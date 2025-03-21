Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
From DEET rollers to all-natural sprays, fend off insects with our top picks
There are few things as annoying as a mosquito bite. We’ve tried every old wives’ tale in the book, from eating huge quantities of asparagus to upping our intake of vitamin B.
“You may have heard the claim that increasing your vitamin B intake can reduce the likelihood of mosquito bites,” says Carolina Goncalves, superintendent pharmacist at Pharmica. “However, research relating to this claim suggests that vitamin B does nothing to repel mosquitoes.”
Unfortunately, none of the home remedies ward off those pesky mosquitoes. Only the best mosquito repellants will prevent bug bites, and the best usually contain DEET. It might not have the most pleasant smell, but mosquitoes hate the stuff.
Don’t assume DEET will upset your skin either – these days, clever formulations mean DEET-based sprays are unlikely to lead to irritation. But if you’re concerned, simply opt for a repellent with a lower percentage of DEET, or try an alternative with an active ingredient such as icaridin (paradin), which is “deemed both safe and effective”, says Goncalves.
Finally, wondering how to help mosquito bites heal (after all, there’ll always be a handful of determined ones that get through)? “It’s important to avoid scratching the bitten area,” says Goncalves. “Scratching can open up the wound and lead to an infection. You can apply hydrocortisone cream or ointment to the bite, although it’s important not to apply it if the skin is broken, as this can make irritation worse.”
Our testing took place in hot, humid conditions, and we deliberately sought out soggy areas (such as canals, rivers and areas of still water, which mosquitoes love most). The best sprays were those that completely protected us from bug bites. We also considered the ease of application, scent and the overall bottle design.
Tamara Hinson has travelled everywhere from Aruba to Zambia. She has covered every category of adventure travel gear for IndyBest including camping pillows and suitcases. When it comes to mosquito repellents, she’s explored jungle and Mediterranean climes alike, and knows the right repellant for every mosquito, gnat and midge.
This spray contains 50 per cent DEET but lacks the harsh metallic scent we typically associate with products containing this amount of the bug-busting chemical.
We loved the bottle – the pump spray required enough pressure that it was almost impossible to depress accidentally (nobody likes DEET leaks, after all), but it was still easy to use, even with hot, sweaty hands.
The clear liquid had plenty of slip, which made covering large areas a breeze, and we loved the promise of protection for up to nine hours. Hard to prove, but the lack of bites after a full day in an area full of mosquitoes meant we had full faith in this claim.
Another can that earned top marks in the style stakes, thanks to its leaf-adorned exterior and the cheery combo of yellow and green. This mozzie spray also promises to ward off a wide range of other bugs, too, including midges, for up to four hours.
It contains 27.5 per cent DEET – just enough to provide a decent level of protection, but probably not enough to protect you on a hike through the Amazon rainforest.
The aerosol dispenser was surprisingly powerful and enabled us to cover large areas in a matter of seconds. After all, mosquito-spray application is hardly the kind of holiday activity we want to devote much time to.
One problem with aerosol and pump-spray repellents is the difficulty in controlling the spray – trust us, your fellow travellers certainly don’t want a faceful of repellent, especially ones containing DEET. This is precisely why we loved the roll-on version of Boots’ famously strong DEET-based repellent, which offered the best of both worlds.
We could take a topical approach to application (for some reason, mosquitos always seem to go for our lower legs, and ignore the rest of our bodies), rather than a full-body dousing. Roll on the roll-ons, we say.
Full disclosure – this has been our go-to product for years. We’ve relied on it during sweaty hikes through forests in Thailand and treks through the Peruvian rainforest.
It packs a punch, with 50 per cent DEET and a scent that doesn’t let you forget its key ingredient. So, when it comes to bug-busting, this is one of the best, and the only reason we’re not giving a higher ranking is because its strength means it’s a spray best saved for tropical areas.
This sunshine-yellow can screams holiday, although it’s designed for use at home, too. It offers medium-high protection for up to five hours, making it suitable for use in notoriously mosquito-prone areas (although a disclaimer says it’s not suitable for tropical regions), as well as in the UK.
It’s a DEET-free product, which explains the surprisingly pleasant smell – a hit of lemon blended with a chemical tang that is nigh on impossible to avoid when it comes to mosquito repellents.
We loved the consistency of this one – a clear, light liquid without a hint of greasiness. The best bit? It kept us bite-free for long beyond the promised five hours. Sign up for an email notification when it comes back in stock.
You don’t want a greasy, sticky mosquito repellent. In the past, we’ve encountered sprays that are so sticky, mosquitoes have actually stuck to our arm, which we presume made their blood-sucking work significantly easier. Luckily, Jungle Formula’s dry protect formula lives up to its name – there’s not a hint of tackiness or stickiness, and the spray dried in a nano-second.
It’s a DEET-free repellent that offers seven hours of protection, and another spray that has a surprisingly pleasant smell.
This is an aerosol version of the pump bottle product we mentioned earlier, and although we loved the benefits of a pump (including the reduced risk of leaks), the wider distribution area meant this spray enabled us to cover much larger areas (and multiple people) in less time.
The finer, lighter spray – even though it’s the same product – meant we felt more confident using this on our notoriously sensitive skin. What’s more, it offered the same staying power (or at least, that’s what the lack of bites suggests) as the pump version.
There’s something rather fearsome about this sleek, black bottle – if we were a mosquito, we’d be daunted by the mere sight of it.
It’s DEET-free and relies on all-natural ingredients, including Citrepel (derived from oil of lemon eucalyptus), to repel mosquitos – plus, according to the blurb, sandflies, horseflies, ticks and midges. We can confirm none of the aforementioned bugs took a bite out of us.
Its consistency is marginally thicker than the other sprays, and although we were surprised by the white hue of the liquid, it was quickly absorbed without a trace of the greasiness we feared.
If you’re sceptical about the natural approach when it comes to mosquito repellent, A. Vogel’s offering might just convince you. It’s DEET-free and contains neem, a natural repellent, which shouldn’t irritate even the most sensitive skin.
The spray – which has an inoffensive, almost peppery scent – dried immediately, and our bite-free status boosted our faith in chemical-free options. Another advantage is that, despite the tiny bottle – it contains just 50ml – a little goes a long way, making it ideal for short-haul holidays when you’re travelling with hand luggage only.
Another great repellent for anyone keen to take a DEET-free approach, this plant-based spray (citriodiol, which is derived from lemon eucalyptus essential oil, is the main ingredient) is a brilliant option for all the family. Plus, its delicate scent means kids won’t do a runner the second they clap eyes on the bottle.
And it gets better – in the event of a rogue bite (or pre-existing ones), this spray can also be used to soothe and calm skin, thanks to a powerful blend of five essential oils: tea tree, citronella java, lavandin grosso, niaouli and peppermint.
The Jungle Formula maximum pump spray is the winner because it ticked all the boxes: it was easy to apply, kept mosquitoes at bay and didn’t irritate sensitive skin. Boots’ repel maximum 50% DEET & PMD roll-on bags the second spot for its user-friendly roll-on applicator and the fact its bug-busting properties lasted all day. The Superdrug buzz off insect repellant is a good option if money is tight. If you worry about skin irritation, you need Puressentiel with its delicate, kid-friendly scent.
For more holiday essentials, check out our pick of the best sunscreens for your body
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in