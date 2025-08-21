9 best drugstore moisturizers that rival high-end formulas

Finding a good moisturizer seems like a simple task until you find yourself staring down two dozen options that all promise all-day hydration. And while there are plenty of high-end creams that rival the cost of a nice dinner, there are also plenty of affordable drugstore moisturizers for the face and body that actually deliver on their promises of firmer, bouncier, and more hydrated skin.

“Body lotions are formulated with humectants and emollients to hydrate, moisturize, soothe, and soften the skin,” says Valerie Aparovich, biochemist and certified cosmetologist-aesthetician at OnSkin. “Humectants like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and amino acids attract water from the surrounding environment (such as air humidity) and deeper layers of the skin, drawing it into the outermost layer, the epidermis,” she explains. “Emollients like shea butter, squalane, and ceramides help restore the protective functions of the epidermal barrier. They compensate for moisture and lipid deficiency, reduce transepidermal water loss, and nourish, soften, and soothe the skin.”

Because the main job of a moisturizer is to hydrate and soothe — without a long list of actives — there’s no need to spend a fortune. “This product category usually doesn’t require many additional active components beyond the moisturizer base, so there are plenty of drugstore products available that can bring you the same effect for less money,” Aparovich adds.

To uncover the best drugstore moisturizers, I tested more than a dozen of the most popular formulations.

How I tested

I rotated through more than a dozen different drugstore moisturizers — some formulated for the face, some for the body, and a few suitable for both. I used each product exclusively for at least two consecutive weeks, applying each one in the morning and then again in the evening to get a real feel for how it performed over time.

I rated each formula for texture, absorbency, finish, perceived hydration levels, and how long the moisture seemed to last throughout the day. For face moisturizers, I also paid attention to how each formula layered under makeup. And because different skin types need different formulas, I also enlisted a few friends and family members to try out these moisturizers.

The result? A mix of gentle staples, multitasking formulas, and a few surprisingly luxe-feeling hydrators — all easy to find and easy on your wallet.

