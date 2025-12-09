7 best cuticle oils to strengthen and rejuvenate nails, tried and tested

Nail care is an important step in any beauty routine, but it’s one that’s often skipped. And if there’s one thing a nail technician will tell you time and again, it’s to regularly apply cuticle oil. Not only does it keep your nails strong, but if you get manicures, it’ll keep your set looking fresh for much longer.

But how does cuticle oil work? Just like the skin on your face, the skin around your nails gets dry. These specially formulated oils contain hydrating and moisturising ingredients to keep cuticles healthy and happy. “Cuticle oil can also provide a protective barrier against bacteria and fungi, reducing the risk of infection,” says Holly Wolff, nail technician at Neville Hair & Beauty.

Cuticle oil isn’t just great for the health of our skin and nails either, it’s also ideal for maintaining the longevity of our manicures, particularly enhancements like acrylics and gels. This is because regular oil application keeps the gel product on our fingertips flexible, meaning it’s less prone to breakage and snapping. “When the cuticle and nail are dehydrated they can have a dried leaf effect and curl in and crinkle, which results in the natural nail pulling away from the gel causing lifting and chipping,” manicurist Rhiannon Hawdon explains. If that wasn’t enough, Wolff also notes that it enhances the shine of your manicure, “keeping it looking fresh for longer.”

Ingredients in great cuticle oils to look out for include things like sweet almond oil, jojoba oil, castor oil and olive oil, among many others. Anything lightweight soaks into the skin well, penetrating the skin and leaving cuticles looking healthier. To get the most out of your cuticle oil, Hawdon recommends adding it down the free edge alongside the cuticle, “this prevents dehydration and listing at the top of the nail”. Read on to see my tried-and-tested list of the best cuticle oils for dry skin.

The best cuticle oils for 2025 are:

Best overall – Famous Names dadi oil: £12.95, Amazon.co.uk

Famous Names dadi oil: £12.95, Amazon.co.uk Best cuticle oil pen – Mavala mavapen cuticle oil: £12.73, Amazon.co.uk

Mavala mavapen cuticle oil: £12.73, Amazon.co.uk Best cuticle oil roll-on – Susanne Kaufmann nail oil: £23.22, Susannekaufmann.com

Susanne Kaufmann nail oil: £23.22, Susannekaufmann.com Best for deep moisture – L’Occitane shea nail and cuticle nourishing oil: £16, Cultbeauty.co.uk

How I tested

I reviewed a selection of cuticle oils, in various formats, over several weeks to test effectiveness, ease of use and results. I took note of how the oil felt on the skin, ease of application (various methods of application were reviewed), the scent of the oil and how quickly it gave nails a moisturised appearance. Find my full testing criteria at the end of this guide.