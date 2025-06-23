Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
Can this budget formula rival a product eight times its price?
Bronzing drops are my go-to for giving skin a sun-kissed glow with minimal effort. Unlike semi-permanent facial tanners, these instant formulas can be built up for your desired shade before being washed off at the end of the day (perfect for fake tan commitment-phobes).
Drunk Elephant’s D-bronzi drops are responsible for the craze, but all the biggest brands have launched alternatives in the last year, from Isle of Paradise’s sunny serum to Elf’s bronzing drops.
Boasting a serum-like consistency, these formulas are packed with skincare benefits to hydrate and smooth skin. Quick and easy to apply (use a brush just like you would a foundation), they act as a priming layer beneath make-up but also double up as a liquid bronzer when applied as cheek contour.
Versatile and fuss-free, bronzing drops are my secret to a year-round tan. I’ve tried dozens of formulas – including Jones Road and Revolution’s takes – but I always return to Drunk Elephant’s cult product.
My only gripe? The price. A tiny 30ml tube will set you back £34. So, when I saw Essence had launched a £3.95 alternative, I had to try it out in time for summer. The budget buy is powered by glycerin and vitamins to hydrate the skin while brushing it with a sun-kissed glow. Taking evident inspiration from Drunk Elephant, even the white tube and golden brown lid look the same.
I applied Essence’s new bronzing drops just like I do Drunk Elephant’s, using a brush to buff the product evenly across my face with a little extra of the formula around my cheekbones. Considering how easily it glided onto my skin, the look and feel of the formula and how long-lasting it was, here’s my verdict on Essence’s drop of sunshine bronzing drops.
Senior writer Daisy is an expert on every style of fake tan, covering everything from graduals to mousses and bronzing drops. Besides using fake tan herself, Daisy has rounded up the best fake tans and face tans, as well as writing several individual reviews for tanners, including St Tropez and Bare by Vogue.
Essence’s bronzing drops come in a 25ml bottle, so it’s slightly smaller than Drunk Elephant’s 30ml size. The consistency is almost the same, boasting a lightweight, serum-like feel. Just like Drunk Elephant’s formula, you squeeze out a little directly onto your face before buffing it out with a brush (the chocolate brown guide colour helps with even application).
The thin consistency means that it blends quickly and easily across your skin for a wash of bronze; the colour is rich and golden without a hint of orange. The skin-loving ingredients – including glycerin and jojoba – mean that the bronzing drops leave skin feeling soft and looking slightly blurred. Generous application means you could easily forgo foundation and use just a touch of concealer. hTe summer-ready coconut scent is an unexpected but nice touch, too.
Considering the price, I was impressed how well it sat under make-up like blusher or foundation. However, it’s not perfect. Perhaps owing to the sticky conditions of a heatwave in the UK, it didn’t have the same staying power as Drunk Elephant’s formula, with coverage going a little patchy around four hours in.
Another issue is that you need a lot of the formula for full coverage (almost double compared to Drunk Elephant). This not only increases application time, but adds a much thicker layer of makeup to my skin that might feel too heavy for some. After all, the reason why I love the D-bronzi drops is that they’re easy and fuss-free to apply, with just a lightweight layer giving you a golden glow. With just one shade available of the Essence drops, I think darker skin tones might not get as much colour pay-off as you’d hope. However, considering the nearly £30 price difference, Essence’s drops go some way to rival Drunk Elephant.
Essence’s £3.95 bronzing drops are a stellar alternative if you don’t want to splash £34 on Drunk Elephant’s cult formula. The premium product is definitely much better, but not eight times better. If you have the money, Drunk Elephant is the better choice. If not, this more than does the job.
