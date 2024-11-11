Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The dazzling metropolis of America’s east coast, New York is home to a legendary food and drink scene, iconic landmarks and attractions and wild nightlife, so it’s no surprise that the most populated city in the US is an in-demand destination for short breaks and urban escapes.

A thriving epicentre of US life, New York’s famed skyline, world-class museums and all-singing, all-dancing Broadway shows line the five boroughs, meaning even short trips can be packed with cultural big-hitters.

What constitutes the perfect NYC adventure is open to interpretation but, with some of the world’s finest art galleries, indie shopping districts and transport networks, everyone from history buffs to shopaholics will find something to enthral in the Big Apple.

From hipster Williamsburg to the buzz of Manhattan and exploring the Upper East Side, here’s a selection of the best holiday deals to inspire a once-in-a-lifetime trip to New York and spend a few days on the other side of the pond.

Best for: Bucket list landmarks

Four-night NYC break

open image in gallery The Statue of Liberty, Empire State Building and Central Park are all popular attractions ( Getty Images )

Famed for its iconic sights, New York is synonymous with world-class museums, larger-than-life landmarks and soaring skyscrapers. Tourists flock to the Statue of Liberty and Empire State Building that rise above the busy streets, and a New York trip wouldn’t be complete without exploring the wonders of sprawling Central Park.

Trailfinders provides a five-day, four-night New York City Break holiday package for a fast-paced introduction to the classic highlights of the American metropolis, including a cruise around Manhattan, shopping in Soho and a visit to Central Park. From £663pp, based on two adults sharing, including three-star accommodation, airport transfers and a Manhattan Harbour Lights Cruise. Return flights from London start from £391 in January 2025.

Best for: Foodies

12-day self-drive tour

open image in gallery New York is the perfect place for feasting ( Getty Images )

Taking inspiration from every corner of the globe, New York is rightly listed in the same breath as Paris and Tokyo when it comes to the world’s best cities for food. Whether you’re craving a 99 cent slice of pizza or seeking a fine-dining experience for a special occasion, the Big Apple is able to cater for all tastes and budgets. Foodies will love Travelbag’s Discover the Taste of New York State trip, a 12-day self-drive tour that includes three days in New York before heading inland to spend time at The Culinary Institute of America. After this, the tour takes in wineries in the Hudson Valley and Seneca, before ending in Greater Niagara, the home of the humble Buffalo wing. Priced at £1,639 pp, the trip includes flights, accommodation and nine days’ car hire.

Best for: Rail fans

East Coast by rail

open image in gallery Reduce your carbon footprint and see New York by rail ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Reduce your carbon footprint and take to the tracks on a multi-city train tour of the US. From Grand Central in New York City, to 30th Street in Pennsylvania and South Station in Massachusetts, the impressive architecture of iconic transport hubs are all a part of this bucket-list journey with window seats a must to view the dynamic landscape along the way.

Audley Travel’s Cities of the East by Rail tour takes in Boston, New York, Philadelphia and Washington DC. This 13-day trip is priced at £4,340pp and includes international flights, destination transfers, excursions and all accommodation. New York highlights include the Statue of Liberty, the Manhattan skyline and Chelsea Market, which includes a three-night stop in the city.

Best for: Originality

Camp on Governors Island

open image in gallery Governors Island is located just an eight-minute ferry ride from Manhattan ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

If the prospect of camping in the city that never sleeps fills you with horror, think again. Collective Retreats at Governors Island – a 172-acre island floating just 800 yards away from Manhattan Island – offers a truly unique way to experience New York. In this “village”, guests can stay at a range of properties, including villas and suites, but we like the look of the Summit Tents. These stylish shelters feature wood-panelled baths, king-sized beds, walk-in showers, custom lighting and – the pièce de résistance – a private waterfront deck with stellar views of Manhattan’s skyscrapers. Rates start from $270 (£208) per night from May 2025 onwards. Walk, don’t run.

Best for: Budget city breaks

Package holidays... in New York?

open image in gallery Bag a bargain with cheap eats from NYC street food vendors ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

While a package holiday might not immediately spring to mind when thinking of a New York trip, there are some excellent deals available and big savings to be had. Opting for a package that includes flights and accommodation can end up saving travellers a fortune – and there’s plenty to discover in this city that doesn’t break the bank.

British Airways offers a three-night package to New York travelling in February 2025 for a bargain £606.50pp based on two people sharing. This includes three nights accommodation at Pod Times Square, return flights from London Heathrow to JFK, including checked baggage. If that doesn’t float your boat, there are plenty of other accommodation options available to choose from, including properties in Brooklyn, NoMad, Soho, Chelsea and beyond.

Best for: Relaxed travel

Southampton to New York seven-night cruise

open image in gallery Escape the airport hustle as you cruise into New York ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

What better way to travel stress-free than arriving by cruise ship to Manhattan Cruise Terminal? Enjoy a seaborne holiday before you even reach your city break destination on a journey to the Hudson River from the UK, and say goodbye to airport annoyances, intense jetlag and a long-haul flight with the kids. Dine on salmon and souffles at elegant onboard restaurants and retire after an evening’s entertainment to comfortable suites with a book from the ship’s library.

A nine-night cruise with Cunard from Southampton to New York on the maiden voyage of the Queen Anne departing in January 2025 is priced at £599pp, excluding flights.

Best for: Adventure travel

Cross the Atlantic on a once-in-a-lifetime trip

open image in gallery The Responsible Travel itinerary calls at the picturesque island of Martha’s Vineyard ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

If you fancy a proper adventure that promises serious bragging rights down the pub, why not consider a transatlantic sail from New York to the UK? Several operators offer transatlantic crossing trips, with varying levels of experience required, but Responsible Travel’s Atlantic Sailing Holiday, USA to England, states that most of its trips require no prior sailing experience. This incredible six-week adventure begins in New York City and passes through Nova Scotia and Newfoundland before embarking on an unforgettable eastward journey to the UK. And with over 90 per cent of participants joining as solo travellers, this is a great choice for those craving adventure and independence. This trip of a lifetime doesn’t come cheap at £6,499, but it’s one you’ll remember for the rest of your life.

Best for: Gen Z

Uncovered New York

Contiki specialises in travel and tours around the globe for 18-35-year-olds, making it an excellent choice for Gen Z travellers. Their New York Uncovered tour includes bicycle rides in Central Park, a LGBTQ+ history tour of the city and a Manhattan sunset sail on the Hudson River on a “Gatsby-esque 1920s-style yacht”. Priced at £793pp and including three nights’ accommodation, public transport costs and one breakfast and dinner, you’ll need to sort your own flights for this one.

