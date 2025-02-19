Best Mountain Warehouse deals on skiwear, camping equipment and more

Whether your hiking boots have seen better days, or you're looking to treat yourself to a tent that doesn't have holes in, Mountain Warehouse is one of our go-to brands for shopping all things camping, sport and outdoors.

The retailer’s large catalogue of items features a number of products from brands but mainly consists of a huge selection of products that are designed in-house, which helps to keep the price low. The high street giant stocks everything from ski pants and air beds to fleeces and paddleboards. Tents, backpacks and waterproof jackets come in all different shapes, sizes and colours, with different styles to suit a variety of activities and budgets. It’s really handy to have them all in one place, making Mountain Warehouse a sort of treasure trove for outdoor pursuits.

While the retailer is one of the most competitively priced outdoor stores, we’re always excited to learn of extra discounts and sales. These opportunities to land a bargain are perfect for those needing to buy all-new ski gear for an upcoming trip to the Alps or for parents planning ahead for summer camping holidays.

Right now, the Mountain Warehouse clearance features products with a whopping discount of up to 70 per cent across men's and women's, kids, footwear, ski, jackets and equipment. If you’ve got a ski trip coming up, the long snow boots (was £49.99, now £16.99, Mountainwarehouse.com) are currently reduced by 66 per cent and would keep your feet toasty warm thanks to their durable snow-proof layer. You can also save 56 per cent on this two-pack of base layer trousers (was £44.99, now £19.99, Mountainwarehouse.com), and anti-fog ski goggles from Surfanic (was £70, now £40, Mountainwarehouse.com).

If you have an itch for the warmer weather and are planning a camping staycation for spring, check out the big savings on outdoors equipment, like this waterproof hiking rucksack from Olpro (was £110, now £30, Mountainwarehouse.com).

( Mountain Warehouse )

You’ll also get free delivery when spending more than £50, and have the reassurance of hassle-free returns for 60 days – perfect if you want to order a few items from the sale and see what suits your needs best.

Discounts are not just reserved for clearance and sale items, however, as new customers can currently secure 10 per cent off their first order with the code “WELCOME10”. Similarly, students can get 10 per cent off everything online – simply verify your status through Unidays.

