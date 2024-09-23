9 best gel nail kits for salon-quality manicures at home

DIY manicures are having a resurgence, with regular polish, press-on nails and gel manicures all picking up in popularity. After all, our monthly budgets are getting smaller, our lives busier, and, sometimes, it can feel more like a treat than a chore to pamper ourselves with these little at-home treatments.

Gel manicures, however, have come under fire, with people claiming the products can trigger allergic reactions, which, in some cases, have been described as “life-changing”. The British Association of Dermatologists (BAD) issued a warning, adding emphasis on at-home kits being “riskier because of the lack of experience the public has with these products”. So, it’s definitely better to be well-informed before deciding to give at-home gel manicures a go.

To help clear up any confusion, Dr Yuliya Krasnaya, specialist dermatologist at Evolution Aesthetics Clinic, said: “UV lamps and gel nails have gained popularity in the beauty industry for achieving long-lasting, chip-resistant manicures.” She added that the “lamps are commonly employed to hasten the drying process for regular manicures and are essential for setting gel manicures. However, it is imperative to consider the safety implications linked to their usage”.

“UV lamps emit ultraviolet radiation, and extended exposure can present risks to the skin, such as the possibility of skin damage and an elevated risk of skin cancer. To err on the side of caution, I recommend applying a broad-spectrum (UVA/UVB) sunscreen, limiting exposure time and airdrying your nails to protect your hands from UV rays,” added Krasnaya. Plus, you can also find UV gloves designed especially to help protect your hands from UV lamp rays while your nails are still free to be painted.

Regarding the more recent allergy concerns, Dr Krasnaya added: “Though uncommon, skin irritations or allergies can arise from chemicals in gel nail products or UV light exposure during manicures. Sensitivity to the base coat, colour gel, or topcoat components may cause redness or itching”. So, she recommends shopping from reputable, trustworthy brands to try and reduce potential concerns as much as possible.

If you’re tempted to try your own at-home mani, we’ve reviewed the best gel nail kits, all of which have our seal of approval.

How we tested

We’ve spent months testing a range of different nail kits, to bring you a list of the very best ones to buy. Taking the expert advice, we focused our search on well-known, reputable brands stocked at some of our favourite trustworthy beauty retailers, such as LOOKFANTASTIC. When selecting, we considered price, what’s included in each kit, the number of shades available, ease of use and lasting time, before comparing the results and compiling a list of our absolute favourites.

The best gel nail kits for 2024 are: