The formula

In the brand’s signature metallic blue application shade, Wonderskin’s ‘hush’ wonder blading lip masque coated my lips in a thin, sheer layer of the formula. In fact, I would have liked if the formula had dispensed more generously from the wand, as I had to reapply it in order to ensure an even tint across the lips.

The feel of the masque is wet initially and then, as ten seconds pass, it begins to tighten on the surface before turning into a solid, stretchy, skin-like texture. This process is actually quite quick, so you have to be swift with your application to avoid peeling off your first layer while applying your second.

The masque has a subtle blackcurrant scent but, as far as I’m aware, doesn’t taste of anything.

After around 30 seconds of drying time on the lips I was able to ‘crack’ the formula by smiling and wiped it off with some tissue. The brand recommends using a damp wipe to do this; however, when I tried this I found that the stain disappeared entirely. Likewise, the brand implies that the mask can be peeled off but, even when applied in a generous layer, I haven’t found this possible. Lastly, on the formula front, when wiping off the dried masque, I found it quite hard to get the product to budge and had to rub it off quite vigorously. Naturally, this leaves the lips feeling a bit tender and dry.

Performance

After removing the initial masque, I was disappointed to see that the stain left behind had clung to some areas of thickness on my lips (not dry patches, as I had used an overnight lip mask) and, as such, created the appearance of dryness where there wasn’t any.

As for the colour, looking at the top left (without product) versus top right (with the stain) images here, you can see that the wonder blading masque left a flattering ‘your lips but better’ tint. I liked the shade it had left behind. However, within an hour and just one mug of coffee, almost all of the dusky pink hue had disappeared, leaving only the areas – as mentioned – where the mask had clung to.

Unfortunately, for the price and faff of applying and wiping off (versus using a normal lipstick or gloss), I wouldn’t repurchase this product. With all the hype around this formula, I have to ask if I’m missing a trick here? Indeed, I’d be keen to try a darker shade to establish whether it has more of a colour pay off but, for the time being, I’m not sold.