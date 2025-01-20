Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brilliant for beauty products on a budget, Aldi’s middle aisle is the place to be, whether you’re after a £2.99 Charlotte Tilbury alternative or body sprays to rival Sol de Janerio’s cult scents.

Now, returning for 2025, Aldi’s sell-out ionic hair dryer is back in stock. While we haven’t tried the tool, and can’t speak to its hair-drying prowess, it boasts a striking resemblance to Dyson’s supersonic hair dryer.

The Dyson dryer scored top marks in our tried and tested guide, with our reviewer describing it as an “absolute game changer”. It really has become a cult beauty tool, so it’s hardly a surprise that Aldi launched an affordable alternative, costing just £14.99.

After selling out last year, the tool is back in four fresh colourways, with the mint green and purple hues a riff on Dyson’s new nural hair dryer. If previous drops are anything to go by, this is bound to fly off the shelves now that it’s returned, so here’s everything you need to know about Aldi’s Visage ionic hairdryer.

Visage ionic hairdryer: £14.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Touted for offering salon-worthy results, Aldi’s ionic hair dryer is said to use concentrated airflow in order to efficiently dry your strands. Much like the Dyson supersonic, it comes with a choice of three heat settings and two speed settings, while there’s a cool shot button to prevent heat damage.

You can also use this cool shot to hold your hair in place once you’ve styled it and, while the hair dryer doesn’t come with as many attachments as Dyson’s version, it does feature both a concentrator and a diffuser. The model is corded and is available in a choice of colours, including mint green and coral, black and gold, purple and coral, or pink and mint green.

If you want to get your hands on the ionic hair dryer, the tool is available in-store from Sunday 26 January. So make your way to your local Aldi store then.

