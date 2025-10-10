The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Can Superdrug’s £15 moisturiser rival Elemis’s £65 cult cream
There’s a price difference of more than £40 between the two collagen formulas
The Elemis pro-collagen marine cream is about as iconic as a moisturiser can be, and everyone from Kate Hudson to Britain’s own Molly-Mae Hague count themselves as fans.
For those unfamiliar, the Elemis cream harnesses the power of salt water algae (padina pavonica) to deeply hydrate and, together with chlorella (fresh water algae), stimulate collagen production. The only drawback? It will set you back a hefty £65 (Boots.com).
Now, thanks to Superdrug, hope is on the horizon with the promise of an affordable alternative that costs just £15 (Superdrug.com). The brand’s cheaper iteration, known as the optimum collagen day cream, features the same collagen amino acids and a whole host of hydrating heroes. The question is, does it perform as well in practice as it does on paper? That’s exactly what I tried to find out.
How I tested
I used both formulas for two weeks and, on occasion, I applied them to the skin without additional skincare products (serums and oils) to allow them to perform in isolation. I assessed how much product was required, whether they left my skin hydrated enough, any instant glow and how my make-up looked (both instantly and over the course of the day). Similarly, I paid close attention to assess if they caused breakouts or irritation.
Taking tests one step further, I applied the formulas to either side of my face to spot any key differences and see how they worked as a primer for my make-up.
1Elemis pro-collagen marine cream
- Key ingredients: Collagen, antioxidant radish and carrot root extracts, glycerin, vitamin E, padina pavonica, chlorella, soothing rose and bark extracts, shea butter, fatty acids, fragrance
- Skin type: All bar sensitive and acne-prone skin, plus those with *very* oily skin
- Cruelty-free and vegan: Vegan but not cruelty-free
- Why we love it
- Smells heavenly
- A little goes a long way
- Suitable for most skin types
- Gives skin a healthy, dewy glow
- Take note
- Expensive
- Fragrance may irritate sensitive skin
The formula
The ingredients in Elemis’s pro-collagen marine cream are undoubtedly impressive. The formula is chock full of antioxidants, vitamins and naturally-derived goodness; it sets out to soothe and revitalise with the added bonus of a refreshing essential oil scent.
In terms of its anti-ageing effects, the marine cream takes a three-pronged approach, combining collagen amino acids with the collagen-boosting abilities of algae, plus the vitamin A-adjacent properties of carrot root. Together, this promises to increase the skin’s elasticity and minimise the appearance of fine lines.
Performance
It’s worth noting that, as a 27-year-old, my skin isn’t exactly abundant with fine lines and wrinkles (if I do say so myself). That said, I paid close attention to the plumpness of my complexion, which can appear dry and lacklustre when I’ve not moisturised. However, the brand’s marine cream certainly transformed it from that state. While I do have oily skin, I was still impressed to find that a dollop the size of a 10p coin managed to saturate the entirety of my face and neck. And it sunk into the skin swiftly without leaving a greasy barrier on the surface.
I wouldn’t say the cream took my skin from limp to springy (I’m not sure anything can) but I could certainly see that my cheeks appeared youthfully dewy and the fine lines around my eyebrows and forehead looked less sunken.
After one week’s wear, I saw no surplus of blackheads or breakouts – despite the presence of a few moderately comedogenic ingredients (shea butter) – and my make-up always applied comfortably, without any separation or excess shine.
2Superdrug optimum collagen day cream
- Key ingredients: Collagen, antioxidant radish extract, glycerin, vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, squalane, antioxidant soybean oil, fragrance, SPF agents (Elemis cream is available in SPF iteration also)
- Skin types: All bar sensitive and acne-prone skin
- Cruelty-free and vegan: Cruelty-free, but not stated whether or not it's vegan
- Why we love it
- Affordable
- Quenches dry skin
- Sits nicely under make-up without any separation
- Sinks into skin quickly
- Take note
- Fragrance may irritate sensitive skin
- Unaesthetic packaging
The formula
Superdrug’s optimum collagen day cream comes with the same key ingredients as the Elemis version, featuring collagen amino acids, antioxidant radish extract, glycerin, and vitamin E. These work together to soothe and revitalise the skin, much like the Elemis formula. However, where the high-end brand draws nourishment from ingredients like shea butter and chlorella, Superdrug’s cream opts for soybean oil and squalane.
Likewise, it swaps the hydration from algae – which is often the cause of high price points in skincare – for the lower-cost humectant abilities (drawing moisture from the air) of hyaluronic acid. And, on the whole, there are a lot of parallels between the ingredients of the two creams.
Performance
When you first glance at the Superdrug collagen cream, it’s immediately apparent that the formula is thicker and has less of a whipped texture than its premium counterpart. But, dare I say it, the differences stop there.
The cream smooths into the skin beautifully, requiring the same 10p-sized amount and gliding across the surface of the skin without dragging. It hydrates and nourishes without leaving a sheen, and melds with make-up seamlessly.
When wearing both moisturisers under make-up, I asked team IndyBest to judge which side appeared better and, while some agreed the differences were undetectable, a few did state that the Superdrug side had a more flawless finish. In any case, an undetectable difference between a £7.49 and £65 moisturiser is a win in my book.
Regarding its plumping/anti-ageing abilities, my skin felt comforted upon application and, after one week’s use without any supplementary serums or actives, it appeared just as healthy and hydrated. Again, it’s not a miracle worker and the fine lines in my forehead didn’t vanish during the course of seven days, but they did mirror how they look when I’m using retinol, which is a product I swear by.
The verdict: Superdrug vs Elemis
While Elemis’s pro-collagen marine cream undoubtedly has more expensive ingredients, my experience with both creams led me to believe that you don’t need to spend more in order to achieve comparable results. That’s not to say that Elemis’s moisturiser isn’t a strong anti-ageing contender. On the contrary, it’s a skincare icon for a reason, not least of all because it’s a delight to use. Ultimately though, if you’re looking to save some cash, I can confirm that Superdrug’s optimum range makes a great alternative.