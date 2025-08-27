Design

One of the first things I noticed was its lightness – the entire brush weighs just 63g. My current toothbrush – an electric one produced by one of the most popular electric toothbrush brands – weighs a hefty 100g. The other thing I noticed is the bristle pattern. The silicone bristles, which surround the thermoplastic ones, don’t just encircle them, but extend down the handle, resulting in the largest bristle coverage area I’ve come across, with the idea being that this will help reach areas other brushes don’t reach.

The silicone bristles were firmer than I expected, but still had plenty of give. The ones in the centre seem firmer – similar to those on a medium-firm toothbrush. I also loved the way it felt in the hand – it’s coated in smooth, soft rubber and is a sheer delight to hold. I’m a huge fan of Foreo’s luna cleanser, and if you’re familiar with it, you’ll know what I mean – there’s a wonderful smoothness, but still more than enough grip.

Another feature I liked? The ridged back on the brush head. It’s often tricky to get a grip on toothbrush heads when removing them to stow for travel or to be replaced, especially when they’re wet or covered in that seemingly unavoidable build-up of toothpaste slime. However, these ridges made it wonderfully easy to simply pop the head off for easy storage.

Controls-wise, there’s a simple on/off button, either side of which is a plus and minus symbol. The buttons take the form of pressure pads, rather than protruding controls, which boosts the streamlined design and means fewer areas for water to sneak into.

A white outline on the back indicates a tiny rubber flap that lifts up to reveal a charging port. Plug in the cable, and a white light at the base will flash on and off to tell you it’s charging. When it’s fully charged, which took less than 30 minutes, the light stops flashing and stays on.

Performance

The first thing I noticed is the noise – or lack of it. It’s incredibly quiet, and I found myself questioning why I’ve got used to the brain-shaking clatter associated with most electric toothbrushes. Put it this way: when this toothbrush is turned on, if you’re further than a metre away, you’re unlikely to hear it. The other thing I noticed immediately was that, because the outer rim of silicone bristles is part of the silicone head itself, I instantly felt like there was less space between the bristles and the part of the brush they were attached to, which, to be clear, is a good thing. It meant I could reach areas other toothbrushes struggle to reach, and I was able to brush with more precision, too.

Features I’d previously not paid much attention to proved useful as well. For example, given the brush’s monochrome colourway and the inset buttons, the lack of an audible click when changing the brush’s speed means that there aren’t the usual indicators that I’d successfully changed the speed – in this case, by pressing the brush’s plus and minus controls. Instead, this is indicated by the flashing of white light on the base of the issa 3 – a brilliant way of confirming speed changes without impacting the sleek, slimline look.

I was also surprised by how easy it was to use the different bristles on different areas. By simply tilting the brush by a fraction of a single degree, I could ensure small areas (I’d recently had root canal treatment, so had a precise area that needed handling with care) were only cleaned with the softer silicone bristles. The thermoplastic bristles in the centre are perfect for a deeper clean, although even this approach is obviously customisable, thanks to the 16 speed settings you can scroll through.