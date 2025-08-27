The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Foreo issa 3 toothbrush review: Can this £89 toothbrush put a smile on my face?
I found out if it really reaches areas you’d never dare to clean with a regular brush
Toothbrushes have evolved beyond all recognition, whether it’s models with sonic brush strokes which clean our teeth with thousands of vibrations a second or brushes with more modes than you can shake a toothpick at.
This is precisely why I was keen to try out the issa 3 toothbrush from Foreo, a Swedish brand that jumped into the spotlight with the luna cleanser, a vibrating silicone facial massager. Foreo then applied this tech to oral hygiene; the brand’s USP is that it uses silicone bristles that can clean gums, tongue and cheeks as well as teeth.
Foreo claims that these bristles, which offer 11,000 sonic vibrations per minute, make their toothbrush more ergonomic by allowing you to deep clean tricky areas while reducing the risk of over-brushing, thanks to the ultra-soft silicone.
However, I’d like to point out that the silicone bristles are only on the outside of the brush – the ones in the middle are made of thermoplastic, similar to those found on the average toothbrush.
For those looking to jump from manual to electric, this might be a good choice. The issa 3 allows you to brush with the natural manual gesture, while benefiting from electric toothbrush results. Plus, the brush offers 16 intensity levels so you can get comfortable with the sensation of a medical-grade silicone brush head with polymer bristles.
As Foreo have recently launched the issa 4, it’s worth reading on to get to grips with how the issa 3 performs before making a decision, as buying the older brush can save you a little money.
How I tested
When I swapped my usual toothbrush for the Foreo issa 3, I used the following criteria:
- Ergonomics: I used the brush for my everyday cleans both at home and while travelling. When brushing, I assessed comfort in the hand and ease of use.
- Quietness: I wanted a quiet toothbrush that wouldn’t disturb anyone I live with during early morning and late night brushing.
- Cleaning power: My testing period took place shortly before and after root canal surgery, which meant I was able to fully check out how well it worked on more sensitive areas, as well as during periods when I could crank up the brushing power.
- Modes: I tested all the cleaning modes to see if each was effective.
- Battery life: I charged the battery up to full and timed how long it took to run out.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Tamara Hinson is a journalist who has tried and tested a large variety of products for IndyBest’s review features. From kettles and oven cleaners to memory foam pillows and mosquito repellents, her expertise is vast and her eye for quality never falters.
Foreo ISSA 3 toothbrush
Design
One of the first things I noticed was its lightness – the entire brush weighs just 63g. My current toothbrush – an electric one produced by one of the most popular electric toothbrush brands – weighs a hefty 100g. The other thing I noticed is the bristle pattern. The silicone bristles, which surround the thermoplastic ones, don’t just encircle them, but extend down the handle, resulting in the largest bristle coverage area I’ve come across, with the idea being that this will help reach areas other brushes don’t reach.
The silicone bristles were firmer than I expected, but still had plenty of give. The ones in the centre seem firmer – similar to those on a medium-firm toothbrush. I also loved the way it felt in the hand – it’s coated in smooth, soft rubber and is a sheer delight to hold. I’m a huge fan of Foreo’s luna cleanser, and if you’re familiar with it, you’ll know what I mean – there’s a wonderful smoothness, but still more than enough grip.
Another feature I liked? The ridged back on the brush head. It’s often tricky to get a grip on toothbrush heads when removing them to stow for travel or to be replaced, especially when they’re wet or covered in that seemingly unavoidable build-up of toothpaste slime. However, these ridges made it wonderfully easy to simply pop the head off for easy storage.
Controls-wise, there’s a simple on/off button, either side of which is a plus and minus symbol. The buttons take the form of pressure pads, rather than protruding controls, which boosts the streamlined design and means fewer areas for water to sneak into.
A white outline on the back indicates a tiny rubber flap that lifts up to reveal a charging port. Plug in the cable, and a white light at the base will flash on and off to tell you it’s charging. When it’s fully charged, which took less than 30 minutes, the light stops flashing and stays on.
Performance
The first thing I noticed is the noise – or lack of it. It’s incredibly quiet, and I found myself questioning why I’ve got used to the brain-shaking clatter associated with most electric toothbrushes. Put it this way: when this toothbrush is turned on, if you’re further than a metre away, you’re unlikely to hear it. The other thing I noticed immediately was that, because the outer rim of silicone bristles is part of the silicone head itself, I instantly felt like there was less space between the bristles and the part of the brush they were attached to, which, to be clear, is a good thing. It meant I could reach areas other toothbrushes struggle to reach, and I was able to brush with more precision, too.
Features I’d previously not paid much attention to proved useful as well. For example, given the brush’s monochrome colourway and the inset buttons, the lack of an audible click when changing the brush’s speed means that there aren’t the usual indicators that I’d successfully changed the speed – in this case, by pressing the brush’s plus and minus controls. Instead, this is indicated by the flashing of white light on the base of the issa 3 – a brilliant way of confirming speed changes without impacting the sleek, slimline look.
I was also surprised by how easy it was to use the different bristles on different areas. By simply tilting the brush by a fraction of a single degree, I could ensure small areas (I’d recently had root canal treatment, so had a precise area that needed handling with care) were only cleaned with the softer silicone bristles. The thermoplastic bristles in the centre are perfect for a deeper clean, although even this approach is obviously customisable, thanks to the 16 speed settings you can scroll through.
The verdict: Foreo issa 3
I can honestly say that my teeth have never felt cleaner – and the same goes for my gums and tongue too. The Foreo issa 3 gets bonus points for not experiencing any sensitivity when I brushed. While most toothbrushes just rely on different levels of bristle firmness using the same material, the combination of different types of bristles and the ability to increase the speed by tiny amounts makes for a game-changing tooth cleaning experience that meant I could reach areas I’ve probably inadvertently neglected in the past. If that’s not enough to put a smile on your face, I’m stumped.
Now perfect your dazzling smile with one of the best whitening toothpastes