7 best plug-in air fresheners to fill your home with fragrance

The best plug-in air fresheners offer a way to fill your home with fragrance, with minimal hassle. There’s no messy wax or risk of forgetting to blow out a candle when you choose an electric option, which either plugs directly into the socket or uses a charging cable to recharge.

When it comes to picking the right one for your home, it’s worth shopping around. From simple plug-ins that use scented gel beads to eliminate household odours to sophisticated diffusers that let you alternate between essential oils to set the tone in your home, there are lots of variations to pick from.

Plus, while some are designed purely to freshen the air, others come with additional benefits, including soft lighting and stress relief.

We’ve tested a wide range of electric air freshening products – from supermarket offerings to luxury wireless options – across a range of budgets, to make sure you don’t end up paying through the nose. Keep scrolling for our pick of the bunch.

How we tested

open image in gallery After testing a range of air fresheners, our writer’s home has never smelt so good ( Katie Gregory )

We compared plug-in air fresheners by testing each one in the same room of our home for an hour. We looked at how well each one filled the room with scent during that time, as well as how easy they were to set up. To whittle down our shortlist further, we compared portability, charging, setup times and ease of operation. We then gave extra points for flexibility – being able to use different types of fragrance, or switch fragrances around – and factored in value for money, both for the air freshener itself and for refills.

The best plug-in air fresheners for 2025 are: