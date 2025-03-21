There are few things as annoying as a mosquito bite. We’ve tried every old wives’ tale in the book, from eating huge quantities of asparagus to upping our intake of vitamin B.

“You may have heard the claim that increasing your vitamin B intake can reduce the likelihood of mosquito bites,” says Carolina Goncalves, superintendent pharmacist at Pharmica. “However, research relating to this claim suggests that vitamin B does nothing to repel mosquitoes.”

Unfortunately, none of the home remedies ward off those pesky mosquitoes. Only the best mosquito repellants will prevent bug bites, and the best usually contain DEET. It might not have the most pleasant smell, but mosquitoes hate the stuff.

Don’t assume DEET will upset your skin either – these days, clever formulations mean DEET-based sprays are unlikely to lead to irritation. But if you’re concerned, simply opt for a repellent with a lower percentage of DEET, or try an alternative with an active ingredient such as icaridin (paradin), which is “deemed both safe and effective”, says Goncalves.

Finally, wondering how to help mosquito bites heal (after all, there’ll always be a handful of determined ones that get through)? “It’s important to avoid scratching the bitten area,” says Goncalves. “Scratching can open up the wound and lead to an infection. You can apply hydrocortisone cream or ointment to the bite, although it’s important not to apply it if the skin is broken, as this can make irritation worse.”

How we tested

Our testing took place in hot, humid conditions, and we deliberately sought out soggy areas (such as canals, rivers and areas of still water, which mosquitoes love most). The best sprays were those that completely protected us from bug bites. We also considered the ease of application, scent and the overall bottle design.

Why trust our coverage

Tamara Hinson has travelled everywhere from Aruba to Zambia. She has covered every category of adventure travel gear for IndyBest including camping pillows and suitcases. When it comes to mosquito repellents, she’s explored jungle and Mediterranean climes alike, and knows the right repellant for every mosquito, gnat and midge.

The best mosquito repellents for 2025 are: