The recent warmer weather has us thinking of different ways that we can spend a fun-filled day out, and with several fantastic theme parks here in the UK, there’s no shortage of ways to keep the whole family entertained. Chessington World of Adventures is home to over 40 rides and attractions, along with a zoo and aquarium with over a thousand animals, and an on-site resort hotel. What more could you ask for?

The estate’s original mansion was built back in 1348, and it wasn't until 1931 that Chessington Zoo opened, followed by Chessington World of Adventures theme park in 1987. With its storied history and varied offerings, Chessington welcomes well over one million visitors each year, with many families returning for their favourite attractions – namely Vampire, Dragon’s Fury and Rameses Revenge.

At Chessington, you’ll also find the World’s first Jumanji-themed land, with exhilarating rides, along with the family favourite, Gruffalo River Ride Adventure.

It’s no surprise that family days out can quickly add up, which is why our team of deal hunters have been hard at work sourcing the best discounts and offers to help you save on your next trip to Chessington. Here’s how.

By planning a bit further in advance, you’ll save up to 56 per cent on your Chessington tickets. Booking online slashes the price considerably on single-day tickets, which includes entry to the theme park and the zoo. Online tickets start from just £29, but if you were to buy walk-up tickets on the day, you’d pay upwards of £66. It’s a no-brainer.

If you’re planning to turn your trip to Chessington into a staycation, consider the great deals on overnight stays with park entry. These offers start from just £54 per person, with entry to both the theme park and zoo, breakfast, early ride access, free parking and hotel entertainment. You can choose from themed and standard rooms, which the kids will love (think Jumanji, Oreo, Capri-Sun, Gruffalo and Room on The Broom rooms). If you’ve got a little extra time to spare, Chessington’s overnight deals are a total steal.

Thinking ahead to Easter break? Chessington’s Easter escapes are live and are priced from just £80 per person. While many other resorts will hike up the prices as soon as the holidays swing around, Chessington’s affordable deals include not only your stay and access to the theme park and zoo but plenty of seasonal entertainment from Bonnie the Easter Bunny and her team.

If you want to save a bit extra cash, join Merlin Holiday Club and get up to 20 per cent off your short breaks, along with access to the Savannah Splash Pool, entertainment, breakfast and all the other bells and whistles you'd expect from a resort stay.

The Independent's deal-hunters are dedicated to finding you the best deals.

Since 1986, we've been trusted consumer champions here at The Independent.

