Table and chair sets are a place for kids to unleash their creativity, but not all sets are created equal. So with assistance from my mini testers, I have tried, tested and selected some of the most beautifully designed, practical and easy to care for kids’ furniture sets.

Something I noticed during trialling these sets is that their sizes vary enormously – make sure the one that you choose will fit your child. Ideally, kids’ feet should be planted firmly on the ground. Consider a chair with a backrest if your child will be sitting for any length of time, too.

My testers and I were enchanted by the Great Little Trading dandelion toddler set (£114.40, Gltc.co.uk). The animal design is cute, and it’s easy to assemble and large enough to see kids through their early years. Below, you’ll also find furniture for younger and older kids, including a set for less than £40.

How I tested

With assistance from my mini testers, I spent hours testing these chairs and tables, putting them through their paces as my children used them for eating, crafting and playing. While paying attention to how my kids naturally interacted with the furniture, I was also assessing the chairs by the following criteria:

Durability: I noted the materials used and the sturdiness of the furniture.

Where there are children, there is probably mess, so I made sure to check how easy each of the tables was to wipe down.

Where there are children, there is probably mess, so I made sure to check how easy each of the tables was to wipe down. Practicality: I made a note of how easy the sets were to assemble (for instance, how many people did it take to set the furniture up, and how long did it take us?). I also factored in features that made the sets easy for my testers and me to use. Some of the best chairs had rubber feet to stop chair legs from scraping across the floor, and adjustable elements.

I also factored in features that made the sets easy for my testers and me to use. Some of the best chairs had rubber feet to stop chair legs from scraping across the floor, and adjustable elements. Extras: I paid attention to any innovative design features that made the sets stand out, from those that would help to spark creativity and learning, to extra storage.

Size: I examined the sizes and storability of this furniture, and the age range for which they were best suited.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Zoë Phillimore has tried, tested and recommended a huge range of products to IndyBest readers, and as a parent, she knows exactly what children need and parents want. Enlisting little testers to help her put each of the products she reviews through their paces in real-world conditions, Zoë’s verdicts are thorough, honest and fair. After many hours spent checking materials, wrestling with chair legs and wiping down table tops, she has only recommended the furniture sets that passed her tests.

The best kids’ tables and chairs for 2025 are: