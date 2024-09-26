Glossier launches two surprise fragrances – and I was one of the first to try

Glossier you rêve eau de parfum
- Sizes: 8ml, 50ml
- Main notes: Buttercream, plum butter, toasted almond, sandalwood, ambrette
- Why we love it
- Not excessively sweet
- Doesn’t smell artificial
- Grown-up fragrance
- An evening scent
- Take note
- Not very long-lasting
The first thing to note about both new fragrances is they have been designed to be “skin-scent enhancers”, meaning they work in tandem with your own unique scent, so, it’s likely they’ll smell slightly different on each person. It’s also worth knowing each scent has the same musky base as the original ‘you’ – ambrox and ambrette – which is what gives these scents their warm, comforting muskiness.
You rêve is described as a “dreamy gourmand designed to capture a rush of you” and it’s definitely the sweeter of the two. Notes of buttercream, plum butter and iris are sweet without being overly cloying or artificial in the way some gourmand scents can be. It feels grown-up, and I think this one feels more like an evening scent than one you’d wear in the daytime.
As expected, it opens with those sticky and sweet notes but it dries down into something that’s both sexy and warming. On first sniff, I wasn’t enamoured but, the more I wore the fragrance, the more I grew to love it. I did find it didn’t seem to last very long on the skin, but that’s not to say it couldn’t still be smelt by other people, although, it didn’t pull in any compliments on any of the days I wore it.
You rêve definitely feels like a more playful take on ‘you’, and if you’re a fan of scents that fall on the sweeter side – think Viktor & Rolf’s flowerbomb or Lancome’s la vie est belle – this one is worth sniffing out.