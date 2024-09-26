Glossier launches two surprise fragrances – and I was one of the first to try

I can still remember the first time I smelt Glossier’s debut perfume ‘you’. I was standing with my best friend outside the brand’s original showroom on Lafayette Street in New York City on a late autumn day in 2017. A tiny vial – enough for a spray or two each at most – had been slipped into our carrier bags with the purchases we’d just made.

Neither of us could wait until we got back to the hotel to spray it, and it was at that moment I fell in love with the warm, musky notes. Since then, I’ve never been without a bottle in my stash. I’ve worn it on and off for the past seven years, and it’s a fragrance that people always comment on when I wear it.

It’s fair to say that, over the years, the ‘you’ franchise has grown to icon status. There’s been a solid version, a hand cream, a candle and, last year, there was an entire three-month-long pop-up dedicated to the perfume’s notes on London’s Regent Street. Most recently, a body cream became available, which layers beautifully with the fragrance itself.

Now, Glossier is expanding the ‘you’ family by adding two brand new fragrances to the line-up: you rêve and you doux (the former translates from French as ‘dream’, the latter as ‘soft’). As with everything Glossier does, these additions have been shrouded in secrecy and kept under a strict embargo but I managed to get my hands on a travel-sized bottle of each scent a week before the official launch on 3 October 2024, so I could put them to the test. Here’s how I got on…

How I tested

open image in gallery I secured travel-sized versions of the two new fragrances ( Lucy Partington )

I received 8ml travel-sized bottles (£32 each) of both fragrances around 10 days before the global embargo was lifted. Since then, I’ve been wearing the scents on different days to get a feel for how they smell, how they wear and whether or not anybody mentions or compliments the scents.