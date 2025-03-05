Best ways to save on a railcard

Last autumn, the Office of Rail and Road reported that a whopping 1.7 billion train journeys were made by passengers between September 2023 and 2024, so it’s safe to say that most of us Brits are no strangers to a train journey or two. Although train travel is one of the fastest and most sustainable ways to get around, the cost of train tickets has continued to rise in recent years.

In fact, our travel team recently reported that train fares in England and Wales experienced a rise of about 4.6 per cent on Sunday 2 March. The Independent’s travel correspondent, Simon Calder, recommends that one of the best ways to save on your train travel is to get a railcard.

There are many different kinds of railcards, which, on average, are each designed to save you a third on your travel. If you regularly make long train journeys, you’ll typically find that your railcard will have paid for itself after just a few trips. We pride ourselves on helping you save money on travel, so we’ve rounded up the best money-saving tips to help make sure that your train fare is a little cheaper.

More than seven million people are currently using a railcard to save a 33 per cent off their train travel across the UK, and with these deals, you could be joining them. There are nine main railcards – including 16-25, family and friends, and seniors, which come in the form of either a physical or digital card. Some restrictions may apply depending on what ticket you purchase, so be sure to look out for any details on when you won’t be able to use your railcard and if there’s a minimum fare spend. Once you have it, you’ll need to carry your railcard on you whenever you’ve used it to book a train.

Having just gone up in price, a railcard will currently set you back £35. Although it usually pays for itself in a short space of time, getting extra savings is always a big plus. To help you save money, we’d recommend that you plan ahead and buy a three-year railcard (worth £115, buy for £80, Railcard.co.uk), by doing so, you’ll save £25. This deal is perfect for students, commuters and those who take frequent trips, and you won’t have to fork out for a replacement card each year.

Students can also get 15 per cent off either a 16-17, 16-25 or 26-30 railcard when using a Unidays to purchase through Trainline (was £35, now £29.75, Thetrainline.com), which is a discount not to be overlooked.

Another tip: If you’re a Tesco Clubcard member, you can save up to 50 per cent on your railcard purchase when buying using your points. For every £2.50 of Tesco Clubcard vouchers you use, you’ll get £5 to spend on your new railcard. So, if you’ve been hanging onto around £17.50 of vouchers for some time, this is a great way to spend them. There are a range of different options to choose from, including the two together railcard (was £35, now £17.50, Tesco.com).

