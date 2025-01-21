Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

Exclusive first look: Elemis to drop brand new edition of cult cleansing balm

The same formula you know and love, now a little fruitier

Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Tuesday 21 January 2025 11:57 EST
The formula, which is loved by celebrities, just got a new fruity upgrade
The formula, which is loved by celebrities, just got a new fruity upgrade (Elemis/iStock/The Independent)

The Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm is pretty much the GOAT of facial cleansers and, aside from its hoard of celebrity fans, at it’s heart, it’s just a really good make-up remover. At the time of writing, the balm is available in four different iterations: original lavender and chamomile (£49, Elemis.com), fragrance-free or ‘naked’ (£49, Elemis.com), rose (£49, Elemis.com) and green fig (£49, Elemis.com). However, from tomorrow, Thursday 23 January, the range will be expanding to include a fifth fragrance. Introducing, black cherry.

It comes as no surprise that the brand has decided to jump aboard the cherry bandwagon with the entire industry – from Fenty to Glossier – launching new cherry-themed products and campaigns. For Elemis, this new cherry addition also features ingredients like warm almond and vanilla, as well as the brand’s usual host of plant oils, such as starflower and elderberry.

For those who aren’t familiar with the balm, it owes the magic of its nourishing formula to an ingredient known as padina pavonica, which is a unique and antioxidant-rich brown algae. The new cherry edition still champions this same key ingredient, as well as boasting a non-comedogenic make up with zero mineral oil. Fans of the balm will be familiar with its silky, sorbet-like texture and will be pleased to discover that black cherry, too, will have the same signature balm to milk consistency.

As for how it performs, I managed to get my hands on it 48 hours ahead of its official launch. Scroll on for my first impressions.

Related

How I tested

(From top left to top right, bottom left to bottom right) I double cleansed using the Elemis pro-collagen black cherry cleansing balm
(From top left to top right, bottom left to bottom right) I double cleansed using the Elemis pro-collagen black cherry cleansing balm (Lucy Smith)

After giving the new balm a good whiff straight out of the jar, I proceeded to remove a full face of make-up including eyeshadow, mascara and a pretty sturdy brow gel. I paid attention to the scent while doing this, noticing if it changed in the way that a perfume’s top notes might dissipate, as well as registering how quickly the balm worked to melt away my day’s make-up. Then, to determine how effective this first cleanse was, I proceeded to rinse my flannel and cleanse once more, examining the face cloth (pictured, bottom right) for any residual make-up that the balm had missed initially. After completing all these steps, I tuned in to the feel of my skin, recording any soothing sensations or feelings of tightness.

Elemis pro-collagen black cherry cleansing balm

elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm black cherry review indybest
  • Size: 100g
  • Key ingredients: Starflower oil, elderberry, optimega oil (hydration-boosting wheatgerm and oat oils), padina pavonica, rose and mimosa wax, shea butter, sweet almond oil, glycerin, coconut oil and collagen
  • Fragrance notes: (Top) black cherry, almond and bergamot, (heart) plum, oris and rose, (base) vanilla, patchouli and tonka
  • Cruelty-free: Yes
  • Skin type: All bar sensitive, and pregnant users might want to check with a doctor due to included essential oils
  • Why we love it
    • Balm is quick to melt into palms
    • Scent is less overwhelming than original lavender and chamomile
    • Doesn't sting eyes
    • Removes 90% of make-up in one cleanse

Upon first glance, the Elemis pro-collagen black cherry cleansing balm is the same as its lavender and chamomile predecessor. In fact, the formula is pretty much identical and possesses the familiar buttery texture fans will be used to. As expected, the main difference is the black cherry balm’s scent and, while its initial aroma is just like the cherry lip balms of my childhood, the fragrance develops into a creamier one – more akin to a Campino fruit sweet. This, I suppose, is thanks to the additions of almond and vanilla, and makes for an indulgent end-of-day cleanse.

Like its OG sibling, the black cherry edition emulsifies from a sorbet-like balm to a liquid oil which, when it comes into contact with water on your flannel, then turns milky. Its ingredients are sensitive on eyes and allowed me to get up close and personal with the mascara on my lashes, removing all the product in just one cleanse. I like that this negates the need for a dedicated eye make-up remover and, versus using cotton pads, it feels much gentler on the eye area, too.

Read more: This affordable Nyx product rivals the Wonderskin lip stain – a Billie Eilish fave

As someone who likes to double cleanse to ensure every last morsel of make-up has been removed, I wanted to test how effective this formula was in that department. After examining my flannel post-second cleanse, I was surprised to find next to no make-up left on the terrycloth. This is good news for those lazy evenings where even cleansing once feels like a huge task.

As for how the cleanser left my skin feeling post-wash, it was certainly cleansed and gave me a fresh, bare-skinned sensation. That said, I do have oily skin and so, while I didn’t experience any tightness after using, I can’t speak for those with dry complexions.

Available to buy from 23 January

  1.  £49 from Elemis.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Elemis pro-collagen black cherry cleansing balm

Ultimately, I think this is my favourite of the Elemis pro-collagen cleansers, with the scent being less heady and aromatherapy-esque than both the original and rose balms. I love the burgundy packaging and, while myself and the IndyBest team did speculate whether it would’ve been nice for the formula to be red, too, it’s reassuring to know that the product within is the same tried and tested one we all know and love. It’s a speedy, skin-nourishing make-up remover and, I discovered, an excellent all-in-one single cleanse. I’ll certainly be repurchasing once this tub runs dry!

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in