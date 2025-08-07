This fake tan is the best I’ve ever tried – and it doesn’t stain clothes or sheets

A relatively new name on the fake tanning scene, Bare By Vogue launched in 2019 courtesy of its namesake founder, presenter and podcaster, Vogue Williams. In the years since, its hydration-packed formulas have won the brand a loyal following – myself included.

Bare By Vogue’s foams, mists and instant tan bottles all prioritise skin-loving ingredients such as oatmeal, chamomile, pomegranate, grapefruit and goji berry. This shows in the end results, when skin is not only left looking bronzed, but also smoothed, plumped and firmed.

While the brand has a range of different formulas to choose from, its the clear water that has become my ride-or-die – and I’ve tried hundreds in the decade since I first starting fake tanning. In fact, it secured the number one spot in my tried and tested round-up of the best fake tans for 2025. Just like the rest of the brand’s roster, the water-based tan is infused with nourishing ingredients that hydrates skin, rather than drying it out.

Unlike many popular bronzers on the market, Bare By Vogue’s comes out clear – but don’t fret, as application is a breeze. Trust me, even complete beginners at fake tanning can get beautifully bronzed results.

Having pressed it into the hands of various friends who now also swear by the foolproof formula, here’s why you should pick up a bottle of the Bare By Vogue clear water for yourself. If you’re looking to eek out the last few weeks of summer at home with a South of France glow, it’s also currently on sale thanks to Boots.

How I tested

While I might look naturally tanned all-year-round (thank you, Bare by Vogue), for context, I am naturally pale with uneven texture owing to a bit of rosacea on my arms. Plus, my skin is prone to dryness (particularly on my elbows, arms and legs), so I look for skin-nourishing ingredients in fake tan formulas that won’t dry out my skin further.

The formula has been a staple in my fake tan routine for years ( Daisy Lester )

Ingredients : I always look for fake tan formulas made with nourishing and hydrating ingredients (think glycerin and aloe vera) to balance out the tanning actives that can dry skin out.

: I always look for fake tan formulas made with nourishing and hydrating ingredients (think glycerin and aloe vera) to balance out the tanning actives that can dry skin out. Application: Ahead of application, I always exfoliate my skin and scrub off any pre-existing fake tan to ensure a smooth base. I applied Bare by Vogue’s clear water with a mitt (£6.30, Boots.com), using around two pumps for each area of my body. For the neck, hands and feet, I use a brush – my favourite is the Rose & Caramel one (£12, Amazon.co.uk) – to buff the product in.

Ahead of application, I always exfoliate my skin and scrub off any pre-existing fake tan to ensure a smooth base. I applied Bare by Vogue’s clear water with a mitt (£6.30, Boots.com), using around two pumps for each area of my body. For the neck, hands and feet, I use a brush – my favourite is the Rose & Caramel one (£12, Amazon.co.uk) – to buff the product in. Results: Ultimately, I want the best fake tan to yield natural-looking results. From the colour pay-off to how long the tan lasts, here’s why Bare by Vogue’s clear water deserves a spot in your fake-tan arsenal for summer and beyond.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

As senior shopping writer at The Independent, I’ve tested almost every fake tan there is, be it a gradual tan or a mousse. Besides using a fake tan as part of my weekly routine for more than a decade, I’ve investigated the best ways to apply fake tan and written several in-depth reviews of my favourite products, including those from St Tropez, Dove, Isle of Paradise and Self Glow. I’ve also consulted experts on the formulas they recommend for certain skin types, their top application tips, and how to help it fade- without streaks. I use formulas regularly throughout the year, so anything I recommend is worth a spot in your bathroom cabinet.