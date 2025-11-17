The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Best electric bikes, road-tested by an expert
Picking the right electric bike can certainly make cycling that little bit easier and possibly save some money too
The range of electric bikes available to buy has increased immeasurably in the past few years, with two-wheelers designed for every style of riding and any kind of budget. The great thing about a carefully chosen electric bike is that it can revolutionise cycling. Electric bikes offer a huge amount of convenience thanks to the assistance that comes from the combination of a battery and motor up to the legal limit of 15.5mph.
However, electric bikes still need to be pedalled and having the ability to choose how much assistance is needed is one of the big pull factors of the latest two-wheelers. They can take the pain out of a daily commute and remove the strain from a weekend spent pedalling through the countryside. In between, there are folding electric bike options for taking on the train through to electric cargo bikes that can carry a weekly shop and the kids to school and back in one fell swoop.
While electric bikes used to attract a degree of scepticism from seasoned cycling purists, many have since been converted. It’s easy to see why, because choosing the right electric bike for your needs can make life so much easier. Even many cycling pros have admitted it’s hard to dispute the appeal of battery power for getting that extra push over the hill from time to time.
The best electric bikes for 2025 are:
- Best overall – Canyon citylite:on comfort: £2,799, Canyon.com
- Best budget – Halfords carrera actuate 2: £1,349, Halfords.com
- Best folding bike – Brompton electric P-Line: £3,144, Brompton.com
- Besr trycle – Jorvik JMT6: £3,499, Jorviktricycles.com
How I tested
I’ve tested the following selection of electric bikes by using them in a wide variety of cycling scenarios, depending on their type of design. The bikes have been evaluated for everyday essential requirements, including their rideability, which covers everything from comfort levels to ease of use.
Electric bike manufacturers love to enthuse about a product’s battery size, the power of its electric motor and the overall range. I am therefore always keen to test just how accurate these claims are and how the stats panned out during everyday cycling activities. I was also keen to see how well the design of each electric bike matched its target market. You can read my in-depth testing criteria at the end of the guide.
1Canyon citylite:on comfort
- Best: Electric bike overall
- Battery: 400Wh
- Motor: Bosch performance line
- Range: 50 miles
- Gears: 5
- Computer: Yes
- Weight: 20kg
- Why we love it
- Comprehensive specification
- Hub-mounted motor is cool
- Belt drive is very smooth
- Take note
- Limited amount of gears
- Cargo accessories are extra
Anyone wanting a fuss-free but premium electric bike experience will love the universal appeal of the Canyon citylite:on comfort. There’s so much to like about this bike, from the instantly identifiable design through to the quality of the ride. Canyon picks its components with care, too, so everything is designed with rider convenience in mind. There’s a fantastic hub-based Bosch performance line motor along with belt drive, which makes pedalling smooth and provides seamless power delivery.
Being an urban-style electric bike also means that the Canyon citylite:on comfort comes with lots of versatility. It’s possible to carry up to 27kg of cargo at the rear and 10kg over the front wheel, subject to being kitted out with the accessories. Even if it’s used in basic guise, it packs in a high level of kit as standard, with front and rear lights plus a kickstand, meaning it’s ready to go, right out of the box.
2Halfords carrera actuate 2
- Best: Budget electric bike
- Battery: 367Wh
- Motor: Hyena rear hub
- Range: 50 miles
- Gears: 9
- Computer: Yes
- Weight: 19kg
- Why we love it
- A great affordable option
- Decent specification
- Respectable range
- Take note
- Some cheaper components
- Computer could be better
If your budget is tight, there’s no better way of entering the world of electric biking than popping along to Halfords. Its carrera brand carries a wide range of models, with the electric hybrid actuate 2 being a great, affordable option. The design looks more premium than the price tag suggests, while there are impressive levels of features and functions for the money.
This is a very rider-friendly bike too, with a battery range of up to 50 miles plus nine-speed Shimano gear shifting that offers plenty of opportunity to get involved if you prefer. The aluminium frame keeps it on the manageable side of things, which makes it ideally suited for a variety of cyclists, and comfort levels are solid, too. Dig deeper, and there are some compromises on the components front, but it’s hard to argue with the value delivered by this electric two-wheeler.
3Brompton electric P-Line
- Best: Folding electric bike
- Battery: 300Wh
- Motor: 250W
- Range: 45 miles
- Gears: 4
- Computer: Yes
- Weight: 15.6kg
- Why we love it
- Brilliant folding setup
- Detachable battery pack
- Front wheel hub drive
- Take note
- Folding it is a bit of a knack
- Small wheels feel those potholes
The iconic Brompton bike has been given a whole new lease of life thanks to the addition of a battery pack and electric motor. This drives the front wheel, which delivers an altogether zestier ride than conventional models that use just pedal power. A four-gear derailleur setup makes the bike ideally suited to a variety of riding scenarios, too, plus there’s a 12-speed option if more are needed. The ingenuity of the Brompton folding system also makes this model hugely practical for commutes, or for storing in the boot of the car for weekends away.
Considering the svelte one-size-fits-all styling, the humble Brompton is surprisingly comfortable even for longer jaunts. The P-Line is slightly lighter than Brompton’s C-Line edition, too, which makes life easier when the two-wheeler needs to be carried. Better still, the battery pack is detachable and can be carried over your shoulder.
4Specialized turbo vado SL 2
- Best: Hybrid electric bike
- Battery: 520Wh
- Motor: Specialized 1.2SL
- Range: 80 miles
- Gears: 11
- Computer: Yes
- Weight: 20.1kg
- Why we love it
- Striking design really works
- Feels lighter than it is
- Impressive range
- Take note
- Bulky with a basket on the front
- Accessories up the price
Specialized’s turbo vado has been tweaked and fine-tuned over the last few years, making the SL 2 edition the one to go for currently. The electric hybrid bike excels in the comfort department, making it ideally suited to arduous commutes or evening and weekend expeditions. Lots of aluminium components, including a lean and mean frame construction, make the bike wonderfully agile.
Meanwhile, large wheels and generous tyres deliver a ride that’s great on less than ideal surfaces. Smart thinking in the design department makes the bike practical, with options for load carrying both over the front and back wheels. Specialized doesn’t skimp when it comes to quality components either, so expect quick and easy gear changes when it comes to using pedal power alone.
5Orbea diem 20
- Best: Electric bike for urban long distance
- Battery: 630Wh
- Motor: 250W
- Range: 100 miles
- Gears: 5
- Computer: No
- Weight: 23.6kg
- Why we love it
- Quirky design fits the bill
- Beefy range adds appeal
- Very comfortable riding position
- Take note
- Range extender adds extra cost
- Lacks a handlebar computer
Spanish brand Orbea offers serious electric bike enthusiasts lots of tempting features and functions within the delicious styling of the diem 20. Aimed at taking on the urban environment, it features a striking design that is also easily capable of delivering longer rides thanks to the potent battery and motor combination. Indeed, the choice of components used on this model is second to none, with the Shimano crank-mounted motor being one of the standout features. It also contributes to the hefty price tag.
Nevertheless, this specification makes the Orbea diem 20 an easy bike to ride but with enough rider involvement to make it a serious cycling proposition. There’s a nod to practicality too, with a front-mounted luggage platform offering enough space for day trip essentials. The bike loves being ridden too, with a seemingly insatiable desire to keep on going. There’s even a range extender battery option that’ll make it do just that.
6GoCycle G4i
- Best: Innovative electric bike
- Battery: 375Wh
- Motor: 250W
- Range: 50 miles
- Gears: 3
- Computer: Yes
- Weight: 17.6kg
- Why we love it
- Dazzling overall design
- Wonderful to ride
- Feels super light
- Take note
- Bulkier than a Brompton
- Fairly average range
If you love to stand out from the crowd, the all-electric GoCycle G4i is the pick of the crop. This is a bike that makes a style statement, but it also features lots of clever design and uses innovative materials to deliver a much more enjoyable cycling experience. Materials include aluminium, carbon-fibre and magnesium, which reduces weight but increases the wow factor.
There’s an enclosed drivetrain, so no oily chain to worry about, sympathetic suspension and electric drive that is delivered via the front hub. The intelligent three-speed gear shifting makes riding the GoCycle G4i a doddle, while comfort levels are high thanks to the chunky tyres on those striking 20-inch five-spoke wheels. Adding to the appeal is the way the GoCycle G4i folds for storing in the boot of a car or for taking on the train. It’s not as svelte or foldable as a Brompton, although it is just as pricey, but the GoCycle G4i is still a magnificent bit of kit.
7Giant explore E+ pro 1 GTS
- Best: Trekking electric bike
- Battery: 800Wh
- Motor: Giant SyncDrive Pro 2
- Range: 155 miles
- Gears: 10
- Computer: Yes
- Weight: 26.3kg
- Why we love it
- Munches up lots of miles
- Premium specification
- Plenty of puff for hills
- Take note
- Heavy if it needs to be lifted
- Not a true off-roader
Similar to the Orbea diem 20, the Giant explore E+ pro 1 GTS features a formidable range, up to 155 miles if used carefully, which makes it a perfect trekking bike for weekends and extended routes. The styling is definitely in the urban arena, and while the bike is quite hefty to lug around when it’s not under power, the comfort levels are very high indeed. Giant bikes are made up of quality components, too, which means they command a higher price. That, combined with the range on offer, means this is an electric bike that will appeal to someone who’s keen to move on up from something a little less capable.
However, while it falls into the trekking category, the Giant explore E+ pro 1 GTS works best on mixed surfaces that are mostly easy to get over, bearing in mind the quite chunky feel of the bike. It’s therefore brilliant for commuters with unusual or lengthy routes and weekenders who love to take on hilly country lanes or trundle along woodland paths.
8Volt burlington
- Best: Easy-to-ride electric bike
- Battery: 504Wh
- Motor: 250W
- Range: 60 miles
- Gears: 8
- Computer: Yes
- Weight: 21.5kg
- Why we love it
- Very easy to ride
- Great battery life
- Competitively priced
- Take note
- Feels quite heavy
- Pricey accessories
The Volt burlington is perfect for anyone who simply wants a no-fuss step-through bike, much like those frequently found on streets across the Netherlands. British bike maker Volt has taken the classic style and turned it into an easy-to-ride but quietly sophisticated machine that’s ideally suited to streets in towns and cities.
The saddle is comfy, and the handlebars enhance the stress-free riding position. This is endorsed by front forks that boast proper suspension, while the sensibly sized wheels and tyres make the Burlington more than capable on a host of different road surfaces.
Better still, Volt designs its bikes with durability in mind, and the materials choice and quality components make the electric two-wheeler feel like a premium choice. The other bonus is that the standard specification still includes front and rear lights, a rear-mounted luggage rack, along with full mudguards and a built-in Abus bike lock.
9Jorvik JMT6
- Best: Electric tricycle
- Battery: 250Wh
- Motor: 250W
- Range: 35 miles
- Gears: 7
- Computer: Yes
- Weight: 43kg
- Why we love it
- Super stable to ride
- Handles most terrain
- Twist-shift gears are great
- Take note
- Bulky to store
- Hefty to lift
- Average range
Less confident electric bike converts might find the super-stable Jorvik tricycle a great option. Purchased in electric mountain bike guise, the step-through JMT6 model offers fabulous go-anywhere appeal thanks to fat tyres and wheels, along with plenty of power.
Engineered with meticulous precision, the three-wheeler boasts an innovative differential, which gets the power down while offering lots of control along with seven twist-shift gears to suit all kinds of terrain. At a whopping 48kg, the JMT6 is quite bulky, though this only seems to make the trike feel even more stable, especially when it’s on the soft stuff.
Cargo storage options, both front and rear, make this electric bike perfect for folks with lots to carry, and a range of enticing frame colours ensures it’ll really stand out from the crowd.
Your questions on electric bikes answered
What is the best electric bike?
The best electric bike options are many and varied, and our selection here covers the core options for average or everyday riders. It’s worth remembering that there are other, more niche electric options available, such as electric mountain bikes and electric gravel bikes. However, our guide targets the more general cycling audience, who might want a bike for commuting or to take the strain out of weekends away and days out.
For anyone watching the pennies, the Halfords carrera actuate 2 makes a great starting point. While at the other end of the spectrum, it’s the CityLite:on comfort that takes the spot. The high price tag is justified by delivering excellence on all levels.
How the bikes were tested
I’ve been riding (and testing) electric bikes for some time. Whenever assessing whether it’s worth the money, I consider the following factors:
- Power and performance: Electric commuter bikes should make the daily grind a little or even a lot easier. Weekend fun electric bikes should be just that, with lots of potential for taking the strain out of biking for hobby and leisure cyclists.
- Quality and durability: Buying an electric bike, even an affordable or budget model, can represent a lot of outlay. Therefore, to me, the build quality of the best electric bikes must be top-notch with, ideally, a carefully curated selection of components that will stand the test of time.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
IndyBest is The Independent’s expert-driven shopping section. We extensively test every product we feature to bring you unbiased reviews based on real-world testing, and we only recommend products that pass our rigorous tests. Rob Clymo, our electric bike reviewer, has many years of experience, both as a journalist and as someone who has kept close tabs on the convergence of tech. He covers anything with wheels, from electric cars through to e-bikes, which is why he currently has no less than eleven battery-powered two-wheelers in his garage.
