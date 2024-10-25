10 best corner sofas that will add style and comfort to your home

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Elevate your living room lounging, with one of these tried-and-tested corner sofas
When it comes to creating a living space that’s functional and inviting, a corner sofa ticks a lot of boxes. These expansive L-shaped settees have become a staple in modern interiors, offering an irresistible invitation to unwind.
Perfect for open-plan spaces or as a centrepiece in a cosy lounge, the corner sofa serves as the ultimate social hub, effortlessly accommodating everything from family movie marathons and games nights to impromptu cocktail parties with friends.
The beauty of a corner sofa lies in its versatility. It cleverly maximises space, making it ideal for urban apartments and sprawling homes alike. By nestling into corners, these sofas free up room for movement while providing ample seating, making them an excellent choice for those who enjoy entertaining.
Today’s corner sofas are available in a wide array of designs and configurations, catering to diverse tastes and needs. From sumptuous leather to chic velvet, the material choices are as varied as the styles themselves, ranging from sleek modern lines to classic, overstuffed silhouettes. For those who like to switch things up, modular options provide the flexibility to rearrange sections to suit your space or mood.
Investing in a corner sofa can transform the way you experience your home, turning an ordinary room into a sanctuary of comfort and style. But with so many options on the market, finding the perfect fit requires careful consideration. Are you drawn to a right-hand or left-hand configuration? Does a chaise longue appeal, or perhaps an integrated footrest for ultimate lounging? Keep scrolling for our pick of the best corner sofas on the market.
We lounged our way through our list of top corner sofas, looking for exceptional craftsmanship and great design. We weighed up the quality of the materials against affordability, how easy the modular models slotted together and, ultimately, we looked for the perfect balance between comfort and support. We tested out the made-to-order corner sofas in our round-up in their respective showrooms.
This is the ultimate in luxuriously slouchy, contemporary corner sofas. It comes in four configurations, and, thanks to its modular makeup, allows for some versatility within that, whether you want an L-shape, a U, or even-spaced seating. With its abundance of cushioning crafted with responsibly sourced duck feathers, foam, and recycled fibres, this is one seriously comfy couch to sink into after a long day at the office. We found there’s enough bounce and firmness to give you a good level of support, too – you won’t sink all the way in. Covered in a choice of soft yet highly durable fabrics, and boasting a huge range of colours to suit your space and taste, including the soft, summery shades the brand is known and loved for, the upholstery is versatile, too. This one’s handcrafted to order and brags exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail.
Offering incredible value for money is this chic, mid-century-inspired number from Dunelm. The Zoe features tufted, sprung seat cushioning, which gives the piece a delightful texture, while the slimline frame supports its trio of pleasingly firm, fibre-filled back cushions. The corner sofa is elevated off the floor with tall, tapered wooden legs, while a cylindrical bolster cushion at either end of the settee completes the look. In rich velvet, this one screams luxury, despite its relatively affordable price tag.
As the name suggests, the squishmeister packs in a lot of cushioning, and that cushioning boasts a combination of feathers, foam and fibre. Beyond that, the frame offers comfort with luxuriously padded armrests, while the brand’s extra scatter cushions add to the pleasingly piled-up look. The sofa’s bulkiness is offset with smooth, tapered mid-century style legs crafted from solid oak. With a hefty corner sofa elevated off the floor, you get the aesthetic of a laidback slouchy couch, but you won’t have any trouble getting out of it. This one’s super cosy and boasts excellent British craftsmanship.
With curves enjoying an interiors moment, we couldn’t ignore the voluptuous Lilli sofa, designed exclusively for Heal’s by Danish brand Says Who. There’s so much to love about this high-end modular corner sofa. The shaping of its curved frame is echoed throughout the piece, from the rounded seating to the sloping armrests and even the sofa’s circular feet in pale ash, which are cleverly recessed to give the settee the illusion of floating.
This one feels wonderfully enveloping, supportive and cosy, with foam cushioning throughout. Its rounded shaping brings even more of a sociable feel than right-angled corner sofas. Choose from a range of luxe Italian leather and velvet upholstery.
Althaea is commonly known as the marshmallow plant, which goes some way to explaining this contemporary corner sofa’s name. Indeed, it’s a dream to sink into, with its luxuriously soft and bouncy seat and back cushions. While most corner sofas feature asymmetric shaping, this one’s pleasingly squared off – but it does demand a lot of floor space.
Its sturdy frame is made from a mix of birch and engineered board, while cushioning consists of foam and fibre, with feather-filled scatter cushions further adding to the comfort. While this is a low and slouchy corner sofa, it does feature discreet black feet, which award it a bit of elevation. There’s also a good choice of upholstery fabrics, from boucle to cord to velvet.
Raft’s offering is the ultimate in low-down, luxurious lounging. The contemporary L-shaped modular sofa is, in fact, made up of four units, including a footstool, which allows for versatility. The columbus boasts generously deep and wide seat cushions, while the backrest cushioning is equally plump and supportive. With its low, boxy armrests and open footstool section, the settee is designed for whole-family lounging and can be enjoyed (and slumped upon) at all angles.
This one comes in various upholstery fabrics, from earthy neutrals to vibrant hues. You’d be wise to plump for a stain-resistant velvet or easy-clean chenille if kids or dogs are part of the household.
This is a sofa-in-a-box brand, and the model 06 can be transformed into a corner sofa with the simple addition of a boxy chaise, positioned left or right. We love this one for its plump cushioning and contemporary form, its pillow-like back cushions and generously deep and wide seat pads – a move away from Swyft’s leaner, more upright mid-century-inspired settees. Thanks to its open design, this one feels luxuriously slouchy and laidback.
As with all Swyft sofas, the 06 comes in a range of earthy tones, including vine, moss and brick. The corner sofa also proves incredibly durable, upholstered as it is in stain-resistant fabrics designed with messy families in mind. Of course, it’s child’s play to slot it all together.
If you’re after a corner sofa that whispers ‘refined luxury’, you’ll love the Hambledon. With its timeless design, it’s as much at home in a sleek, contemporary setting as it is mixing with mid-century furniture pieces or older antique décor. The sofa features clean lines and generously deep seating, scoring points on both style and comfort. Its high-quality upholstery is available in a seriously impressive range of fabrics and colours, including some heavily patterned options, from the new-in RHS botanicals to chic stripes, allowing for a personalised, bespoke touch. Its sturdy construction and top-quality craftsmanship are palpable, while the plush cushions provide exceptional support and cosiness – and variety. Its mix of plump back cushions and smaller scatter cushions enables you to create and curl up in your perfect cosy spot.
With its contemporary curves, the Blume corner sofa is a lesson in chic modernity, offering both style and functionality in abundance. Its sleek silhouette makes it a striking addition to any modern living space, and it looks much more expensive than it is. While it doesn’t offer left- or right-hand facing L-shape configurations, its even seat design awards it a pleasing symmetry. Upholstered in a luxuriously soft velvet, the Blume invites relaxation with its generously deep seating and supportive cushions, while hinting at a laidback 1970s aesthetic. Crafted with precision, the robust frame ensures long-lasting durability, while the attention to detail in the stitching makes this one a great buy. Chic and practical in equal measure.
Dusk’s Hampshire chaise sofa is a triumph of both form and function – and, as with all of the brand’s offerings, it is enticingly affordable, given its high quality. Giving understated elegance, this L-shaped piece offers a timeless charm that promises to complement any aesthetic. The soft, neutral fabric adds a touch of warmth and sophistication, while the robust frame ensures durability. Generously proportioned, the sofa provides ample seating space, and its chaise section is perfect for stretching out in comfort. While the cushions are incredibly plush and inviting, some might prefer a firmer seat for additional support. Easy to assemble, the Hampshire sofa is an excellent choice if you’re seeking a good balance of style and practicality.
Corner sofas are a trending and popular style, for both inside the house and when it comes to garden furniture. Delving deeper into outdoor furniture, rattan sofas are proving to be popular searches this year.
According to Furniture Choice, smaller spaces benefit from items of furniture that serve multiple purposes. Sleeper sofas or sofa beds are ideal, as they can act as comfortable seating throughout the day and transform into a spare bed for any overnight guests.
While L-shaped sofas are quite popular, they’re more suited to bigger homes, particularly when you want to either fit them into a corner of a room or use them to segment a larger space.
Sectional sofas can often suit modern living spaces that are open-plan, as they enable you to divide a larger space and give an empty room a bit of character. An L-shaped sofa, however, does tend to create a more comfortable, warm and homely feel to a room, so you might want to stick to three-seated sofas with a chaise or ottoman attachment, if you’re going for a more minimalist decor scheme.
A sofa is a pretty big item to transport home yourself, so most people prefer to organise home delivery (whether you order in-store or online) – particularly as this often includes sofa setup, too.
Frustratingly many homeware stores charge for large items to be delivered to one’s home, or exclude furniture from free delivery. However, John Lewis offers free home delivery when a customer spends £50 or more – which any sofa purchase is most likely to be – and doesn’t exclude furniture from the list.
If you’re making a purchase of more than £5,000 from Heal’s, the retailer offers free delivery, too. Wayfair is another retailer that offers free home delivery based on the total cost of the order, offering free shipping for orders of £500 and above.
For us, Loaf’s cuddlemuffin corner sofa is the ultimate in contemporary slouchy seating – its sprawling expanse invites relaxation and it gave us the perfect balance between comfort and support. We really appreciated its extra-deep seats, which proved perfect for curling up in. If your budget doesn’t quite stretch that far, we think Dunelm’s Zoe sofa offers oodles of style for just shy of £1,000.
