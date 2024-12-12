8 best kids’ toothbrushes they’ll actually want to use

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Keep their pearly whites healthy and clean with these electric and manual options
Getting children to brush their teeth can be quite a battle. We all know how important it is to take care of our teeth and how regular brushing is essential for even the littlest kids, but does it really have to be so hard? The simplest way to make the twice-daily brush bearable, or even enjoyable, is with the right toothbrush.
Teeth brushing is just one of those non-negotiables. From the moment that first tooth arrives, it’s essential to get your child into a brushing routine. Using children’s toothpaste with fluoride, your child needs to be brushing twice a day for around two minutes at a time, according to the latest NHS advice.
“Children should brush once in the morning and once before bed,” explains Caitlin Miller, head of hygiene and therapy at Bupa Dental Care. “Initially, aim for a few seconds per tooth. Once all their teeth have come in, brushing should last at least two minutes to ensure fluoride has enough time to properly coat and protect the teeth.”
A fancy electric toothbrush – whether it comes with flashing lights or features their favourite TV or film character – is an excellent way of motivating kids to brush their teeth. An electric toothbrush reaches many places a manual toothbrush can’t and provides a deep clean thanks to rotating or pulsing bristles. Many electric toothbrushes have timers to encourage children to brush for the recommended two minutes.
While electric toothbrushes may bring the wow factor, manual toothbrushes still deserve a place on your bathroom shelf. They’re a lot more affordable and are perfect for holidays when you don’t want to have to worry about packing chargers. Manual toothbrushes can also be a great eco-friendly choice if you opt for biodegradable bamboo brushes rather than plastic.
The best kids’ toothbrush is going to be one they actually want to use, so with that in mind we’ve tested a selection to find out which ones do the job, with a side of kid appeal.
Our five little testers (with a mix of milk teeth, big teeth and gaps) spent more than five weeks brushing twice a day with a selection of electric and manual toothbrushes. We mean it when we say our kids’ teeth have never looked so shiny.
We looked at everything from how easy they were to use independently, how well they cleaned little teeth and how soft they were on delicate gums to what kind of extras they included to encourage thorough brushing. We also considered the practicalities, like how easy the electric toothbrushes were to charge, whether they came with replacement heads, what battery life was like and how much value for money they offered. Ultimately, it all came down to which toothbrushes were reached for time and again.
This Ordo x Squishmallows collab is a stroke of genius because if anything is going to convince our little testers to brush their teeth, it’s a Squishmallows toothbrush. The design is super-cute without being babyish and it was an instant hit with all of the kids and grownups. What Ordo has done perfectly here is create a high-spec electric toothbrush, suitable for children, that delivers a dentist-worthy clean while also delivering that all-important kid appeal.
It comes with a choice of two brush heads – one which is round, small and super soft for young children, and another oval head suitable for a more advanced yet still gentle clean for kids.
We loved the two-minute progress tracker which lit up the back of the brush and beeped to let our tester know when to move to another area of the mouth. It has three brushing speeds – the first a very gentle training mode for little kids, the second a good all-rounder and the third a high-powdered speed for teens – which are easy to switch between by pressing the button at the front.
What nailed it for us was the Squishmallows character travel cap. It’s treated with an antimicrobial additive to prevent the build-up of bacteria, so it’s great for keeping the toothbrush head clean and it’s perfect for travelling.
With a small brush head and short handle, these bamboo toothbrushes are the perfect size for little and bigger kids. We were instantly impressed with how soft the bristles were, something backed up by our two testers who reach for these regularly.
The bamboo handle is naturally antibacterial, which is always a plus, but the main draw here is that it’s a sustainable alterative to the usual plastic manual brushes. The handles are biodegradable and Bamwoo plant a tree for every brush they sell. While these brushes can’t stand upright on their own, you can buy a stylish ceramic holder to keep your brush dry and clean or store it in your usual toothbrush holder.
Our testers liked that the brushes come in a choice of coloured bottoms, so it’s easy to know which brush belongs to who. If you’re using it daily, you’ll need to replace your brush every two-three months, so at £3.35 a toothbrush the cost will add up slightly – however we feel it’s an affordable option that is worth the money for the fantastic eco-credentials and undeniable quality.
A penguin toothbrush that flashes with rainbow-coloured lights as you brush; what’s not to love? Our five-year-old tester made a beeline for this cute and kid-friendly design as soon as it arrived and is now always unusually keen to brush her teeth – result.
It’s a good size for little hands to hold and the sucker base is a handy addition. The USB charger is handy and each four-hour charge lasts around a month (even after four weeks of use, we’ve not had to charge it). There are two brushing speeds, but we did find even on the slowest setting this could feel a little strong for young children. The two-minute timer, which buzzes every 30 seconds, was a welcome touch to keep our tester concentrating on brushing though.
Overall it offers good value for money, coming with two additional replaceable heads. It’s also available in a choice of nine different WildOnes characters, including Percy penguin (who we tested), Kylie koala and Toby tiger.
When you’re buying an electric toothbrush for an older child you want one that’s not only going to take good care of their teeth, but one that’s going to last a long time. This model is exactly that. Designed specifically for children aged six and over (those who already have had some adult teeth come in), it’s a very high-spec model which could give many adult toothbrushes a run for their money.
It’s packed with impressive features like 3D cleaning technology – which means the bristles oscillate, rotate and pulse to clean those hard-to-reach areas – and the usual two-minute timer. What we really loved was the gum pressure control, where the brush stops momentarily and lights up red if you’re pressing too hard when brushing. This was all new to our eight-year-old tester and it really helped guide them when it came to how much pressure to use.
The Mandalorian picture on the handle was a cool, kid-friendly touch (again, without being babyish) and we like how easy it is to pick up replacement heads at most supermarkets. In fact, it’s hard to fault this brush – although perhaps a USB changer rather than a shaver-socket-style plug might be more convenient.
As if getting your first electric toothbrush isn’t exciting enough, how about one you can personalise with your own Disney stickers? Oral-B has created the perfect toothbrush for Frozen fans, which is suitable for (surprisingly enough) children ages three and up. It comes with a sheet of four Frozen-themed stickers which can be added to the handle, and a very handy travel case.
The two brushing modes are gentle yet effective enough to give teeth a proper clean and the two-minute time function provides a decent prompt for children to keep moving the brush around. You can also use the free Oral-B Disney magic timer app with the brush, which our five-year-old tester loved. It’s a bit of a faff to have to get your phone out at every brushing session, but it has really made a difference with their brushing, so we’re just going with it.
This sweet set from Brush-Baby is just the thing for keeping your baby’s teeth (or tooth) clean. The clever double pack includes a very small and very cute toothbrush for adults to use on their baby, as well as a brush-like teether that you slide through the holder to create a safe, chewable toy your baby can use independently. While the toothbrush can be used with a tiny amount of baby-friendly toothpaste, the soft silicone bristles on the teether help massage gums and clean teeth naturally without anything extra.
Our little tester loved chomping on the teether and was also very intrigued by the tiny toothbrush. We appreciated the long handle on the brush, so we could angle it into our baby tester’s mouth and give their one and only tooth a gentle clean. We think it’s a great product to introduce the idea of brushing from an early age.
This cool-looking brush from Foreo is unlike any other in our round-up. Our older testers were really drawn to the sleek, stylish design and we were all intrigued by the silicone bristles (which according to the website are 10,000 times more hygienic than conventional nylon bristles). Our eight-year-old tester has a few adult teeth through already and they loved how gently this unique brush was on their gums and teeth. Managing to be non-abrasive on gums and enamel, while still doing a good job tackling plaque, we really rate this for comfort.
While the bristles don’t rotate, the brush uses a sonic pulse to deliver a really deep clean, and we found the slanted style helped our tester brush some tricky-to-reach areas. We all liked that the bottom lights up when you’re pressing too hard on your gums, as well as the smiley and sad faces which light up if you’ve brushed for two minutes, or if you haven’t brushed more than 12 hours. What really wowed us – although we haven’t had a chance to fully but it to the test – is that the brush can last for up to 256 days on a single USB charge, making it an excellent choice for taking on holiday without the worry of packing a charger.
We were won over by this sleek electric toothbrush thanks to the unbelievably quiet motor. The brush uses ultra-quiet technology – something they call whisperclean – which means it delivers a thorough clean without any loud buzzing or shaky vibration. This toothbrush is so quiet we had to hold it up to our ear to make sure it was actually turned on!
Despite its subtleties in volume and its simplistic design, this Oclean electric toothbrush really does do a fantastic job. In fact, our tester declared “it feels like I’ve been to the dentist!” after using this, which is high praise indeed. The fluoride infused bristles feel like a fancy touch, helping to prevent tooth decay and increase enamel hardness, and our tester found these to be soft and comfortable, even on the strongest of the two brushing settings.
With the usual two-minute smart timer, waterproof handle and up to 30 days battery life, we found it a good option for children with noise sensitivities as well as a general good all-rounder.
The Ordo x Squishmallows electric toothbrush was a massive hit with us parents and our testers. It’s a genuinely high-spec brush, packed with impressive features, as well as ticking all the boxes for kid-appeal. If it’s a manual brush you’re after, we love the Bamwoo bamboo children’s toothbrushes, which offer a good clean, are eco-friendly and great value.
