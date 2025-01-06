Best wool blankets for snuggling up in this winter

The best wool blankets can add colour and texture to your home, but they are not just aesthetically pleasing, they are practical, too. Whether you’re using one to stay cosy on the sofa while binge-watching the latest Netflix hit during the colder months, or packing one as part of your picnic in the warmer months, a wool blanket is one of the most versatile soft furnishings.

When it comes to finding a blanket, the material is key. To make sure you’re getting top quality, look for those made with 100 per cent wool. You may even want to opt for luxury blankets crafted from cashmere or merino wool, which will be softer. In general, you want the fabric to be breathable, so it will keep you warm, without making you overheat.

Blankets made from 100 per cent wool will have the familiar ‘raising’ finish, which looks like a fine fluffy layer, making them feel really soft to the touch. It also helps give an extra layer of insulation, by trapping air in the raised fibres.

As a natural material, wool is much better for the environment, compared with cheaper blankets made from plastic fibres. We've looked for all-natural blankets and have included the material composite for each blanket in our review.

With all this in mind, keep scrolling to find your new favourite couch companion.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our expert reviewer put a range of wool blankets to the test ( Emma Henderson )

For every wool blanket in our list, we considered softness, the materials used, craftsmanship, the size range and different colours available, as well as eco credentials and, of course, value. After getting our hands on a range of blankets, only the best of the bunch made it into our top selection.

The best wool blankets for 2025 are: