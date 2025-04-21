Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The four day Easter weekend has arrived, which means many supermarkets will have different opening hours.

Supermarkets in the UK are now warning customers that many of their stores will be closed over the Bank Holiday weekend as government rules dictate that any location larger than 280 square metres must close on Easter Sunday.

General opening times may also differ on Saturday and Monday as supermarkets may be operating with reduced staff who are also given a chance to enjoy the bank holiday.

This means it is a good idea for those looking to celebrate this Easter weekend to know when they will be able to buy the essentials and ensure they aren’t too late. Here is a list of when the major UK supermarkets are operating this Easter:

Aldi Easter opening times

Opening hours at Aldi stores this weekend will vary depending on location, but these times will apply to the majority:

Easter Sunday, April 20 – Closed

Bank Holiday Monday, April 21 – 8am to 8pm

The opening hours of your local Aldi can be checked here.

Lidl Easter opening times

Lidl stores likewise will vary by location, but the majority will have the same opening hours. Here is what you need to know:

Easter Sunday, April 20 – Closed

Bank Holiday Monday, April 21 – 9am to 9pm

The opening hours of your local Lidl can be checked here.

Lidl stores will be open every day of the Easter weekend, except Sunday ( PA Wire )

Tesco Easter opening times

Tesco Extra and Tesco Superstore locations will close in England and Wales on Easter Sunday. However, most Tesco Express stores will remain open. Check your local branch for accurate times.

For the majority of larger Tesco supermarkets, the opening hours this weekend will be:

Easter Sunday, April 20 – Closed

Bank Holiday Monday, April 21 – 8am to 6pm

The opening hours of your local Tesco can be checked here.

Asda Easter opening times

The majority of Asda stores will operate with the following hours over the Easter weekend:

Easter Sunday, April 20 – Closed

Bank Holiday Monday, April 21 – 7am to 10pm

The opening hours of your local Asda can be checked here.

Sainsbury’s Easter opening times

For Sainsbury’s all major stores will be closed on Easter Sunday in England and Wales, while some smaller locations will remain open between 7am and 9pm. For the majority of larger supermarkets, the opening times will be:

Easter Sunday, April 20 – Closed

Bank Holiday Monday, April 21 – 7am to 10pm

The opening hours of your local Sainsbury’s can be checked here.

Morrisons Easter opening times

The majority of Morrisons stores in England and Wales will be open for these hours over the weekend:

Easter Sunday, April 20 – Closed

Bank Holiday Monday, April 21 – 7am to 8pm

The opening hours of your local Morrisons can be checked here.