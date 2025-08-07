The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
This fake tan is the best I’ve ever tried – and it doesn’t stain clothes or sheets
Vogue Williams’ clear water tan is a staple in my weekly tanning routine
A relatively new name on the fake tanning scene, Bare By Vogue launched in 2019 courtesy of its namesake founder, presenter and podcaster, Vogue Williams. In the years since, its hydration-packed formulas have won the brand a loyal following – myself included.
Bare By Vogue’s foams, mists and instant tan bottles all prioritise skin-loving ingredients such as oatmeal, chamomile, pomegranate, grapefruit and goji berry. This shows in the end results, when skin is not only left looking bronzed, but also smoothed, plumped and firmed.
While the brand has a range of different formulas to choose from, its the clear water that has become my ride-or-die – and I’ve tried hundreds in the decade since I first starting fake tanning. In fact, it secured the number one spot in my tried and tested round-up of the best fake tans for 2025. Just like the rest of the brand’s roster, the water-based tan is infused with nourishing ingredients that hydrates skin, rather than drying it out.
Unlike many popular bronzers on the market, Bare By Vogue’s comes out clear – but don’t fret, as application is a breeze. Trust me, even complete beginners at fake tanning can get beautifully bronzed results.
Having pressed it into the hands of various friends who now also swear by the foolproof formula, here’s why you should pick up a bottle of the Bare By Vogue clear water for yourself. If you’re looking to eek out the last few weeks of summer at home with a South of France glow, it’s also currently on sale thanks to Boots.
How I tested
While I might look naturally tanned all-year-round (thank you, Bare by Vogue), for context, I am naturally pale with uneven texture owing to a bit of rosacea on my arms. Plus, my skin is prone to dryness (particularly on my elbows, arms and legs), so I look for skin-nourishing ingredients in fake tan formulas that won’t dry out my skin further.
- Ingredients: I always look for fake tan formulas made with nourishing and hydrating ingredients (think glycerin and aloe vera) to balance out the tanning actives that can dry skin out.
- Application: Ahead of application, I always exfoliate my skin and scrub off any pre-existing fake tan to ensure a smooth base. I applied Bare by Vogue’s clear water with a mitt (£6.30, Boots.com), using around two pumps for each area of my body. For the neck, hands and feet, I use a brush – my favourite is the Rose & Caramel one (£12, Amazon.co.uk) – to buff the product in.
- Results: Ultimately, I want the best fake tan to yield natural-looking results. From the colour pay-off to how long the tan lasts, here’s why Bare by Vogue’s clear water deserves a spot in your fake-tan arsenal for summer and beyond.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
As senior shopping writer at The Independent, I’ve tested almost every fake tan there is, be it a gradual tan or a mousse. Besides using a fake tan as part of my weekly routine for more than a decade, I’ve investigated the best ways to apply fake tan and written several in-depth reviews of my favourite products, including those from St Tropez, Dove, Isle of Paradise and Self Glow. I’ve also consulted experts on the formulas they recommend for certain skin types, their top application tips, and how to help it fade- without streaks. I use formulas regularly throughout the year, so anything I recommend is worth a spot in your bathroom cabinet.
Bare By Vogue clean tan water
- Best: Clear fake tan
- Size: 150ml
- Shades : Medium, dark
- Why we love it
- Doesn’t stain sheets
- Natural colour
- Fast-drying
- Fades nicely
- Take note
- Small bottle
Bare by Vogue’s clear water is infused with skin-loving ingredients like glycerin, pro-vitamin B5 for softening, aloe barbadensis leaf juice for hydrating and a blend of fruit and flower extracts for nourishment (think pomegranate to chamomile and grapefruit peel oil). This makes the lightweight formula instantly revitalising and moisturising on application, and you’re not left with that clogged, tacky feeling on you skin. While the mousse comes out clear, application is a breeze, thanks to the glistening residue it leaves behind, which acts like a guiding colour.
It’s also super fast-drying – so much so, you can dress within minutes and get about your day without feeling sticky or greasy. I often apply on a Friday morning so I’m bronzed by lunchtime and ready for the weekend.
The best part about the clear formula is that it doesn’t stain your clothes or sheets, unlike most mousses. Of course, this doesn’t mean some residue won’t get on your sheets throughout the week, but it’s far less obvious and easily removed in the washing machine than other formulas I’ve tried. Better yet, it doesn’t need to be showered off owing to not having a guide colour. This means you could even apply before the office and an evening out, without looking orange-toned and feeling sticky eight hours in. Pleasingly, the clear mousse also doesn’t have that telltale fake tan scent.
Fully developing in around six hours, the final finish is natural-looking and leaves me perfectly bronzed and streak-free (I use the dark shade option). The impressive colour pay-off also has the benefit of evening out your skin tone, with any redness on my arms smoothed and masked. Lasting up to six days with daily moisturising, it fades nicely without any patchiness or dryness. My only gripe is that it doesn’t come in a bigger bottle (it’s available in a 150ml size, compared to most 200ml bottles on the market), but it’s a great price, considering the premium formula.
The verdict: Bare by Vogue clear water fake tan
Hydrating, easy to apply and long-lasting, Bare By Vogue’s clear mousse tan leaves you with a natural-looking golden finish that can be built up as desired. Better yet, it fades evenly, with no tiger-bread patches – no wonder it took the top spot in my guide to the best fake tans for 2025. With summer in full swing, this offer at Boots couldn’t have landed at a better time.
