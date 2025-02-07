Legoland tickets reduced by 55% ahead of half-term

February half-term is approaching and you need a plan – sharpish. Enter Legoland, back from its winter break and packed with fun for the whole family. Think thrilling rides, hands-on Lego building, live shows and plenty of excitement to keep even the most energetic little ones entertained.

Let’s be honest – keeping children busy over the school holidays can be tiring and the cost of days out soon adds up. But Legoland is a no-brainer for any parent. With rides and attractions for kids as young as two, plus plenty for grown-ups to enjoy, it’s the perfect mix of adventure and creativity. Whether you’re after a fun-filled day trip or a weekend getaway, there’s plenty to see and do at an affordable price.

To keep the costs down this half-term, The Independent’s deal-hunters have tracked down the best Legoland discount codes and deals to help you save on tickets and hotel bookings. Right now, you can get up to 55 per cent off tickets when you book online.

Legoland UK has some exciting new attractions for 2025. The minifigure speedway is the park’s first-ever Lego-themed dual rollercoaster, where you’ll join team allstars or team legends and race to the finish line. Meanwhile, the deep sea adventure is making an exciting return after a short break and it's on the lookout for new recruits. Hop aboard a Lego submarine and embark on an underwater expedition to find marine life, hidden secrets and maybe even some treasure.

Of course, Legoland’s favourites are back, including the dragon rollercoaster where you can zip through the skies, the Lego kingdoms and interactive fun at the Kingdom of the Pharaohs. For younger ones, the Duplo Valley offers gentle rides like the dino coaster. A must-see is miniland, where iconic landmarks are recreated in impressive Lego detail.

open image in gallery There’s fun for all the family at Legoland ( Legoland Windsor Resort )

During the February half-term holidays, Legoland is also hosting its popular brick days. Along with access to all the rides and attractions, you can also enjoy meet and greets with characters and take part in brick-building challenges. Book your tickets today and pay just £29 instead of £68.

For the ultimate Legoland experience, a stay at one of the resort’s themed hotels is a must. The Legoland Resort Hotel offers Pirate, Kingdom and Ninjago rooms, each packed with intricate themed details and a free Lego gift. For a fairytale escape, the Legoland Castle Hotel will immerse you in a world of knights, wizards and princesses. Hotel stays include complimentary breakfast and access to interactive play areas and the swimming pool, as well as entertainment in the evening. Don't forget to take advantage of the Legoland deal with family breaks from just £139.

open image in gallery For a fairytale escape, book the Legoland Castle Hotel ( Legoland Castle Hotel )

The woodland village, which opened last year, provides a nature-inspired retreat, perfect if you prefer an open living space. Choose from a standard or premium lodge, or go wild with a glamping experience in a woodland barrel, available from just £160 per night. The woodland village even has its own restaurant and bar, where you will enjoy a complimentary breakfast, which serves campfire-inspired meals for the whole family.

Why choose Legoland?

“If, like me, you’re the parent of an energetic youngster, Legoland should be high on your list of places to visit as a family. Ideal for day trips or short breaks, there are more than 50 rides to choose from, as well as live shows and attractions designed to delight children (and, let’s face it, adults) of all ages. The ultimate Lego adventure, you can even stay the night at the Castle Hotel, where you can take your pick of amazing, themed rooms to suit every kind of Lego lover,” says Sarah Jones, assistant IndyBest editor.

