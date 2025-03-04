If you’ve ever tried Clinique’s black honey almost lipstick then you’ll know that it’s the ultimate finishing touch to any make-up look, be that your everyday look or your evening glam.

Something else you’ll likely be familiar with is its cost – at £25 it’s not exactly cheap, so naturally, I’ve been on the hunt for a more affordable alternative. And thanks to TikTok, I’ve discovered a formula that is £20 cheaper – and to say I was excited is an understatement.

TikTokers have hailed that the 17 deep honey tinted lip butter works “just like the viral black honey almost lipstick,” with some users even remarking that the cheaper iteration is “more hydrating.”

After much intrigue over, I finally managed to get my hands on the Clinique black honey alternative (which sold out after its stint on social media) and pitted both formulas against each other. Scroll on for my honest review.

How I tested

open image in gallery My lips without any product (left), applying the Clinique black honey (top right) and applying the 17. deep honey lip butter (bottom right) ( Lucy Smith )

Though I’m already very familiar with Clinique’s black honey formula – and wear it most days – I applied both tints to bare lips, comparing shades, hydration and staying power. I paid close attention to which product created more of a your-lips-but-better finish (black honey’s USP and noted whether there were any differences in flavour, scent or texture. After a full day’s wear, I recorded my verdict.