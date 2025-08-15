The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
7 best kids’ tables and chairs that will encourage learning and creativity
From chalkboard tabletops to animal theme designs, these charming sets bring plenty to the table
Table and chair sets are a place for kids to unleash their creativity, but not all sets are created equal. So with assistance from my mini testers, I have tried, tested and selected some of the most beautifully designed, practical and easy to care for kids’ furniture sets.
Something I noticed during trialling these sets is that their sizes vary enormously – make sure the one that you choose will fit your child. Ideally, kids’ feet should be planted firmly on the ground. Consider a chair with a backrest if your child will be sitting for any length of time, too.
My testers and I were enchanted by the Great Little Trading dandelion toddler set (£114.40, Gltc.co.uk). The animal design is cute, and it’s easy to assemble and large enough to see kids through their early years. Below, you’ll also find furniture for younger and older kids, including a set for less than £40.
How I tested
With assistance from my mini testers, I spent hours testing these chairs and tables, putting them through their paces as my children used them for eating, crafting and playing. While paying attention to how my kids naturally interacted with the furniture, I was also assessing the chairs by the following criteria:
- Durability: I noted the materials used and the sturdiness of the furniture.
- Cleaning: Where there are children, there is probably mess, so I made sure to check how easy each of the tables was to wipe down.
- Practicality: I made a note of how easy the sets were to assemble (for instance, how many people did it take to set the furniture up, and how long did it take us?). I also factored in features that made the sets easy for my testers and me to use. Some of the best chairs had rubber feet to stop chair legs from scraping across the floor, and adjustable elements.
- Extras: I paid attention to any innovative design features that made the sets stand out, from those that would help to spark creativity and learning, to extra storage.
- Size: I examined the sizes and storability of this furniture, and the age range for which they were best suited.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Zoë Phillimore has tried, tested and recommended a huge range of products to IndyBest readers, and as a parent, she knows exactly what children need and parents want. Enlisting little testers to help her put each of the products she reviews through their paces in real-world conditions, Zoë’s verdicts are thorough, honest and fair. After many hours spent checking materials, wrestling with chair legs and wiping down table tops, she has only recommended the furniture sets that passed her tests.
The best kids’ tables and chairs for 2025 are:
- Best overall – Great Little Trading dandelion toddler table and animal chairs: £114.40, Gltc.co.uk
- Best budget option – Liberty House toys cat and dog table and chairs set: £36.99, Amazon.co.uk
- Best for older kids – Flexa Dots table and stools: £176.09, Amazon.co.uk
1Great Little Trading dandelion toddler table and animal chairs
- Best: Kids' table and chairs overall
- Table dimensions: 50cm x 60cm
- Chair dimensions: 58.5cm x 32cm x 33cm, seat heigh is 29.5cm
- Materials: Solid wood legs, MDF table top, polyester storage bag
You’d be hard pushed to find a cuter table and chairs than this. Testers, young and old, fell in love with the adorable fox and deer chairs. The chairs have a nice high back, so they provide excellent support for little ones and feel very durable.
Both the table and chairs are made from MDF with solid birchwood legs, and vitally, they’re all easy to wipe clean. The table has a hidden compartment in the middle for tucking away craft supplies. The basket of this compartment is made from fabric, so even with legs tucked under the table, there won’t be any banged knees. Both the chairs and tables were a breeze to assemble – it took one person about 20 minutes. The table is a wide diameter compared to other round tables we tried, but this size table means it will see your child right through their early years.
2Liberty House toys cat and dog table and chairs set
- Best: Budget kids' tables and chairs
- Table dimensions: 60cm x 60cm x 44cm
- Chair dimensions: 50cm x 26.8cm x 26.8cm, seat height is 26cm
- Materials: Solid pine wood
- Why we love it
- Easy assembly
- Sturdy
- Take note
- Too tall for younger kids
My children loved these friendly little chairs. The whole set has a gentle sheen to it, meaning it’s easy to wipe clean. I found it really easy to put together – it took one person about 10 minutes from start to finish – and once it’s together, it’s really sturdy. The height on this set is on the taller side, so maybe better for two years and up, although my 18-month-old testers took a shine to the cute animal faces on the chairs. I thought this was brilliant value, as you get two chairs and a table in the set, which is sold together.
3Plan Toys table and chair
- Best: Table and chairs with a chalkboard
- Table dimensions: 52cm x 49cm x 44cm
- Chair dimensions: 28cm x 25cm x 35cm
- Materials: Rubberwood, recycled rubberwood sawdust
- Why we love it
- Feels solid and well-made
- Chalkboard to entertain kids
- Good value for money
A beautifully designed piece of furniture, the gorgeous curving contours and solid surfaces of this set made me wish they made this in adult sizes. The top is a chalkboard, which my mini testers loved for scrawling drawings on, and there is a shelf under the top for storing art supplies or whatever else your kids want to jam in there.
The chair is shaped to fit a child comfortably, with a nice, high back that curves around. The tabletop is made from planwood, an eco-friendly product made from recycled rubberwood sawdust, and the rest of the table and chair are made from rubberwood. It feels very durable, and was incredibly easy to put together – it took one person five minutes to unbox and assemble. I thought this was really fair value for both the table and chair, as it’s really well made and includes both table and chair in the price.
4Little Helper wooden funstation duo kids table and chairs set
- Best: Table and chairs for younger children
- Table dimensions: 58cm x 51cm x 46cm
- Chair dimensions: 30cm x 34cm 48cm
- Materials: Wood
- Why we love it
- Nostalgic design
- Pot for storage
- Feels solid and built-to-last
- Take note
- On the smaller side
- Tricky to assemble
This little chair and table set gave us nostalgic vibes of my days at school, with its natural maple wood finish and more institutional feel. There’s a little plastic pot that slots into the table top, which my kids loved filling with all manner of toys, but it would also work for its presumably intended purpose of pens and pencils. This set is on the smaller side and was perfect for my 18-month-old testers.
As soon as they saw it, they immediately sat down and started drawing calmly – a real rarity for them. I found it easy to wipe clean, but it was probably the most difficult of all the chairs and tables to put together (that being said, it’s still relatively straightforward). The set is quite boxy, but it feels solid and durable, is pleasingly compact and a great option if space is at a premium.
5Nofred mouse chair and table
- Best: Durable kids' table and chairs
- Table dimensions: 60cm x 46cm x 44cm
- Chair dimensions: 42.5cm x 28cm x 46cm, seat height is 27cm
- Materials: Birch veneer
- Why we love it
- Looks lovely
- Rubber feet
- Well-made
- Take note
- Best for younger kids
Too cute for words, this mouse chair and table is the perfect balance of style and function. The chair has a really wide oval seat, which my three testers absolutely loved (and fought over), and happily sat on for ages. The table is also oval and has clearly been thoughtfully designed to look good in your home.
Indeed, the table could make a perfect side table or small coffee table when your children have outgrown it, as it’s incredibly well-made and built to last. I was also impressed with the rubber feet on the table – it saved my ears and wooden floors from hours of scraping. It’s probably better for younger children, as I found my tall four-year-old tester was slightly cramped on it.
6Magis me too little flare table and little big chair
- Best: Multifunctional kids' table and chairs
- Table dimensions: 100cm x 75cm x 55xm
- Chair dimensions: 33.5cm x 35cm x 55.5cm, seat height is 35cm
- Material: MDF with white polymeric cover, polycarbonate legs
- Why we love it
- Unique design
- Encourages creativity and learning
- Height is adjustable
- Chair is supportive
- Take note
- Expensive
- Table is large
My children absolutely loved this innovative table, which is designed to encourage creative play. The legs are hollow and transparent, with holes in the top so you can slide drawings into the leg to decorate them, or just fill the legs with different objects like my kids did. If you want to cover over the legs, the table comes with four orange cups that sit inside the legs and act as containers for pens, pencils or whatever you want. The circular design on the top encouraged conversations about numbers and allowed my children to invent games. The little big chair is sold separately, but works really well with this table – it’s an adjustable height, so it can grow with your child, and it has a nice supportive back. This table is large – you can easily fit four school-aged children around it – and while the price is high, this is really well made, and was the most exciting table I tried according to my mini testers.
Buy chair now £258, Shopdecor.com
7Flexa Dots table and stools
- Best: Table and chairs for older kids
- Table dimensions: 60cm x 60cm x 47cm
- Chair dimensions: 30cm x 30cm x 30cm
- Materials: Solid ash wood and painted MDF
- Why we love it
- Felt stops the legs scraping on the floor
- Take note
- Paint scratches easily
- Pink colourway is muddier than expected
Probably the most solid (and heavy) table and chairs set I tried, these products definitely felt sturdy. The tops of the stools and chairs, and around the bottom of the legs, come in a matt dusky pink – however, it is quite a muddy pink, so be warned it might not fit the bill if you’re after candy colours. Somehow, my testers managed to scratch the paint with little trouble, so this is certainly a set for children who aren’t going to drag their furniture around too much. However, I did appreciate the felt stoppers on the ends of the legs, which stopped the horrendous scraping sound and saved my wooden floors. The height of this set is higher than most – perfect for my four-year-old tester. I liked this for a small space, as the stools tucked completely underneath the table.
Buy stool now: £57.14, Amazon.co.uk
What are the best kids’ table and chair sets?
The GLTC dandelion table and fox and deer chairs rated very highly for cuteness, durability and design. If you have the budget and space, the Magis table and chair was the stand out winner for encouraging creativity and imaginative play with our mini testers.
