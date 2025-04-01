Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Get pumped for your next adventure out on the water
Inflatables have come a long way since we first ventured into the sea with a flimsy dinghy that only lasted a couple of waves before it sprung a leak and looked like it was trying to eat us alive. And while we eagerly await the invention of an inflatable super-yacht, we’ve been testing the best inflatable kayaks in preparation for the summer.
We’ve been writing about and reviewing inflatable kayaks for a couple of years now and so we are pretty clear on what to look for when we step aboard. Initially, it’s all about controllability. Is it stable and able to track well in the water, keeping to the line we want it to go in no matter how hard we’re paddling or how hard the wind’s blowing?
We don’t expect to remain bone dry, but we don’t want to look like a drowned rat when we get back to shore either, which is why during testing we keep an eye on how dry the kayak remains when it’s being paddled, which usually comes down to a few factors like the placement of bilge holes and the height of the cockpit walls for keeping out waves.
Underpinning all the performance-related criteria is probably the most important attribute of all – construction. After all, when you’re venturing out onto the open ocean in something full of air, you want to know that, quite literally, it’s not going to let you down when you’re a long way from the shore. That means robust construction that can stand up to coming alongside harbour walls, bumping up to river banks or scraping over jagged reefs.
We were looking for kayak designs without too many hard-to-reach areas too, so there’s no danger that they remain wet and start to cause problems with mould while being stored. All the kayaks in our edit were water-ready in five minutes or less and were also easy to deflate and dry, so, leave the roof rack behind and get set to go wild in the water.
All our kayaks were tested on the south coast of Devon, just outside Plymouth, from a beach with a noticeable landmark just a mile offshore. This allowed us to test how well each craft tracked towards the island, which is sheltered on the leeward side but can get very rough and choppy on the windward side, so we could test how robust and waterproof each boat was too.
Jon Axworthy has contributed to IndyBest’s consumer reviews since 2017. A freelance journalist and editor since 1996, he specializes in outdoor sports and adventure gear. Over the years, he has tested everything from paddleboards and mountain bikes to backpacks and waterproofs.
This is a heavy kayak with a bag that’s maybe not quite as ergonomic as we’d like, but if you don’t have far to go to get to the water this backpack ‘yak is quite an eye-opener because its handling is so similar to a rigid, you probably wouldn’t know the difference. This has certainly got a lot to do with a keel that’s reinforced with aluminium, creating a V-shape and although this metal stiffening is guilty of adding to the craft’s weight, it also ensures that it cuts through water like a knife.
The seven air chambers add to the feeling of security on the water and they are comprised of both inner and outer chambers, so you’ll always be able to limp back to shore, if one of the chambers is breached, although the boat will have to take quite a hit as the kayak scored very high on durability. The seat and paddling position was comfortable and although the Advance Frame isn’t quick to drain because it lacks a scupper hole, rolling it up and fitting it back into the bag was no problem.
It took us ten minutes to inflate the two-person challenger with the provided hand pump, and the seats are easy to attach with Velcro fixings at the floor making them stable and comfortable when the boat is out on the water. Construction was good but the heavy-duty vinyl is probably better suited to lakes and rivers rather than the changeable conditions that are inevitable when heading out to sea.
A large front-facing cargo net provides good storage, and you could easily fit a couple of backpacking tents in there if you were feeling particularly adventurous, or just a day pack and some hikers if you weren’t straying too far. Easily carried to the water, the boat was fast but needed some concentrated paddling to track true in the line that we wanted, so a more experienced pair of hands on the paddle in the back seat might be required.
As soon as we set off from the beach we knew the explorer would live up to its name as it tracked superbly, thanks to good hull shaping and some effective fins. The seat was comfortable and made for easy paddling and the core’s construction gave us plenty of confidence that colliding with the island’s jagged exterior wouldn’t result in us swimming home. This rugged build quality is backed up by the manufacturer’s UV resistant coating which means that the sun’s effects on the kayak’s rubber won’t be compromised over time.
The only downside to the explorer is the fact that there aren’t any drainage points, which is why it lost a star. However, even when we headed for choppier waters the high cockpit meant we kept the sea where it’s meant to be – on the outside of the boat.
This tandem has plenty of stability in the water and high sides, so it’s great for one adult and a child, or even two adults and a baby, if you’re just messing around in calm waters, like inlets and ponds. Easy to control and paddle, the two seats can be moved throughout the kayak, making it possible to customise the seating positions according to who’s in the boat.
A good quality carry bag with a shoulder strap gives some limited portability because it’s not particularly comfortable to carry for long. However, there’s enough durability in the manufacturer’s materials to ensure it will survive any close shaves with submerged rocks and wood. Drainage was also efficient through a well-positioned scupper hole.
Looking to share your kayaking adventures with someone? One of the most important factors when buying a tandem is how you’re positioned in relation to the other paddler and the navigator plus gets it spot on, leaving enough room for you both to power the boat forwards without continually clashing paddles. Seats can be secured via the Velcro strip, so you can really tailor where you both sit in the boat and they were comfortable enough if you wanted to put the hours in, as well as having zip pockets on the back for easy access to your dry bag.
Tracking (even in strong wind) was true and the drainage system, although confined to one drainage point, worked well, so we were never in danger of having to manually bail. The backpack was comfortable to carry too, making the whole package easy to transport.
Okay, this isn’t strictly an inflatable but its origami origins mean it is packable or stowable, like it’s purely inflatable cousins, so please keep the outraged emails to a minimum. The Beach LT’s length makes for superb tracking and it occupies a very useful sweet spot and is wide enough to offer good stability, while retaining a sleek enough profile to make for an easy paddler.
It’s not massively comfortable for extended paddling, but we had no reason to doubt the boat’s build quality and it instils plenty of confidence in the kayaker, especially if you plan to take it near reefs, off the shore. According to the manufacturer, it’s rip-proof and guaranteed for 20,000 folds and we have no reason not to believe them.
A two-person kayak with two comfortable seats that can be adjusted according to the height of the kayaker. If it’s just one of you in the boat there are handy floor markers to tell you where to position the seat. On the water, the boat performs really well and glides over calm waters and if you’re paddling with a smaller child the fact that the Madison’s sides inflate high means that they will sit nice and deep in the boat, so there’s no chance of them getting an unexpected dunking.
The fabric exterior gives the kayak plenty of protection against sharp objects and the Madison got a particularly brutal bashing on the day we took it out, but took all the punishment well.The tarpaulin bottom of the boat only added to its rugged profile.
At first glance, this may resemble one of those boats that get pulled behind a speedboat in the Balearics, but as the name suggests, this is a two-person craft that’s built for something a little more adventurous. The K2 reacted well to paddling, but we found that it is more manoeuvrable when there’s just one person in the boat, rather than two.
The two inflatable spray decks at the front and rear (or stern and bow, if you prefer) were fit for purpose and did a good job of stopping the kayak taking on water. The K2 packed down nice and small into the transport bag, making it ideal for a larger litre rucksack if you’re adventuring.
Another well-constructed, easily inflated kayak from Aqua Marina, which replicated the rigidity of hard-shell kayaks, especially when it comes to the floor so that we didn’t feel like the boat was going to curl up around us as soon as we stepped on board. The construction of the kayak also meant that it was easy to handle and very quick in a straight line so you can cover distance with very little effort making it a good kayak for exploring inland waters. The kayak dried out in about ten minutes, which was one of the quickest times on test.
This three-person kayak’s broad profile made it feel ultra-stable, even in quite choppy sea conditions, making it a really good confidence-building boat for anyone who’s new to kayaking inflatables. There was minimal flooding or air loss, even after hours of paddling and the kayak was very comfortable offering up good back support from the seats if you’ve got a few hours of paddling ahead of you.
The heavy-duty liner used in construction meant that the boat was very durable and coped well with close encounters with unseen rocks and riverbanks. The kayak is easy to portage with front, side and rear handles and ingeniously packs away into itself so you can carry it as a backpack or a holdall.
If you’re after a stress-free paddling experience, then the Advanced Elements advanced frame kayak will deliver, offering a smooth glide over the water, easy paddling and perfect point-and-shoot capabilities. The inner and outer air chamber and rock-proof construction mean that you’ll never have to worry about springing a leak and although it didn’t score quite as high on portability as some of the other kayaks on test, it’s still a lot less hassle to move around than a hard-shell while mirroring all their on-water characteristics.
Need to refuel? The best protein bars will aid muscle recovery and actually taste good
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in