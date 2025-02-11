Save up to 20% on your next holiday with Club Med’s travel deals

If the gloomy weather has you dreaming of jet-setting, and planning your next holiday, The Independent’s deal experts have your back. Whether it’s a discount on an easyJet or Emirates flight or a hotel deal at Tui or Expedia, we’ve found plenty of ways to save on your next adventure. Where last-minute getaways, ski holidays or a stays at exclusive resorts are concerned, Club Med has some impressive offers.

Whether you need a hefty dose of vitamin D and can picture yourself getting sun-kissed on Caribbean shores, want to test out your skills on the French slopes or head out to Japan to explore the local culture and cuisine, Club Med has something for you. What’s more, the travel operator will help you through every step of the process, finding you your accommodation, flights, and even assisting with extras, such as excursions. There are fantastic deals for all to enjoy, including savings for families, solo travellers and couples.

In order to make your vacation dreams come true, we've sourced the very best Club Med discount codes below, and rounded up the deals that will help you save big on your next booking. No matter whether you're looking for a busy city break with your pals, or want a romantic and relaxing few weeks away in the sunshine, here is all that you need to know.

If you're after an adventurous holiday, check out Club Med's winter snow sales for 2026. If you book your all-inclusive ski holiday for the next season by Friday (14 February), you will be able to save up to 20 per cent. You’ll secure yourself an in-demand suite for all the family or a cosy cabin for two while saving you a few hundred pounds each (on average). The discount will come off your booking automatically, with no need to apply a code.

Club Med La Rosiere ( Club Med )

There are ski holiday deals in the Alps, Asia, and North America, all offering something special. The Les Arcs Panorama in France, for example, gives you the chance to enjoy exclusive collection space for less, with a luxury suite, outdoor hot tub, access to the lounge bar, a private ski room, a dedicated concierge and room service for breakfast. What more could you want? If you’ve been searching for a sign to go all out and book that dream ski trip, this could be it.

Club Med Serre Chevalier ( Club Med )

Club Med also offers up to 20 per cent discount on last-minute deals, which are updated each week for a departure date up to three weeks after you book, and only on bookings of a minimum of three nights. There are ski holidays included in these deals, so if a trip to Les Arcs was on your bingo card for 2025, you’ll be pleased to hear you can currently save £600 on a stay at an all-inclusive ski resort in the area (Clubmed.co.uk).

( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

If you’re craving some sunshine though, at the top of our list would be Kani in the Maldives (Clubmed.co.uk), which is set on a private atoll in a tranquil turquoise lagoon – magical.

If you prefer to plan ahead, then you're in luck. You can secure fantastic deals on bookings for some of Club Med's dreamiest resorts, in the most inspiring locations, thanks to savings of up to 15 per cent. These deals include destinations far and wide, including the Magna Marbella in Spain (Clubmed.co.uk) – a sunny oasis with acres of terraced gardens.

How we choose the best discount codes

The Independent’s team of deal hunters dedicate themselves to carefully selecting the best travel offers and discount codes, including from the likes of easyJet, Emirates, Tui, Expedia and Club Med. We look out for deals on all-inclusive holidays, we’d never recommend a deal that we wouldn’t use ourselves. It’s here where you’ll find all of the latest and best bargains on Club Med bookings.

Why you can trust us to find the best discount codes

The Independent’s expert team of deal hunters know how to pick out the best travel offers and discount codes, so you can trust that you’re getting the best possible price. During our research, we consider all the important stuff – flights, excursions, hotels, package holidays, and more. It’s important to note that we’d never recommend a deal that we wouldn’t snap up ourselves, so you really are in good hands. We don’t just source deals on holidays, either, we’re keen consumer champions all year around, sourcing the top offers day to day, and during some of the biggest annual shopping events, like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and the Boxing Day sales.

