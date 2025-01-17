Ruggable review: Can this washable rug survive coffee spills and muddy paws?

Mess happens, it’s a fact of life. So whether you have a pet or some little ones running around, keeping a rug looking clean and fresh is no mean feat. They’re subject to the worst of the general wear and tear of your home and can occasionally be more hassle than they’re worth.

So, what’s the solution? A rug that can be chucked in the washing machine, of course. Washable rugs may conjure up negative thoughts of wipeable items, but we think we’ve found a company that proves otherwise.

One such brand is Ruggable. What started out as a US sensation has since brought its rugs over to the UK, and they’ve been seen all over Instagram. If you’re yet to be initiated to the company’s take on floor coverings, it essentially offers machine-washable mats.

A Ruggable rug includes a non-slip rug pad and a removable cover. The cover is lightweight and designed to be put in the washing machine, so you can spill things on it to your heart’s content.

The brand produces indoor and outdoor rugs, and there are thousands of designs to choose from, including Disney and Star Wars-inspired options. However, are they as practical as they sound? We put them to the test, to find out.

How we tested Ruggable

Initially, we assessed the number of designs that the brand offers, looking for those that can be placed indoors and outside. When the rug arrived, we tested how it fared in areas of the home that get a lot of use (we have a dog and a cat running around), and we even purposefully spilt drinks on it to see how it coped – popping it in the washing machine to see whether it came out looking as good as new.

Why you can trust us

Eva is the eCommerce Editor at The Independent, overseeing and commissioning all IndyBest content, from fashion and beauty to home, garden and tech, as well as writing a fair few review features herself. She also has an eye for a great deal thanks to her experience covering live sales events such as Black Friday and Amazon Prime. Above all else, she knows the importance of balancing quality with affordability in order to get a really great product worth recommending to our readers.