using the app. But it’s not just UK train journeys that you can book using Trainline. It is Europe’s leading train and coach app, pulling together routes, timetables and prices from more than 270 rail and coach operators, in 40 countries.

The platform offers great deals on advanced bookings, split fares, and when you use a railcard. Our team of money-savers have used their skills to find ways to help you save up to £22 per trip, and enjoy 60 per cent off advanced bookings. Here’s how.

Like with many other things, train tickets are often cheaper when you book them in advance. Advance train tickets are single fares that go on sale around 12 weeks before your departure date. They’re non-refundable and non-flexible – which is what makes them a lot cheaper than on-the-day, full-price fares. Advance train tickets from Trainline can save you up to 60 per cent, but only a limited number of tickets will be available, so don't hang around.

By opting for a split ticket on Trainline, you can save on average £22 per trip. The app splits your train journey into multiple tickets, rather than buying a single ticket, automatically, saving you a big chunk of cash. Most of the time, you won't have to change trains, the train just needs to stop at your split ticket section.

If you’re frequently travelling by train, you can save with digital season tickets. There are four options – weekly, monthly, annual and flexi tickets. When you buy an annual season ticket you'll also get a free annual gold card, which acts in the same way as a railcard and gets you a third off of off-peak train journeys, travelcards and tube trips, saving you an extra £93 a year, on average.

