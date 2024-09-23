17 best floor lamps to suit every style and budget

If you’re looking to add character and impact to your space, a statement floor lamp is the way to go – demanding attention, the best floor lamps can transform a room instantly.

The key to making a floor lamp work within your home is finding the perfect spot for it. You don’t want it awkwardly squeezed into a corner, nor blocking the flow of the room. Ideally, the entire lamp, from its shade to its base, should be on full display ­– not least because there are some beautiful designs available that you’ll want to show off.

In interior design, layering light sources is a clever trick to create atmosphere. Instead of relying on harsh overhead lighting, using a range of different lamps around the room will bring a warm, inviting glow and help you zone your space with subtle pools of light. While traditional standard lamps give you a fixed source of light, today’s modern designs often go a step further, offering adjustable or directional lighting that adapts to your needs.

From oversized overreach lamps to multi-bulb designs (also known as tree lamps) or large task lamps that function like supersized desk lamps, the options are endless. Contemporary floor lamps give you control over where light falls, making them perfect for tailoring your lighting to suit your mood or activity.

Keep scrolling for the best floor lamp designs that we’d gladly welcome into our homes.

How we tested

We put these floor lamps to the test in a variety of rooms and settings, experimenting with different bulbs to see how they could transform each space. Our aim? To find the perfect balance of illumination and that all-important cosy glow. Alongside this, we scrutinised each floor lamp’s build, paying close attention to the quality of materials, design and craftsmanship, as well as looking at value for money. Any product that looks and feels more expensive than it is constitutes a win, in our book.

The best floor lamps for 2024 are: