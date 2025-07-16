The best drugstore makeup products that actually work

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
Whether it’s concealer, lip liner, or a primer, these products deserve a spot in our routine
In an era where a single concealer can cost as much as an entrée at an upscale restaurant, I’ve found joy in discovering the best drugstore makeup products that perform just as well — sometimes even better — than their department store counterparts.
Gen Waring, a professional makeup artist in Ottawa, agrees with me that budget-friendly brands are making moves. “Drugstore makeup has come a long way in the past decade. It’s no longer about having to compromise from luxury brands, it’s about knowing what to look for that makes a product great,” says Waring.
“The key to finding a great drugstore option is to shop with intention,” she says. “I always suggest that clients start by considering their skin type. And then look for long-wear formulas that feel lightweight and include ingredients like hyaluronic acid, squalane, or plant extracts that support skin health.
“I also recommend my clients focus on finding multi-use products, like a lip stain that can double as blush. They’re a smart way to get more value from a single item and not having to spend as much,” she explains.
With this advice in mind, I went on the hunt for viral standouts and underrated heroes to find the best of the best. I tried and tested dozens of top-rated products that promised performance on a budget. (Though, I’ve tried dozens upon dozens over the years).
I love makeup and rarely go a day without wearing any, so I tested each product by wearing it as I would any other day, which includes an hour-long workout, working from home, running errands, looking after my kids, and, if I’m lucky, a night out.
To find the best drugstore makeup across a range of different categories, the testing criteria differed by product. But essentially, I looked for formulas that felt good on the skin, held up through a long day, and delivered on their promises — whether that meant staying put, blending seamlessly, or adding a little extra glow.
I paid close attention to ease of application, how it paired with other makeup, and whether it felt like something I’d actually reach for again. Where relevant, I considered color payoff, staying power, and I was on the hunt for affordable, foolproof makeup that performs like the expensive stuff — and these are the ones that really delivered.
There’s a reason this primer is a staple in so many people’s makeup bags: It works. The e.l.f. power grip primer goes on like a gel-serum hybrid, but once it sets, it turns ever-so-slightly tacky, creating the perfect base for makeup to really adhere.
I was skeptical at first — sticky doesn’t exactly sound ideal — but my foundation brushed on beautifully, and my skin looked smoother and more even than ever. Not to mention, everything stayed put, even through a humid workout and a full day of errands. My one complaint? Though the brand says the primer dries down in about 30 seconds, I felt like the true timing was closer to a minute.
It’s also infused with hyaluronic acid, which helps skin look fresh and hydrated without adding grease or clogging pores.
This is easily one of the best liquid blushes I’ve used — drugstore or otherwise. It looks ultra-pigmented at first, but it blends into a flattering, dewy flush that feels like a cross between cream and powder blush.
I tried applying it with both brush and fingers, but the latter delivered a more seamless, natural finish. A little goes a long way, but the color payoff is buildable — you can go for a barely there tint or a more dramatic kiss of color.
I opted for a lighter look for everyday wear, and overall, the color held up surprisingly well through sweat and humidity without fading or streaking.
This mascara has a real, dedicated cult following — and I get it. It makes your lashes look long, lifted, and fluttery in seconds. It’s just wet enough to glide on easily, the conical-shaped brush grabs every little lash without clumping, and the jet-black pigment delivers serious drama. I noticed a big difference after just one coat, but it layers well if you want a more done-up look.
What impressed me most, though, was the wear time. It’s not waterproof (although there is a waterproof version available), but it didn’t smudge or flake, even after a 30-minute run in 90-degree heat. Try this, and you might truly wonder why you’ve ever spent $30 or more on mascara.
Maybelline’s instant age rewind eraser concealer has been a drugstore hero for years, and after testing it again, I instantly remembered what all the hype is about.
The built-in cushion-tip applicator is paired with a twist-up clicker that dispenses just the right amount of product, so you can swipe it on and blend it out without needing a brush, sponge, or your fingers. The sponge glides easily over skin for coverage, whether you're targeting dark under-eye circles, lingering redness, or active blemishes.
When I use it, I focus mostly on my under-eye area, which is prone to darkness, thanks to my deep-set eyes and the fact that, as a working mom of four, I’m always tired. The product acts almost like a color corrector and concealer in one, instantly brightening the area and making me look more awake. It also contains antioxidants in the formula to help fight signs of aging, like dark circles and puffiness, but you’ll need to use it over a long period of time to notice any difference. My only gripe is that the finish leans a little powdery, which isn’t ideal for dry skin.
Instead of your typical pencil, Sacheu’s peel-off lip liner goes on like a gel and sets into a peel-off stain that actually lasts. You apply it, wait about 15 minutes, and then gently peel it off to reveal a natural-looking tint around the edges of your lips — the perfect canvas for a swipe of lip oil, gloss, or lipstick.
The one thing I would like improved is the applicator, as it’s not very precise. You definitely have to use caution if you want crisp edges, but once you get the hang of it, the payoff is worth it. (You can always clean things up with a damp Q-tip, too.)
Even after standing at a pool party in 85-degree weather with 70 percent humidity, the stain held up with minimal fading and zero smudging. It’s not the liner to reach for if you’re short on time, but for a low-maintenance color that actually stays put, it’s surprisingly effective.
The CoverGirl lip and cheek tint feels more like a lightweight gel than a traditional gloss or stain, so it’s not sticky, gloopy, or drying. And it delivers a natural-looking sheer flush of color.
I tested it on my lips and cheeks, but found the former delivered better results. On cheeks, it was a little harder to blend than a blush, which can lead to a slightly patchy finish. But on the lips, it gives a subtle, lived-in tint with a slightly glossy, velvety finish — a “your lips but better” look that’s perfect for no-makeup-makeup days.
Wet n Wild’s photo focus setting spray promises to lock your makeup in place, preventing cracking, smudging, fading, or creasing — and I found it really does do the trick. The lightweight spray is fine and doesn’t leave your skin feeling overly wet or dewy after application.
I wore it during long days running around and even through a sweaty workout, and my makeup mostly stayed put without melting off my face. I also appreciate that the formula contains aloe to help keep skin naturally hydrated throughout the day. The only thing I didn’t like was the scent, which has a strong chemical smell to it. But if you’re looking for a cheap setting spray, this is it.
Packed with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and squalane, this foundation feels more like skincare — it keeps your skin soft and nourished all day while still delivering real coverage. It’s lightweight, blends easily with a brush or sponge, and provides buildable medium coverage that evens out skin tone without ever feeling heavy or cakey. As for the finish, it’s naturally luminous and light.
What really stood out to me was how comfortable it felt during long wear. It played well with other products, including concealer and cream bronzer. Even in warm weather, the foundation held up beautifully without settling into fine lines.
If you want that lit-from-within glow without venturing into glitter territory, this liquid highlighter is one of the best options in the drugstore aisle. Like the Maybelline concealer, it features a built-in sponge-tip applicator that’s designed to help blend the product directly onto skin. In practice, I found I needed to follow up with my fingers or a separate sponge to get the soft, diffused finish I wanted, but it layered nicely over foundation.
The shade I tested — gleam, a rose gold hue — delivers a subtle, grown-up glow. You won’t look glittery or overly highlighted, so it’s a product pretty much anyone can feel comfortable using on areas that need a little kiss of light (think: cheekbones, brow bone, even a tap on the eyelids).
The ColourPop nude mood pressed powder palette reminds me a lot of Urban Decay’s naked palette — just with fewer shades and for less than a quarter of the price. It’s a warm-toned neutral edit with a mix of mattes and soft shimmers that are flattering on just about everyone.
What impressed me most was how smooth the shadows felt and how well they layered, especially for a palette that costs less than $15. The shimmers are glowy, not glittery, and the tones are versatile enough for both daytime errands and dressier nights out. Paired with the Wet n Wild setting spray, this look easily lasted through a warm evening dining al fresco.
While not strictly a makeup product, Beauty by Earth self-tanner is the best drugstore self-tanner I’ve used. So if you’re on the hunt, I’d thoroughly recommend it. The creamy texture feels more like a rich moisturizer than a self-tanning product, which my dry skin really appreciated.
It developed more slowly than other self-tanners I’ve used, looking best after two applications. But it produced a natural-looking warm brown color that faded gradually and evenly over about five to six days. Best of all, it didn’t have an overpowering scent.
While all of the products on this list are very different, if I had to crown one standout from this lineup, it would be the e.l.f. power grip primer. It feels good on the skin and works hard to make every other product in your routine perform better. The essence lash princess false lash effect mascara is another favorite, since it gives lashes an instant, wide-awake lift for less than five bucks. And if you’re in the mood to try something new, the Sacheu peel off lip liner stay-n is a fun, experimental pick for low-maintenance lip color that won’t budge.
