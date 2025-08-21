The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
9 best drugstore moisturizers that rival high-end formulas
These budget buys are worth adding to your cart
Finding a good moisturizer seems like a simple task until you find yourself staring down two dozen options that all promise all-day hydration. And while there are plenty of high-end creams that rival the cost of a nice dinner, there are also plenty of affordable drugstore moisturizers for the face and body that actually deliver on their promises of firmer, bouncier, and more hydrated skin.
“Body lotions are formulated with humectants and emollients to hydrate, moisturize, soothe, and soften the skin,” says Valerie Aparovich, biochemist and certified cosmetologist-aesthetician at OnSkin. “Humectants like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and amino acids attract water from the surrounding environment (such as air humidity) and deeper layers of the skin, drawing it into the outermost layer, the epidermis,” she explains. “Emollients like shea butter, squalane, and ceramides help restore the protective functions of the epidermal barrier. They compensate for moisture and lipid deficiency, reduce transepidermal water loss, and nourish, soften, and soothe the skin.”
Because the main job of a moisturizer is to hydrate and soothe — without a long list of actives — there’s no need to spend a fortune. “This product category usually doesn’t require many additional active components beyond the moisturizer base, so there are plenty of drugstore products available that can bring you the same effect for less money,” Aparovich adds.
To uncover the best drugstore moisturizers, I tested more than a dozen of the most popular formulations.
How I tested
I rotated through more than a dozen different drugstore moisturizers — some formulated for the face, some for the body, and a few suitable for both. I used each product exclusively for at least two consecutive weeks, applying each one in the morning and then again in the evening to get a real feel for how it performed over time.
I rated each formula for texture, absorbency, finish, perceived hydration levels, and how long the moisture seemed to last throughout the day. For face moisturizers, I also paid attention to how each formula layered under makeup. And because different skin types need different formulas, I also enlisted a few friends and family members to try out these moisturizers.
The result? A mix of gentle staples, multitasking formulas, and a few surprisingly luxe-feeling hydrators — all easy to find and easy on your wallet.
The best drugstore moisturizers for 2025 are:
1CeraVe moisturizing cream
- Best: Drugstore moisturizer overall
- For use on: Face and body
- Suitable for: All skin types
- Why we love it
- Safe for sensitive skin
- Can be used on the face and body
- Hydrating without being greasy
- Take note
- Tub packaging isn’t the most hygienic
CeraVe’s moisturizing cream is a workhorse moisturizer for both the face and body — so much so that multiple dermatologists have recommended it to me for years. I’ve been using it on and off for a long time, and it never disappoints.
The fragrance-free formula combines ceramides and hyaluronic acid to deliver lasting hydration. The texture is rich and non-greasy, and it soaks in surprisingly fast without leaving any residue — just soft, healthy-feeling skin.
I used this after my morning shower and found that my skin stayed supple for most of the day. The only downside? The tub format isn’t the most hygienic or convenient. But, if there’s one moisturizer to keep in your bathroom for the whole family, it’s this one.
2Vanicream moisturizing cream
- Best: For sensitive skin
- For use on: Face and body
- Suitable for: All skin types, but particularly sensitive skin
- Why we love it
- No fragrance or irritants
- Dermatologist-recommended
- Works on face and body
- Take note
- Tub packaging isn’t the most hygienic
If you have sensitive skin that flares even at the thought of complex formulas that contain fragrances or irritants, Vanicream’s moisturizing cream is your best bet. The dermatologist-approved formula is about as simple and effective as it gets. It’s thick and slightly occlusive, but it doesn’t clog pores or leave you feeling sticky.
I slathered it on during a week when my skin needed extra hydration, and it instantly soothed the flaking skin on my shins without a hint of irritation. It can be used all over the body, including the face, but I found it particularly good for a targeted treatment on dry spots that need extra love, such as cracked elbows.
While the texture feels substantial, it blends in easily and leaves behind a soft, moisturized finish that’s not at all greasy. But for the price, size, and performance, this is the kind of product you’ll always want to have on hand.
3Method daily lotion
- Best: Scented drugstore moisturizer
- For use on: Body
- Suitable for: All skin types
- Why we love it
- Lightweight lotion with a silky texture
- Great scent
- Long-lasting moisture
- Take note
- I’d prefer a pump bottle
Method’s daily lotion surprised me in the best way. The lightweight texture is creamy yet absorbs easily in seconds, without any tacky residue. I used it mostly on my body after morning showers, and I found my skin stayed soft and moisturized well into the afternoon.
While the formula doesn’t contain a long list of active ingredients, it’s a straightforward daily hydrator that gets the job done. The blend of rose water and peony offers a subtle and fresh scent that’s not overpowering.
4Aveeno calm + restore body moisturizer gel for sensitive skin
- Best: Cooling drugstore moisturizer
- For use on: Body
- Suitable for: All skin types, but particularly good for dry skin
- Why we love it
- Instant cooling effect
- Safe for sensitive skin
- Absorbs quickly
- Take note
- Not as deeply hydrating as some other options
If you like the cooling, bouncy texture of a gel but need more moisture, Aveeno’s calm + restore body moisturizer gel for sensitive skin hits the sweet spot. The formula feels weightless and has instant cooling effects that last for a couple of minutes, making it a great choice for an aftersun. It still manages to absorb quickly and leave skin silky smooth, not tacky.
It’s fragrance-free and specifically formulated for sensitive skin — great if you experience flare-ups with certain ingredients or additives. The hero ingredient is prebiotic oat, known for its skin-soothing properties, but the formula also contains glycerin and other emollients that help lock in moisture.
5e.l.f. skin holy hydration! face cream
- Best: Face moisturizer
- For use on: Face
- Suitable for: All skin types
- Why we love it
- Hydrating without being greasy
- Layers well with makeup
- Feels like a luxe department store buy
- Take note
- Doesn’t contain SPF
E.l.f.’s skin holy hydration face cream feels way more luxe than its $10 price tag suggests. The fragrance-free formula is packed with skin-supporting ingredients (squalane, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and vitamin B5) that help hydrate, plump, and reinforce the skin barrier for results that get better with continued use.
The texture is velvety and cushiony — it glides on smoothly, sinks in fast, and leaves skin feeling dewy but not greasy. It also layered well under makeup and caused no piling.
6Cetaphil exfoliating rough and bumpy cream
- Best: Exfoliating drugstore moisturizer
- For use on: Body
- Suitable for: All skin types, but particularly good for keratosis pilaris
- Why we love it
- Super hydrating
- Gentle but powerful exfoliator
- Fragrance-free
- Take note
- Some may find the finish slightly greasy
If you deal with keratosis pilaris (KP), Cetaphil’s cream is a game-changer. The rich formula gently exfoliates rough, bumpy skin without the sting of scrubs or stronger acids. I used it to target KP on the backs of my thighs, and after just a few uses, the area felt noticeably smoother — within about a week, the bumps looked visibly reduced.
The cream also spreads easily, so a little goes a long way — and while it’s rich, it doesn’t feel greasy or heavy. It’s also fragrance-free, making it a solid choice for sensitive skin or anyone avoiding potential irritants. And, it’s impressively hydrating.
7Olay super cream with sunscreen SPF 30
- Best: Drugstore moisturizer with SPF
- For use on: Face
- Suitable for: All skin types
- Why we love it
- Super hydrating; great scent
- Contains SPF
- Includes lots of skincare ingredients
- Take note
- Not fragrance-free
I keep returning to Olay’s super cream — even over more luxe options. The texture is rich but glides on easily and sinks in without any greasiness. The finish is soft and slightly dewy — perfect for a fresh-faced look or layered under makeup.
Beyond hydration and sun protection (it contains SPF 30), the formula contains skin-loving ingredients (niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and E, and collagen peptides). It’s basically everything you need in one jar.
8Jergens natural glow self tanner body lotion
- Best: Gradual tanning lotion
- For use on: Body
- Suitable for: All skin types
- Why we love it
- Subtle, buildable color
- Hydrating
- Better scent than most other similar products
- Take note
- Color is very subtle
For those looking to hydrate while building a streak-free, natural-looking tan, Jergens gradual self-tanner delivers. This daily moisturizer develops a believable sun-kissed color, without the dreaded orange tint or strong self-tanner smell. The color change is so subtle, you might not even notice it until a few days in, making it ideal for beginners or anyone who wants a gentle glow.
During testing, I found the lotion incredibly easy to apply. It applied smoothly and dried quickly. After application, my skin felt soft and moisturized, and I could get dressed almost immediately without worrying about staining clothes or sheets. The gradual fade was also even and natural.
9Mustela stelatopia+ lipid-replenishing cream
- Best: For eczema-prone skin
- For use on: Face and body
- Suitable for: All skin types, but particularly good for eczema-prone skin
- Why we love it
- Deeply hydrating without irritating
- Cooling effect
- Fragrance-free and hypoallergenic
- Suitable for the face and body
- Take note
- Product smells a bit sterile
If you or your little ones struggle with eczema or very dry, sensitive skin, this unique formula from Mustela is a standout. The nourishing cream is lightweight yet rich — it almost feels like a substantial gel when applied, lending an instant cooling effect that’s especially soothing for irritated skin. It absorbs well without feeling heavy or greasy, leaving skin soft and smooth.
I tested it on my driest areas, including my elbows and feet, and appreciated how calming and hydrating it felt. Even better, it didn’t cause any stinging. The formula is fragrance-free, hypoallergenic, and made with natural ingredients (including sunflower oil distillate, which is known for its restorative properties). I love that it works well on both the face and body, helping manage eczema symptoms from head to toe.
What is the best drugstore moisturizer?
My top pick is the CeraVe moisturizing cream — it’s fragrance-free and packed with deeply hydrating barrier-boosting ingredients like ceramides and hyaluronic acid. If you’re looking for a more targeted face moisturizer, Olay super cream with SPF 30 is a standout multitasker that hydrates, brightens, and protects in one step.