10 best corner sofas that will add style and comfort to your home

When it comes to creating a living space that’s functional and inviting, a corner sofa ticks a lot of boxes. These expansive L-shaped settees have become a staple in modern interiors, offering an irresistible invitation to unwind.

Perfect for open-plan spaces or as a centrepiece in a cosy lounge, the corner sofa serves as the ultimate social hub, effortlessly accommodating everything from family movie marathons and games nights to impromptu cocktail parties with friends.

The beauty of a corner sofa lies in its versatility. It cleverly maximises space, making it ideal for urban apartments and sprawling homes alike. By nestling into corners, these sofas free up room for movement while providing ample seating, making them an excellent choice for those who enjoy entertaining.

Today’s corner sofas are available in a wide array of designs and configurations, catering to diverse tastes and needs. From sumptuous leather to chic velvet, the material choices are as varied as the styles themselves, ranging from sleek modern lines to classic, overstuffed silhouettes. For those who like to switch things up, modular options provide the flexibility to rearrange sections to suit your space or mood.

Investing in a corner sofa can transform the way you experience your home, turning an ordinary room into a sanctuary of comfort and style. But with so many options on the market, finding the perfect fit requires careful consideration. Are you drawn to a right-hand or left-hand configuration? Does a chaise longue appeal, or perhaps an integrated footrest for ultimate lounging? Keep scrolling for our pick of the best corner sofas on the market.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our tester tried each and every sofa in this list, checking them for style, quality and comfort ( The Independent/Ali Howard )

We lounged our way through our list of top corner sofas, looking for exceptional craftsmanship and great design. We weighed up the quality of the materials against affordability, how easy the modular models slotted together and, ultimately, we looked for the perfect balance between comfort and support. We tested out the made-to-order corner sofas in our round-up in their respective showrooms.

The best corner sofas for 2024 are: