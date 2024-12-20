Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

One of the world’s most famous neighbourhoods, New York’s Times Square is an area unlike any other; a cacophony of dazzling electronic billboards, flickering lights and historic parade of Broadway theatres tourists continue to flock to in their millions each year to bask in its timeless neon glow.

When The New York Times newspaper relocated here in 1904, the hotels, theatres and restaurants moved in – and its reputation as a larger-than-life epicentre of entertainment was set in lights. Nowadays, it’s considered at the heart of the city, a must-visit sight and favourite city base, especially among New York first timers, packing in hotels for all needs and budgets.

From luxurious to no-frills, cool to classic, in the thick of the neon hubbub to on the leafy periphery, here’s our pick of the best hotels near Times Square.

Best hotels near Times Square, New York City

1. Hotel Edison

open image in gallery Looking to stay on a budget? book a room at Hotel Edison ( Hotel Edison )

There’s nearly 100 years of history at this art deco hotel named after legendary inventor, Thomas Edison, who switched the lights on when it opened in 1931. Moments from Times Square’s neon glow and Broadway, it’s a particularly good choice for first-timers, families and the budget conscious. Rooms and suites are spacious – some even have small outdoor terraces and sleep up to six. Budget travellers will appreciate basic breakfast vouchers to use in one of several nearby eateries. Pre-Broadway show, grab a drink in the ground-floor Rum House, a piano bar that retains a 1930s New York atmosphere.

Address: 228 West 47th Street, New York, NY 10036

2. Arlo Midtown

open image in gallery Arlo Midtown offers large, comfy king beds to relax in ( Arlo Hotels )

A stylish no-frills stay beckons at this 38th Street hotel with a sought-after Midtown West location four blocks from New York first-timer hotspots, Times Square, the Empire State Building and Broadway. Chic, compact rooms make best use of limited space: hooks and hangers are used in place of wardrobes, and suitcases slide neatly under comfy king beds, while the bigger ones have outdoor terraces. When the city buzz gets too much, there’s a casual day-to-night café bar and a small yet lively rooftop bar with glittery New York skyscraper views.

Address: 351 West 38th Street, New York, NY 10018

3. Knickerbocker Hotel

open image in gallery The dazzling Knickerbocker hotel has a rooftop bar with panoramic views of Times Square ( The Knickerbocker )

Location-wise, the legendary Knickerbocker – inside a landmark building dating to 1906 – can’t be beaten, slap-bang on Times Square where Broadway and 42nd Street intersect. Despite its action-packed setting, inside – away from the bustling lobby – it’s surprisingly quiet; each of its 330 rooms including 31 suites exude an air of calm. Minimalist design and decor adds to the air of tranquillity: a taupe, silver, black and white colour scheme and modern, sleek furnishings. Up on the fourth floor is rooftop bar with panoramic city views. There’s also a lobby coffee shop for your morning caffeine and pastry fix before hitting the streets.

Address: 6 Times Square, New York, NY 10036

4. Pod 51

open image in gallery Take in the Times Square views on rooftop deckchairs ( Annie Schlechter )

This big, centrally located budget hotel is within a 20-minute walk of Times Square, and other big-hitters like the Museum of Modern Art and the Rockefeller Centre in Midtown East. The vibe is fun and youthful, with a simple décor featuring pops of colour and jazzy artwork in place of luxuries. Its 348 bedrooms – not all with private bathrooms – are designed to be simple, functional and efficient. There’s a small rooftop terrace hung with string lights and dotted with colourful Adirondack chairs – a nice spot for a sundowner.

Address: 230 East 51st Street, New York, NY 10022

5. Moxy Times Square

open image in gallery This hotel has a chic-rustic vibe ( Moxy Times Square )

The funky Marriott brainchild lies just south of the action in the Garment District. It’s designed with younger travellers in mind with an energetic atmosphere, public spaces complete with slouchy sofas, two bars – one on the rooftop – and a restaurant. The two-storey lobby with a dramatic skylight features individual desks for check in manned by a young, spirited staff, while inviting interiors have a chic-rustic vibe. The 612 rooms – from kings and queens to bunk rooms that sleep four – might be on the small side, but the beds are comfy and linens luxurious.

Address: 485 7th Avenue, New York, NY 10018

6. Citizen M New York

open image in gallery Citizen M’s colourful reception will welcome you to your stay ( CitizenM )

Innovative and modern, Citizen M is for those wanting a comfortable no-frills hotel with a few perks, like king beds in tiny spaces and luxurious showers. Location-wise, Times Square is within easy reach a few blocks south, and Central Park a little further to the north for when a nature fix calls. Rooms are bright, cosy and clean with floor-to-ceiling windows for maximising the Big Apple views. Check in takes place at a colourful reception desk with funky lighting, and elsewhere there’s a communal living room with plenty of space to lounge.

Address: 218 West 50th Street, New York, NY 10019

7. Times Square Edition

open image in gallery A Times Square stay does not get more swanky than this ( Nikolas Koenig )

Walking into the monochrome lobby of this fashionable five-star destination – the second Edition hotel in New York owned by Ian Schrager of Studio 54 fame – sets a soothing tone. Similarly peaceful rooms decorated in creams and blacks vary in size from queens and kings to more elegant balcony suites with skyscraper views and Japanese soaking tubs. Each features a print that reflects Schrager’s glamorous 1970s social life.

Address: 710 7th Avenue, New York, NY 10036

8. Bryant Park Hotel

open image in gallery Rooms are bright, fresh, spacious and minimally decorated in white ( Heidi Kirn )

Close to the delights of the city as well as green space, the luxurious Bryant Park Hotel is a sophisticated Midtown escape. Think sleek lines, low lighting and classic furnishings. Rooms are bright, fresh, spacious and minimally decorated in white, with luxurious linens and fresh flowers, and bathrooms are equipped with Molton Brown products. Book a deluxe park queen or king and wake up to delightful views of the park. Times Square and the New York Public Library are just steps from the door. Don’t miss the onsite Asian-fusion restaurant, Koi, and Célon Cocktail Bar & Lounge, both popular with the after-work crowd.

Address: 40 West 40th Street, New York, NY 1001

9. Langham Place Hotel

open image in gallery The iconic Langham Place hotel is just as chic as its London counterpart ( The Langham New York )

Lavish, decadent, sophisticated, design-conscious, however you want to describe it, there is no doubt that the Langham Place Hotel is one of the swishest in the Times Square vicinity. Amid the Fifth Avenue shopping district, between the Empire State Building and Bryant Park, it provides a peaceful oasis as chic as its London counterpart. Rooms come with marble bathrooms and floor-to-ceiling windows. Don’t miss a power lunch or elegant dinner at the hotel’s sophisticated Ai Fiori restaurant, a favourite with the local work crowd.

Address: 400 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10018

10. The Pearl

open image in gallery The Pearl offers large rooms for a comfortable inner-city stay ( The Pearl )

Traditional styling, larger-than-average rooms, good-quality amenities and an on-site steakhouse – the Pearl taps into what a classic New York hotel really is. Rooms are cosy with predictable yet pleasing décor, queen or king beds and desks for catching up on work. Suites have separate lounges and marble bathrooms are stocked with robes and Philosophy products. Want to soak up the buzz of New York as soon as you wake up? Make sure to book into a room with a balcony.

Address: 233 West 49th Street, New York, NY 10019

