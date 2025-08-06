I’ve tested hundreds of fake tans but this is the brand I really rate

I’ve been fake tanning all year round for more than a decade – yes, even in the winter. As such, I’ve tested dozens of brands, from industry heavyweights like Bondi Sands and Isle of Paradise to skincare stalwarts like Gatineau and Caudalie. I’m a creature of habit when it comes to my favourite formulas – and it’s not often that a new name arrives on the scene that I really rate.

Enter: Self Glow. Fake tan guru James Read has been in the business of sunless tanning for more than two decades. Having worked behind the scenes on fashion week for Tom Ford and Burberry, and tanned the likes of Mariah Carey and Rosie Huntington-Whitely, it’s safe to say he knows a thing or two about faking a golden glow.

Fake devotees might already be familiar with the name, thanks to his dissolved eponymous brand. But now, he’s put his wealth of experience into a new fake tan venture.

Marrying skincare and tanning, the roster spans gradual tan, moisturiser, tanning facial, tanning face drops, an overnight tanning serum, a face mask, serum more. Designed to streamline the tanning process, the formulas are meant to slot easily into your existing routine, whether it’s replacing your night cream or your daily lotion.

The tanning world has come a long way in 20 years, with the days of extreme spray tans (see Noughties-era Paris Hilton) and badly formulated ingredients long gone. Read’s brand aims to showcase the best in innovation, with an emphasis on nourishing formulas that enhance your natural complexion, rather than masking it.

How I tested

With summer in full swing, I had to try the range for myself. As a skincare nerd and a fake tan addict, I swapped my go-to body and face formulas for the Self Glow products throughout the month, taking them on holiday with me and using them at home.

The finished results using the Self Glow range ( Daisy Lester )

Ingredients: Embracing the “shroom boom” in skincare, the formulas are powered by fermented mushrooms, as well as hydrating hyaluronic acid and aloe vera, and skin-replenishing actives like shea butter, squalane, apricot oil, kakadu plum, natural cocoa extracts, and plant-based DHA. I considered the skincare benefits of these ingredients after application.

Application: I applied the serum with a mitt (after showering and exfoliating) and the overnight facial formula before bed to test their glow-getting claims by morning, considering how nourishing and hydrating the formulas were. Meanwhile, I used the gradual moisturiser as my daily lotion and the tanning drops at the end of my skincare regimen. The range also includes a face mask with a tanning element, which I trialled while working from home.

Results : Of course, I wanted to see bronzed results. I assessed whether the colour pay-off looked natural rather than artificial (think orange or green tones), as well as how long the tan lasted.

: Of course, I wanted to see bronzed results. I assessed whether the colour pay-off looked natural rather than artificial (think orange or green tones), as well as how long the tan lasted. Value-for-money: Starting from £39, the range certainly isn’t cheap – but is it worth it? Here’s my verdict on Self Glow by James Read.

Why trust IndyBest reviews

As senior shopping writer at The Independent, I’ve tested hundreds of fake tans, from gradual tans to mousses. Besides using a fake tan as part of my weekly routine for more than a decade now, I’ve investigated the best ways to apply fake tan and written several in-depth reviews of my favourite products, including St Tropez and Bare By Vogue. I’ve also consulted experts on the formulas they’d recommend for certain skin types, top tips for application and how to help it fade.