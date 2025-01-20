Jump to content
This affordable Nyx product rivals the Wonderskin lip stain – a Billie Eilish fave

Nyx’s lip IV stain is going viral on social media, and for good reason

Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Monday 20 January 2025 12:55 EST
The Nyx alternative is £7 cheaper
The Nyx alternative is £7 cheaper (Nyx/Wonderskin/iStock/The Independent)

The Wonderskin lip stain first went viral back in the lockdown of 2020. Now, five years on, its having somewhat of a resurgence after Billie Eilish included it in her TikTok make-up routine.

Indeed, the artist’s ‘pre show glam routine’ has been doing the rounds for many reasons, including her Maybelline tattoo liner (£4.99, Boots.com), Revlon brow colour (£12.99, Amazon.co.uk) and, chiefly, the Wonderskin wonder blading lip masque (£18, Amazon.co.uk).

The thing is, I’ve actually been hearing through the same TikTok grapevine that there’s an even better lip stain in circulation. Nyx’s lip IV gloss stain (£10.99, Amazon.co.uk) is being hailed a superior alternative and for £7 less – so, naturally, I had to get my hands on it to find out if it really was a worthy alternative.

For those who haven’t caught wind of the hype, the Nyx formula – unlike Wonderskin’s – doesn’t have to be peeled or wiped off and, rather, can be worn as both a sheer gloss and a stain. Scroll on for my full comparison (and clear winner).

How I tested

I wore both formulas for a full day to see how they lasted
I wore both formulas for a full day to see how they lasted (Lucy Smith)

After moisturising my lips the nights prior (with a deeply hydrating sleeping mask) I applied each stain to clean lips and left them to set, as instructed. After each brand’s desired ‘sitting’ time, I then proceeded to wipe off the top layers with dry tissue before going about my day. I tested each stain independently (on their own separate days) and aimed to keep both products on for a full day’s wear, or until they wore off of their own accord. I paid attention to the texture and feel of the formulas both initially and as the day wore on; the colour payoff; the formulas’ staying power; their hydration properties; and their value for money. Here’s how I got on.

Wonderskin wonder blading lip stain masque

wonderskin lip stain dupe indybest
  • Size: 4ml
  • Key ingredients: Water, glycerin, seaweed extract and squalane
  • Shades: More than 30
  • Staying power: 'All day lip colour' – less than an hour by my judgement
  • Cruelty-free: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Easy to see the edge of the stain when applying
    • Flattering, neutral colour in the shade hush
  • Take note
    • Hard to wipe off
    • Dries out lips
    • Clings to some areas of skin
    • Colour doesn't last

The formula

In the brand’s signature metallic blue application shade, Wonderskin’s ‘hush’ wonder blading lip masque coated my lips in a thin, sheer layer of the formula. In fact, I would have liked if the formula had dispensed more generously from the wand, as I had to reapply it in order to ensure an even tint across the lips.

The feel of the masque is wet initially and then, as ten seconds pass, it begins to tighten on the surface before turning into a solid, stretchy, skin-like texture. This process is actually quite quick, so you have to be swift with your application to avoid peeling off your first layer while applying your second.

The masque has a subtle blackcurrant scent but, as far as I’m aware, doesn’t taste of anything.

After around 30 seconds of drying time on the lips I was able to ‘crack’ the formula by smiling and wiped it off with some tissue. The brand recommends using a damp wipe to do this; however, when I tried this I found that the stain disappeared entirely. Likewise, the brand implies that the mask can be peeled off but, even when applied in a generous layer, I haven’t found this possible. Lastly, on the formula front, when wiping off the dried masque, I found it quite hard to get the product to budge and had to rub it off quite vigorously. Naturally, this leaves the lips feeling a bit tender and dry.

Performance

After removing the initial masque, I was disappointed to see that the stain left behind had clung to some areas of thickness on my lips (not dry patches, as I had used an overnight lip mask) and, as such, created the appearance of dryness where there wasn’t any.

As for the colour, looking at the top left (without product) versus top right (with the stain) images here, you can see that the wonder blading masque left a flattering ‘your lips but better’ tint. I liked the shade it had left behind. However, within an hour and just one mug of coffee, almost all of the dusky pink hue had disappeared, leaving only the areas – as mentioned – where the mask had clung to.

Unfortunately, for the price and faff of applying and wiping off (versus using a normal lipstick or gloss), I wouldn’t repurchase this product. With all the hype around this formula, I have to ask if I’m missing a trick here? Indeed, I’d be keen to try a darker shade to establish whether it has more of a colour pay off but, for the time being, I’m not sold.

  1.  £18 from Amazon.co.uk
Nyx Professional Makeup lip IV hydrating gloss stain

wonderskin lip stain dupe nyx lip iv indybest
  • Size: 5ml
  • Key ingredients: Glycerin, magnesium, vitamin B12, and coconut water
  • Shades: More than 15
  • Staying power: 12-hour hydration, length of tint not disclosed – six hours by my judgement
  • Cruelty-free: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Lasts more than six hours
    • Leaves lip liner even after main colour fades
    • Hydrating
    • Flattering, bold colour in shade berry thirsty
    • Easy to wipe off
    • Can be worn as a gloss, too

The formula

In the brand’s berry thirsty shade, the Nyx lip IV hydrating gloss stain applies as an opaque version of the stain beneath. It’s – as the name suggests – glossy and creamy, and while I wouldn’t want a gust of wind to blow my hair into it, you could certainly leave the house with it in this initial state, which feels almost like a less matte liquid lip.

I allowed the formula to sit on my lips for one to two minutes before wiping off with a dry tissue. Whereas the Wonderskin masque lets you know when to remove it as it begins to feel tight, the Nyx stain requires more guesswork. That said, after easily removing with a tissue (it wipes off like Vaseline), the colour beneath was immediately visible and so much more pigmented than expected. What’s more, it hadn’t clung to any unwanted areas, and my lips felt dry to the touch while remaining hydrated.

Unlike the berry aroma of the Wonderskin, Nyx’s formula isn’t explicitly scented. That said, you do get a tropical whiff from the included coconut water, so it’s not entirely fragrance-free.

Performance

I was flabbergasted at the staying power of this stain with the bottom right picture having been taken six hours post-application. When I compare this to the top left photo (without any product), the difference in pigment on my lips is undeniable and – for context – I had eaten and drunk several times by this point.

I did top up with a clear lip balm throughout the day in order to keep my lips moisturised, but this is something I’d do with most lip products. Then again, the brand promises 12-hour hydration. So, I’m not sure about that one.

After six hours of wear, the stain did eventually start to fade away and left a lip liner effect around the edges, which some might even prefer as you can choose to supplement with a lipstick or gloss on top.

  1.  £10 from Amazon.co.uk
The verdict: Wonderskin wonder blade vs Nyx lip IV

Ultimately, the Nyx Professional Makeup lip IV hydrating gloss stain was, by far, the superior product. In fact, I didn’t find the Wonderskin wonder blading lip stain masque an effective product at all, especially for its mid-range price point. While I don’t doubt the brand has a variety of other formulas worth your while (I’ve heard great things about the wonder balm, for instance), in this case the stain just wasn’t up to scratch.

By comparison, the Nyx lip IV was creamy, had a dual gloss-cum-stain function and a fantastic colour payoff. For its £10.99 price, I don’t think you can go far wrong. Get me all of the shades!

