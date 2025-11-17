Best electric bikes, road-tested by an expert

The range of electric bikes available to buy has increased immeasurably in the past few years, with two-wheelers designed for every style of riding and any kind of budget. The great thing about a carefully chosen electric bike is that it can revolutionise cycling. Electric bikes offer a huge amount of convenience thanks to the assistance that comes from the combination of a battery and motor up to the legal limit of 15.5mph.

However, electric bikes still need to be pedalled and having the ability to choose how much assistance is needed is one of the big pull factors of the latest two-wheelers. They can take the pain out of a daily commute and remove the strain from a weekend spent pedalling through the countryside. In between, there are folding electric bike options for taking on the train through to electric cargo bikes that can carry a weekly shop and the kids to school and back in one fell swoop.

While electric bikes used to attract a degree of scepticism from seasoned cycling purists, many have since been converted. It’s easy to see why, because choosing the right electric bike for your needs can make life so much easier. Even many cycling pros have admitted it’s hard to dispute the appeal of battery power for getting that extra push over the hill from time to time.

The best electric bikes for 2025 are:

Best overall – Canyon citylite:on comfort: £2,799, Canyon.com

– Canyon citylite:on comfort: £2,799, Canyon.com Best budget – Halfords carrera actuate 2: £1,349, Halfords.com

– Halfords carrera actuate 2: £1,349, Halfords.com Best folding bike – Brompton electric P-Line: £3,144, Brompton.com

– Brompton electric P-Line: £3,144, Brompton.com Besr trycle – Jorvik JMT6: £3,499, Jorviktricycles.com

How I tested

I assessed the bikes on their power, comfort and build quality ( Rob Clymo/The Independent )

I’ve tested the following selection of electric bikes by using them in a wide variety of cycling scenarios, depending on their type of design. The bikes have been evaluated for everyday essential requirements, including their rideability, which covers everything from comfort levels to ease of use.

Electric bike manufacturers love to enthuse about a product’s battery size, the power of its electric motor and the overall range. I am therefore always keen to test just how accurate these claims are and how the stats panned out during everyday cycling activities. I was also keen to see how well the design of each electric bike matched its target market. You can read my in-depth testing criteria at the end of the guide.