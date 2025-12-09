The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
7 best cuticle oils to strengthen and rejuvenate nails, tried and tested
It’s true what they say, cuticle care is the key to healthy nails
- 1Famous Names Dadi oilRead review£132Mavala Mavapen cuticle oilRead review£13
- 3Susanne Kaufmann nail oilRead review£234CND SolarOilRead review£8
- 5Candy Coat cuticle glaze coconutRead review£86Peacci by The Gel Bottle Inc cuticle oilRead review£9
- 7L’Occitane shea nail and cuticle nourishing oilRead review£16
Nail care is an important step in any beauty routine, but it’s one that’s often skipped. And if there’s one thing a nail technician will tell you time and again, it’s to regularly apply cuticle oil. Not only does it keep your nails strong, but if you get manicures, it’ll keep your set looking fresh for much longer.
But how does cuticle oil work? Just like the skin on your face, the skin around your nails gets dry. These specially formulated oils contain hydrating and moisturising ingredients to keep cuticles healthy and happy. “Cuticle oil can also provide a protective barrier against bacteria and fungi, reducing the risk of infection,” says Holly Wolff, nail technician at Neville Hair & Beauty.
Cuticle oil isn’t just great for the health of our skin and nails either, it’s also ideal for maintaining the longevity of our manicures, particularly enhancements like acrylics and gels. This is because regular oil application keeps the gel product on our fingertips flexible, meaning it’s less prone to breakage and snapping. “When the cuticle and nail are dehydrated they can have a dried leaf effect and curl in and crinkle, which results in the natural nail pulling away from the gel causing lifting and chipping,” manicurist Rhiannon Hawdon explains. If that wasn’t enough, Wolff also notes that it enhances the shine of your manicure, “keeping it looking fresh for longer.”
Ingredients in great cuticle oils to look out for include things like sweet almond oil, jojoba oil, castor oil and olive oil, among many others. Anything lightweight soaks into the skin well, penetrating the skin and leaving cuticles looking healthier. To get the most out of your cuticle oil, Hawdon recommends adding it down the free edge alongside the cuticle, “this prevents dehydration and listing at the top of the nail”. Read on to see my tried-and-tested list of the best cuticle oils for dry skin.
The best cuticle oils for 2025 are:
- Best overall – Famous Names dadi oil: £12.95, Amazon.co.uk
- Best cuticle oil pen – Mavala mavapen cuticle oil: £12.73, Amazon.co.uk
- Best cuticle oil roll-on – Susanne Kaufmann nail oil: £23.22, Susannekaufmann.com
- Best for deep moisture – L’Occitane shea nail and cuticle nourishing oil: £16, Cultbeauty.co.uk
How I tested
I reviewed a selection of cuticle oils, in various formats, over several weeks to test effectiveness, ease of use and results. I took note of how the oil felt on the skin, ease of application (various methods of application were reviewed), the scent of the oil and how quickly it gave nails a moisturised appearance. Find my full testing criteria at the end of this guide.
1Famous Names Dadi oil
- Best Cuticle oil overall
- Size 15ml
- Applicator Brush
- Key ingredients Avocado oil, virgin olive oil, jojoba oil and vitamin E
- Why we love it
- Works quickly to revive dry, cracked cuticles
Ask the top UK manicurists what their go-to cuticle oil is and it’s almost certain that they’ll tell you it’s this one. It’s one of the fastest-working cuticle oils out there that gets the job done really well. It contains 21 (yes, 21!) essential oils that are lightweight enough to penetrate the skin and get to work deeply moisturising the cuticles and surrounding skin.
It claims no greasy residue is left over but by definition, it’s an oil so it does leave a slight greasiness. This isn’t a bad thing; it’s actually what you want in a nice, lightweight oil to deeply moisturise. If you aren’t a fan of oily fingertips, read on for other formulas that might suit your preferences better. But you won’t be instantly left without any residue so don’t expect that. The oil has a lovely citrusy scent, making it a nice addition to your hand care routine without being overpowering.
If you need a quick remedy for your nails, apply this three or more times a day and in just a few days you’ll notice a significant improvement.
2Mavala Mavapen cuticle oil
- Best Cuticle oil pen
- Size 4.5ml
- Type Felt tip
- Key ingredients Sunflower oil, sweet almond oil, olive oil and wheat germ oil
- Why we love it
- Ideal if you hate oily fingertips
- Take note
- Not great if you want really fast results
The first thing to note about this cuticle pen is that it’s different from every other oil out there so don’t go in expecting a liquidy pen. It’s actually more of a felt-tip type applicator, making it so unique.
An ideal pick for those who dislike that oily feeling when applying a regular dropper or brush cuticle treatment. It dispenses just enough product so that your cuticles get the benefits from the oil without any surplus going all over the place; making it great for on-the-go.
It also works well as a spot treatment for areas of your cuticle or surrounding skin (like a particularly stubborn hangnail) that’s dry without drenching your entire nail. You can use the felt tip applicator to gently push back your cuticles as you apply, too.
3Susanne Kaufmann nail oil
- Best Cuticle oil roll-on
- Size 10ml
- Applicator Roll-on
- Key ingredients Sunflower oil, macadamia nut oil and mongongo tree nut.
- Why we love it
- Unique roll-on formula
- Take note
- Difficult to coat nails for deep condition
Definitely the most expensive on the list, this is one I recommend keeping with you for on-the-go versus having by your cabinet to slather on before bed. The ingredients list is a little more extensive than others – it contains macadamia nut oil, mongongo tree nut and mays corn germ oil, working together to keep the cuticle skin moisturised and looking healthy. It has a classic earthy scent, which you’ll either love or want to pass on.
There are pros and cons to being a roll on. The main benefit is that it’s great for on-the-go and dispenses a decent amount of product with few swipes needed. However, this format makes it difficult to really coat the nails if you’re looking for a deep condition, but it’s great for when out and about.
4CND SolarOil
- Best Original formula cuticle oil
- Size 7.3ml
- Applicator Brush
- Key ingredients Jojoba oil, rice bran oil, sweet almond oil
- Why we love it
- Works quickly
- Take note
- Marzipan scent won’t be for everyone
Another total classic in the nail world is CND and the cuticle oil is one of the brand’s best-known and much-loved products. The main quality to note about this cuticle oil is that it works fast. By using it two to three times a day, you’ll notice huge improvements within three to four days. Douse your cuticles in this pre-bedtime, making sure to go to the free edge and underneath. It’s lightweight but feels intensely moisturising. It has a marzipan scent, which is great for those who want something other than citrus. Typically, this is a cuticle oil people try and then stay loyal to for years and years – I can easily see why.
5Candy Coat cuticle glaze coconut
- Best Overnight cuticle oil
- Size 15ml
- Applicator Dropper
- Key ingredients Jojoba oil, vitamin E and grapeseed oil
- Why we love it
- Lots of fun scents to choose from
- Take note
- Dropper doesn’t give as much control as a brush
Thanks to the cocktail of ingredients, including jojoba, grapeseed, olive oil and sesame oil with amino acids, BHAs and vitamin E, this is a hard-working cuticle oil. The dropper applicator makes it easy to coat every nail, which is ideal for pre-bed application.
Since it has a dropper applicator, it can be a little difficult to control exactly where you’re putting the oil. For that reason, I’d recommend using it for overnight use. That way you can be generous with your application, massage into cuticles, slap on some hand cream and let it work its magic while you sleep.
If coconut isn’t your thing, there are seven other scents to choose from, including pineapple, grape and strawberry. It’s definitely the most fun cuticle oil out of the bunch.
6Peacci by The Gel Bottle Inc cuticle oil
- Best Cuticle oil for ease of use
- Size 20ml
- Applicator Brush
- Ingredients Liquid paraffin, kernel oil and sweet almond oil
- Why we love it
- Liquid paraffin works brilliantly for cuticles
- Brush and long stem makes it really easy to use
- Take note
- Not everyone loves paraffin
Peacci cuticle oil is one the best and most reliable on the list. It works brilliantly to quickly repair and moisturise even the most sad cuticles. Since it contains paraffin, it is pretty greasy by nature. The brand has done a fantastic job formulating a lightweight end result but this one is best for at-home use to ensure you don’t get oil residue everywhere when you’re out.
It has the longest bottleneck of the bunch, which makes it really easy to use if you struggle with fine motor skills. It also has a fun peachy scent, to match the name, making it stand out from the rest when it comes to scent.
7L’Occitane shea nail and cuticle nourishing oil
- Best Cuticle oil for deep moisture
- Size 7.5ml
- Type Brush
- Key ingredients Shea oil, sweet almond oil, castor oil and apricot oil
- Why we love it
- Ideal brush applicator
- Gel-oil hybrid formula
- Take note
- Might not be moisturising enough for some
Shea oil is the star of the show here with a 30 per cent inclusion in this formula. With the addition of sweet almond oil, castor oil, grape oil and apricot oil (to name a few), it packs a punch of moisture whilst still being really lightweight. Similar to OPI’s formula, this one is almost like a gel-oil hybrid, being moisturising enough to get to work on the cuticles but not greasy and slippery enough that it goes everywhere. It stays exactly where you apply it.
The handy brush tube applicator makes it really easy for both by your bedside, in your handbag, at your desk or in your car — basically anywhere you’re going to remember to apply. At nighttime, top this cuticle oil off with a generous layer of the L’Occitane shea butter hand cream (£19, Amazon.co.uk) and you’ll be saying goodbye to any dryness within hours.
Your questions about cuticle oil answered
What is the best cuticle oil?
There are some fantastic cuticle oils out there to suit exactly what you’re looking for and how you want to use them. You absolutely don’t need to spend lots of money to incorporate it into your nail care routine, the aim of the game is consistency. Pick a formula you can afford to replace once you’re out and stick with it. If you want a cuticle oil that works well quickly, stick to the best in the business: Famous Names dadi Oil. But if you want something for on-the-go, we recommend a tube applicator from L’Occitane. Want to get a luxury option and spend that little bit more? Go for Susanne Kaufmann’s roll-on formula.
How I selected the best cuticle oils
- Effectiveness: I used every product consistently over several weeks to see whether it genuinely softened my cuticles, improved dryness, and made a noticeable difference to the overall condition of my nails.
- Application: I tested each oil on bare nails to clearly see how it affected both the cuticles and surrounding skin. I paid attention to how easy each format was to use (brushes, pens and droppers) and whether the application method felt practical for everyday use.
- Texture and feel: I monitored how each oil felt on my skin, noting whether it absorbed quickly, left residue, or delivered instant nourishment. I wanted to see which formulas felt comfortable and which felt too greasy or heavy.
- Scent: I paid attention to the scent of every oil, how strong or subtle it was and whether it added to or distracted from the experience.
Are there different types of cuticle oils? And what are their benefits?
There are various types of cuticle oils to try, including a dropper, brush, roll-on, and even felt tip. Each has pros and cons depending on what you’re looking for. A dropper makes it easy to saturate all areas of the nail and surrounding skin but a brush makes it easy to use on the go and target specific areas of the cuticle that need a little extra TLC. Apply twice daily for the best results and keep it handy so you remember to slot it into your routine.
How many times a day should I apply cuticle oil?
Cuticle oil is well worth adding to your routine as it helps keep nails in fantastic condition and aids the longevity and shine of gel manicures. Applying once or twice a day is optimum but if you wash your hands more than the typical person in your line of work, for example, you might want to consider using it slightly more to avoid your cuticles from drying.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
The IndyBest team provide a wide range of unbiased reviews across all kinds of products, and when it comes to beauty, our team of experts have put almost everything through vigorous testing. From the best gel nail kits to the best hand creams, we know how to keep your hands and nails looking their best.
For more nail care essentials, check out our review of the best gel kits for at-home salon results