8 best kids’ toothbrushes they’ll actually want to use

Getting children to brush their teeth can be quite a battle. We all know how important it is to take care of our teeth and how regular brushing is essential for even the littlest kids, but does it really have to be so hard? The simplest way to make the twice-daily brush bearable, or even enjoyable, is with the right toothbrush.

Teeth brushing is just one of those non-negotiables. From the moment that first tooth arrives, it’s essential to get your child into a brushing routine. Using children’s toothpaste with fluoride, your child needs to be brushing twice a day for around two minutes at a time, according to the latest NHS advice.

“Children should brush once in the morning and once before bed,” explains Caitlin Miller, head of hygiene and therapy at Bupa Dental Care. “Initially, aim for a few seconds per tooth. Once all their teeth have come in, brushing should last at least two minutes to ensure fluoride has enough time to properly coat and protect the teeth.”

A fancy electric toothbrush – whether it comes with flashing lights or features their favourite TV or film character – is an excellent way of motivating kids to brush their teeth. An electric toothbrush reaches many places a manual toothbrush can’t and provides a deep clean thanks to rotating or pulsing bristles. Many electric toothbrushes have timers to encourage children to brush for the recommended two minutes.

While electric toothbrushes may bring the wow factor, manual toothbrushes still deserve a place on your bathroom shelf. They’re a lot more affordable and are perfect for holidays when you don’t want to have to worry about packing chargers. Manual toothbrushes can also be a great eco-friendly choice if you opt for biodegradable bamboo brushes rather than plastic.

The best kids’ toothbrush is going to be one they actually want to use, so with that in mind we’ve tested a selection to find out which ones do the job, with a side of kid appeal.

How we tested

Our five little testers (with a mix of milk teeth, big teeth and gaps) spent more than five weeks brushing twice a day with a selection of electric and manual toothbrushes. We mean it when we say our kids’ teeth have never looked so shiny.

We looked at everything from how easy they were to use independently, how well they cleaned little teeth and how soft they were on delicate gums to what kind of extras they included to encourage thorough brushing. We also considered the practicalities, like how easy the electric toothbrushes were to charge, whether they came with replacement heads, what battery life was like and how much value for money they offered. Ultimately, it all came down to which toothbrushes were reached for time and again.

The best kids’ toothbrushes for 2024 are: