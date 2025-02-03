Since the debut of the original iPad in 2010, Apple’s devices have dominated the tablet market, proving themselves as capable streaming, gaming, browsing and video-editing devices, with the newest iPads even doubling up as laptops.

Despite their high price tags, Apple’s iPads are among the most popular tablets in the world. While the tech giant rarely takes part in sales, savvy shoppers can often pick up the iPad with a discount at third-party retailers, including Amazon, Currys and Very.

Apple released a new iPad Air, new iPad Pro and new iPad Mini last year, as well as a new entry-level iPad in 2022, meaning discounts on the previous models are starting to drop. We’ve found offers on current-generation iPads as well as the 2022 and 2021 entry-level models.

Plus, if you’re a student or teacher, Apple’s education pricing could save you a substantial amount of money, and you may just get a free pair of AirPods thrown in, too.

We’ve searched high and low for the cheapest prices for Apple’s leading devices – from the iPad Air to the iPad Pro. These are the discounts to snap up this month.

The best iPad deals for February 2025 in the UK are:

Apple iPad Air M2, 2024, 11in, 128GB: Was £599, now £559.97, Amazon.co.uk

Apple iPad, 10th generation, 2022: Was £329, now £308, Very.co.uk

Apple iPad Pro M4, 2024, 13in, 256GB: Was £1,199.98, now £1,199.98, Amazon.co.uk

Screen size: 11in

11in Dimensions: 247.6mm × 178.5mm × 6.1mm

247.6mm × 178.5mm × 6.1mm Operating system: iPadOS

iPadOS Resolution: 2,360 x 1,640px

2,360 x 1,640px Storage: 128GB

128GB Rear camera: 12MP

12MP Front camera: 12MP

12MP Weight: 462g

Released in May last year, the 11in iPad Air has just received a tasty £40 price cut at Amazon. Tech critic David Phelan gave the device five stars in his review. “Put the iPad Air in the magic keyboard case, and you have something approaching a laptop, but thinner and lighter,” he said. “The software is now so advanced it works tremendously as an alternative laptop – Apple’s stage manager setup, which enables you to see separate windows more easily, comes pretty close to beating macOS.”

Apple iPad, 10th generation, 2022: Was £329, now £308, Very.co.uk

Screen size: 10.9in

10.9in Dimensions: 248.6mm x 179.5mm x 7mm

248.6mm x 179.5mm x 7mm Operating system: iPadOS

iPadOS Resolution: 2,360 x 1,640px

2,360 x 1,640px Storage: 64GB

64GB Rear camera: 12MP

12MP Front camera: 12MP ultra-wide

12MP ultra-wide Weight: 477g

Slashed to an all-time low price, the 2022 iPad has been discounted to £308 at Very. “The new design, faster processor, better and bigger display are easily worth the price, and the new iPad is a real rival to the iPad Air, which usually costs £170 more,” our writer said in their review. “This is the best tablet under £500 from any manufacturer, in my opinion,” they added.

Apple iPad Pro M4, 2024, 13in, 256GB: Was £1,199.98, now £1,199.98, Amazon.co.uk

Screen size: 11in

11in Dimensions: 249.7mm x 177.5mm x 5.3mm

249.7mm x 177.5mm x 5.3mm Operating system: iPadOS

iPadOS Resolution: 2,420 x 1,668px

2,420 x 1,668px Storage: 256GB

256GB Rear camera: 12MP

12MP Front camera: 12MP

12MP Weight: 444g

The latest generation of iPad Pro launched last year, with the new M4 chipset giving it the best performance of any tablet in Apple’s range. Tech critic David called it “monstrously powerful” and “somehow slimmer than an iPod Nano” in his iPad Pro review. Right now, there’s more than £100 off the 13in model at Amazon.

Apple iPad Mini, 6th generation, 2021: Was £649, now £499, Johnlewis.com

Screen size: 8.3in

8.3in Dimensions: 195.4mm x 134.8mm x 6.3mm

195.4mm x 134.8mm x 6.3mm Operating system: iPadOS

iPadOS Resolution: 2,266 x 1,488px

2,266 x 1,488px Storage: 256GB

256GB Rear camera: 12MP

12MP Front camera: 12MP

12MP Weight: 293g

With the launch of the new 7th-generation iPad Mini, John Lewis has just discounted the older model from 2021 by a sizeable £150. “The Mini looks like a shrunken version of the iPad Pro or iPad Air from 2020 and includes features common to those bigger tablets, such as a flat-edge design, compatibility with the second-generation Apple pencil (which snaps onto that convenient flat edge magnetically to charge) and an all-screen front,” tech critic David said in his review. “It has a super-fast processor, and it’s amazingly convenient and pocketable.”

Apple iPad deals FAQs

How we find the best iPad deals

We’re constantly tracking the price of Apple’s range of iPads across all the major retailers, watching to see when the price falls and comparing the current price against competitor sites. We begin tracking the price the second Apple puts an iPad on sale and are always looking for the cheapest prices. We only look at deals from reputable websites, so you can trust that Apple’s AirPods are genuine.

What are the pros of an iPad vs other, potentially cheaper tablets?

There’s a reason people opt for iPhones and iOS devices instead of Android ones – they’re just easier to use, with a simple and intuitive interface. The iPadOS looks exactly the same as your iPhone, so you’ll be able to use it without any learning curve, and you get access to the thousands of apps on the App Store. But the biggest benefit is that you’ll be inside Apple’s eocystem, meaning that all your devices will work together – your iPhone and MacBook. Overall, it’s just a simpler, more accessible tablet, with large, stunning displays, plus FaceTime and iMessage support.

Is a refurbished iPad a good deal?

If you’re on a tighter budget, it’s definitely worth considering buying a refurbished iPad from Apple directly or from a third-party reseller, such as Amazon or MusicMagpie. There are often significant discounts, compared with unboxed iPads, and they look and work like new.

All refurbished products on Apple’s website are given a new battery and outer shell, contain all the same manuals and accessories and come in a new white box, plus you get a one-year warranty – the same as if you had bought a brand-new iPad.

“Certified refurbished” or “renewed” iPads from Amazon go through a rigorous refurbishing process. They’re inspected for damage, fully tested to ensure all of the functions are working, and missing or broken parts are replaced, the item is fully cleaned, and only then will it be sold – at a discount. If your iPad breaks within a year, Amazon will either replace it or give you a refund.

MusicMagpie says every iPad or tablet sold on its website store goes through an extensive in-house refurbishment process, performing more than 90 tests before they’re resold. You’re covered for 12 months if you find a technical defect, and if you’re not happy, you’ve got a 14-day money-back guarantee.

It’s also worth familiarising yourself with MusicMagpie’s grading policy. All of its iPads should be in full working order, but some could have signs of wear. There are three refurbishment grades. “Pristine” products will be in excellent condition cosmetically, “very good” devices will have some small signs of use, and “good” devices will have moderate signs of wear and tear.

