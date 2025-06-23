Bronzing drops are my go-to for giving skin a sun-kissed glow with minimal effort. Unlike semi-permanent facial tanners, these instant formulas can be built up for your desired shade before being washed off at the end of the day (perfect for fake tan commitment-phobes).

Drunk Elephant’s D-bronzi drops are responsible for the craze, but all the biggest brands have launched alternatives in the last year, from Isle of Paradise’s sunny serum to Elf’s bronzing drops.

Boasting a serum-like consistency, these formulas are packed with skincare benefits to hydrate and smooth skin. Quick and easy to apply (use a brush just like you would a foundation), they act as a priming layer beneath make-up but also double up as a liquid bronzer when applied as cheek contour.

Versatile and fuss-free, bronzing drops are my secret to a year-round tan. I’ve tried dozens of formulas – including Jones Road and Revolution’s takes – but I always return to Drunk Elephant’s cult product.

My only gripe? The price. A tiny 30ml tube will set you back £34. So, when I saw Essence had launched a £3.95 alternative, I had to try it out in time for summer. The budget buy is powered by glycerin and vitamins to hydrate the skin while brushing it with a sun-kissed glow. Taking evident inspiration from Drunk Elephant, even the white tube and golden brown lid look the same.

How we tested

Applying the bronzing drops with a brush ( Daisy Lester )

I applied Essence’s new bronzing drops just like I do Drunk Elephant’s, using a brush to buff the product evenly across my face with a little extra of the formula around my cheekbones. Considering how easily it glided onto my skin, the look and feel of the formula and how long-lasting it was, here’s my verdict on Essence’s drop of sunshine bronzing drops.

