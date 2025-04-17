As travel season warms up, there’s no better time to start planning your next adventure. Whether you're dreaming of cocktails in the Caribbean, a cultural city break or an action-packed excursion, Viator offers thousands of tours and activities to make your trip even more memorable.

From guided walking tours of Dubrovnik to off-grid adventures in Bali, Viator makes booking your activities easier. Whilst the memories are priceless, your trip doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag. The Independent’s deal hunters have done the work for you and sourced the best Viator discount codes and offers.

To ensure you make the most of your next getaway, we’ve rounded up the top three Viator deals below. Whether you're planning a spontaneous getaway or something further ahead, here’s how you can save on attractions and activities.

Top Viator discount codes

If a European adventure is in the diary, save up to 15 per cent on tours and attractions across top destinations including Paris, Santorini, Florence and more with our offer. Simply type in your destination or type of activity into the search bar on the website, and you’ll find lots of inspiration.

You can explore the fairytale-style castles just outside of Lisbon with 20 per cent off this Sintra day tour (was £58.72 per person, now £46.97), or eat like a local in Rome on this Trastevere food tour (was £78 per person, now £70.20).

Tick off your bucket list experiences ( iStock/The Independent )

If you’re more of a forward planner, Viator is also offering up to 20 per cent off early bookings, perfect for securing popular experiences before they sell out. See the iconic Giza pyramids on this Best of Cairo day tour, available to book for September for £113 per person instead of £142.

The savings don’t stop at the checkout – once registered with Viator, you’ll earn rewards that you can use to pay towards your next booking. Just 24 hours after your activity ends, your rewards will appear in your account and are ready to be redeemed on your next adventure.

What are the best Viator tours to book?

If you’re debating where to visit next, there are plenty of must-see attractions to add to your list. Here are some of the most popular destinations where you can take advantage of these Viator promo codes:

London: Step into history with tours of Buckingham Palace, the Tower of London and the bustling West End.

Dubai: Ride the dunes on a desert safari, take in the views from the Burj Khalifa or cruise along Dubai Marina.

Bangkok: Visit the stunning Grand Palace, explore floating markets or try your hand at Thai cooking.

New York: Walk the iconic Brooklyn Bridge, go backstage on Broadway or take in the skyline from a helicopter tour.

What is Viator?

Viator, a Tripadvisor company, is a trusted travel provider offering tours and experiences worldwide. There are thousands of activities to explore, flexible payment options, free cancellation and lowest price guarantees. Plus, with the addition of a Viator discount code, you can take advantage of extra savings.

How we find the best deals and discount codes

