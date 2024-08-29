Vieve skin nova complexion balm
- Key ingredients: Niacinamide, polyglutamic acid, amino acids
- Why we love it
- Blends beautifully
- Conceals redness with a light layer
- Doesn’t look cakey
- Take note
- Expensive
This is the best foundation I’ve tried in years, and no, that’s not hyperbole. This complexion balm delivers on every claim and lasts throughout the day, and well into the evening, without budging an inch.
It’s packaged in a slim tube with a thin nozzle, which I like using to apply small amounts directly onto my skin and add more in areas I want additional coverage, such as on top of the rosacea on my cheeks and chin. I tried shades 130 and 140, and found that 130 was a better fit for my caucasian complexion.
The texture is rich but not greasy, and despite my skepticism around it being a balm, it doesn’t feel heavy nor leave my skin so shiny it looks like I’ve dipped my face in oil. In fact, it’s weightless.
My personal blending preference for foundation is my trusty Saie the big brush (£21, Cultbeauty.co.uk) as its densely packed chunky bristles smooth liquid products across my skin in seconds. The balm is truly medium coverage, concealing my redness and patches of hyperpigmentation in a single layer.
Once blended in, it immediately left my skin with the perfect amount of glow. In all honesty, Vieve’s original skin nova prima is too much for me - I find it adds a sheen that just enhances my oiliness - but this complexion balm is the perfect compromise.
What really sold it for me is its staying power. I regularly applied it first thing and didn’t remove it until nearing midnight, and the entire time it remained flawless. It didn’t fade around areas of oiliness or dryness, and didn’t cake beneath my eyes or across patches of hormonal acne on my chin – despite me touching my face multiple times throughout the day.
The longer I used it, the more impressed I was. It’s a lot to spend £34 on a single foundation, but I truly believe it’s worth every penny. My skin looked radiant and clear, it wore well, never looked cakey and felt comfortable all day long.