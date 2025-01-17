Ruggable review: Can this washable rug survive coffee spills and muddy paws?

Ruggable kamran coral rug
- Sizes available for area rug: 60cm x 90cm, 90cm x 150cm, 120cm x 185cm, 150cm x 215cm, 185cm x 275cm, 200cm x 290cm, 245cm x 305cm, 275cm x 365cm, 305cm x 425cm
- Rug pad thickness: 0.3cm or 1cm
- Material: Polyester with polyurethane barrier
- Why we love it
- Variety of sizes and designs
- Convenient choice for pet owners
- Rug cover can be changed (instead of buying a whole new rug)
- Machine washable
- Good price
- Take note
- Difficult to allign rug and pad perfectly
- May need cleaning at a laundrette if you have a small washing machine
Design
With so many different designs, it was a tough call choosing one to test, but we picked this neutral option, which we thought would go with just about every home decor. Underneath the kamran, we opted for a cushioned rug pad – this layer gives a bit more bounce than the brand’s classic pad, which it recommends for under doorways or rolling furniture.
Having said that, we were also particularly taken by the Delphina delft blue rug (from £99, Ruggable.co.uk), while this flatwoven warm sand re-jute rug (from £179, Ruggable.co.uk) would be the ideal natural addition to your home. Similarly, the Moroccan diamond plush rug (from £109, Ruggable.co.uk) is a bang on trend, Berber-style option.
For outdoor use, we’d recommend opting for something with darker tones, owing to the British weather. We fell in love with the Havana multicolour rug (from £139, Ruggable.co.uk), which would add a nice pop of colour to your garden.
Each rug is available in a range of dimensions, too, so you should be able to find the perfect fit for your home.
Underfoot, we found the rug to be soft but not a thick, dense pile. The company does offer some plush options, however, if you like the feeling of your feet sinking into the pile.
Packaging
The rug arrived rolled up in a cardboard box. We’d advise making sure the area where you want to put your rug is completely clear of items, so you can make sure there are no lumps or bumps. It’s worth noting that the corners of our rug didn’t completely align with the non-slip pad, owing to the fact the pad was smaller than the top layer – this made it difficult to ensure a neat fit.
Owing to the way in which the rug and pad come packaged, we would have rather had them pre-stuck together, which would have avoided the struggle of getting it to look as neat as possible.
Cleaning
To see how well the rug washed, we committed an act of pure sacrilege and spilt coffee on it, and allowed muddy paws to run free.
When it comes to washing the rug, it is simple, but washing instructions do vary depending on the type of cover you’ve opted for.
For ours – a chenille rug – we simply removed the cover from the pad and put it in the washing machine, with the design facing outwards and washed it on a cold setting with a non-bleach based detergent. It was a little bit of a squeeze trying to get the rug in, so, if your washing machine is on the smaller side, we’d recommend a trip to the laundrette, which should set you back less than £5. While the brand says you can tumble dry the rug on a low-heat setting, we air-dried ours.
We were impressed with how well it looked, with no muddy paw prints or coffee stains in sight.