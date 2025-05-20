This blush is an affordable alternative to Rare Beauty’s £23 formula

As if Selena Gomez’s stellar voice and acting skills weren’t enough, the “bluest flame” singer proved a triple threat in 2020 when she launched her very own cosmetics brand, Rare Beauty. The products went down a treat with fans and make-up maestros alike and, in particular, saw huge success in the cream, liquid and powder blush department.

From the incredible pigments in the soft pinch formula (£24, Spacenk.com) to the lip, cheek and eye versatility of stay vulnerable (£23, Space.com), it would seem there’s nothing the 32-year-old can’t do. Then again, these products aren’t the cheapest, so when I caught wind of a potential alternative for £10 less, I had to get my hands on it – in the name of hard-hitting journalism, of course.

The product in question? No7’s velvet cloud cream-to-powder blush (£12.95, Boots.com), which launched in December 2024. From the uncanny pink casing to the same mauve and rose hues, there’s no denying No7 had a goal in mind here. But, appearances can be misleading, so I wanted to get stuck in with both formulas for a true comparison. Scroll on for my honest review.

How I tested

( Lucy Smith )

After applying foundation, concealer, cream bronze and setting powder, I proceeded to apply the No7 and Rare Beauty blushes. For context, I used each blush on a different day (versus testing side-by-side) and used a domed fluffy brush to swipe and press the product onto the apples of my cheeks. Though some people prefer to use cream blush products before a loose powder, I’ve found this method dulls the pigment, especially with my oily skin melding the two shades. As the days wore on, I paid attention to any fading (or lack thereof), patchiness or pigments sinking into pores, and noted any key discrepancies between the two formulas. Here’s how I got on.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

With several years of review experience spanning bronzers, mascaras and more, Lucy Smith is across all the best (and worst) beauty brands, including No7 and Rare Beauty. She’s even tested No7’s Bobbi Brown primer dupe and, in her guide to the best bronzers, described Rare Beauty’s warm wishes formula as weightless and flattering. She’s interviewed make-up artists, like Hollie Ellis and Mira Parmar, and knows her stuff when it comes to application and skin-loving ingredients.