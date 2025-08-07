The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
9 best drugstore mascaras for longer lashes on a budget
As a beauty editor, I have high standards — but these are my favorite drugstore mascaras
Unlike blush and lip liner, mascara is a makeup item that we tend to stick to once we’ve found a good one. Whether it’s the same brand you’ve used since college or the game-changer that finally helped you to discover your lashes (and no other tube compares), venturing out to try a new mascara can seem daunting.
One thing that hasn’t changed since your college days: the humble drugstore mascara. Their innovative wand designs and universally loved formulas have greatly improved over the years, but they were pretty exceptional to begin with. While clean mascara formulas have taken off from brands like ILIA and Tower28, many classic drugstore brands have introduced comparable versions — plus, newer clean brands such as Pacifica have emerged with their own offerings.
As a beauty editor who’s always kept a mixed bag of drugstore and high-end mascaras, I’m here to guide you on the most loved affordable mascaras and what sets each of them apart. For instance, why CoverGirl’s lash blast supercloud mascara ($12.99, Cvs.com) was my favourite overall and e.l.f’s lash XTNDR ($7, Cvs.com) if you’re on a strict budget. Whether you’re a spider lash-lover or like a subtler frame for the eyes, there’s something at the drugstore for everyone.
How I tested
I’ve researched extensively to find the drugstore mascaras that have had the highest status over the past few years and added cult classics that never drop off the shortlists (my own included). I applied one coat of each mascara to my top and bottom lashes with no eyeliner, coating both the underside and topside of my upper lashes (a must for instantly extending their length). After letting it sit for several hours, I recorded the following information:
- Application: I assessed how easy each mascara wand and formula was to use, including whether or not it was runny, crumbly, or the brush was just too big to wrangle.
- Removal: No one wants to peel their mascara off with their fingernails, so I washed my face as usual and assessed how well each formula melted away (or didn’t).
- Lash effect: I like different mascaras for different moods and makeup styles, from barely-there to full-on spider lashes, so the following reviews won’t be affected by a strict personal preference. However, I did analyze which formulas and brushes were the best for volumizing, defining, lengthening, and curling. Any mascaras that left my lashes looking clumpy or droopy weren’t included in my final round-up.
One thing to note is that my eyes don’t get along with waterproof mascara, so all of the following mascaras are standard.
The best drugstore mascaras for 2025 are:
- Best overall – CoverGirl lash blast supercloud mascara: $12.99, Cvs.com
- Best for a natural look – Pacifica vegan collagen fluffy lash mascara: $12.41, Amazon.com
- Best for lash lengthening – L'Oreal Paris telescopic original mascara: $11.12, Amazon.com
- Best for seperation – E.l.f. Cosmetics lash XTNDR: $7, Amazon.com
1CoverGirl lash blast supercloud mascara
- Best: Drugstore mascara overall
- Lash effect: Long and defined
- Vegan and cruelty-free: Yes
- Shades: Super black, black-brown, brown, black
- Waterproof version available: No
- Wand type : Twisted comb brush
- Why we love it
- Feathery light with lots of definition
- Take note
- Might need extra layers
CoverGirl’s lash blast supercloud mascara seriously impressed me. It felt lighter than air on my lashes yet made them look long and defined, delivering a your-lashes-but-much-much-better effect. Although the brush is twisted, it’s pretty flexible and helps the shorter bristles to pick up every hair.
I didn’t have any issues with smearing or clumping when applying (which is very rare when you use a mascara for the first time), and I could add up to three layers without my lashes feeling like stalagmites. Like Pacifica’s, this formula contains vegan collagen, which may be the secret to doe-like fluttery lashes.
For those who don’t know, collagen can encourage lash growth for extra thickness and length. Together with this formula’s vitamin B5 and amino acids, you can look to see longer and stronger lashes with repeat use – all for less than $15.
2Maybelline lash sensational sky high mascara
- Best: Drugstore mascara for shade range
- Lash effect: Fanned out with medium intensity
- Vegan and cruelty-free: Brand states it is cruelty-free, but parent company L’Oreal tests on animals
- Shades: Black, brown, burgundy, blue, plum, cosmic black (with sparkles), very black
- Waterproof version available: Yes
- Wand type: Thin straight cone, plastic comb bristles
- Allergy-tested: Yes
- Why we love it
- Long-lasting
- Easy to remove
- Take note
- The formula can be quite wet for the first uses and it's at its best when slightly dried out
Maybelline’s lash sensational sky high mascara is the drugstore mascara I will always reach for by default. I’ve gone through tubes of the brown shade (I like softer definition most of the time, even though my lashes are black), and the blackest black shade packs a deeper punch without looking too intense. For those with green eyes, the burgundy shade will make your eyes pop, while the plum is a must for blue pupils.
It lasts all day, doesn’t transfer onto my lids during or post-application, and layers well on the topside of my lashes without clumping up. Removal was very easy and actually the quickest of the group — I used a cleansing foam and black Face Halo microfiber makeup cleansing pad.
3Pacifica vegan collagen fluffy lash mascara
- Best: Drugstore mascara for a natural look
- Lash effect: Subtle definition, lengthening
- Vegan and cruelty-free: Yes
- Shades : Black
- Waterproof option available: No
- Wand type: Hourglass shape, bushy bristles
- Why we love it
- Feels healthy for your lashes
- Take note
- Very subtle definition
I’d recommend Pacifica’s vegan collagen fluffy lash mascara for no-make-up make-up days or when you feel your lashes need some TLC, but you don’t want to take a break from mascara just yet. The definition felt almost too subtle to notice (fans of Glossier’s mascara will love this one), but it felt nourishing and plumping thanks to the vegan collagen and plant fibres, and it was really easy to remove.
I liked the feeling of having something cleaner on my lashes — the formula is free of parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, and talc. The glass tube, instead of plastic, made it feel more elevated than the others I tested.
4L'Oreal Paris telescopic original mascara
- Best: Lengthening drugstore mascara
- Lash effect: Impossibly long
- Vegan and cruelty-free: No
- Shades: Black-brown, black, blackest black
- Waterproof version available: No
- Wand type: Very long and thin
- Why we love it
- Eyebrow-grazing length
- Take note
- Fiddly brush
My lashes are already quite long, but I always want them longer. If they touch my eyebrows when my eyes are wide open, it's automatic entry into the Hall of Fame. I’d somehow never tried L'Oreal Paris’s telescopic original mascara, one of the most classic mascaras of all time, until testing for this review. It’s been worn by the likes of Eva Longoria and Kendall Jenner – and I definitely can’t be without it now.
I did find the wand is a little long (I’d never apply this in a moving car), which made the application take a little longer. But it is excellent at grabbing every hair and extending it to unprecedented heights. The L'Oreal Paris telescopic original mascara delivers length like no other.
5E.l.f. Cosmetics lash XTNDR
- Best: Drugstore mascara for separation
- Lash effect: Defined
- Vegan and cruelty-free: Yes
- Shades: Black
- Waterproof version available: No
- Wand type: Straight, comb bristles
- Why we love it
- Foolproof application
- Take note
- Not so great for layering
I really love a straight, thin, flexible comb applicator — and for this reason (and its outstanding price) I gave E.l.f.’s lash XTNDR mascara five stars.
Out of every mascara I tested, this one had the best synergy between formula and wand. It seemed to spread effortlessly across every lash in one swipe without clumping or bobbling on the lash tips.
The jojoba oil in the formula seemed to really come through, as my lashes felt soft and flexible, and removal was easy.
6Maybelline lash sensational
- Best: Drugstore mascara for all lash types
- Lash effect: Fanned out
- Vegan and cruelty-free: Brand states it is cruelty-free, but parent company L’Oreal tests on animals
- Shades: Black, brown-black
- Waterproof version available: No
- Wand type : Spoon shape, comb bristles
- Why we love it
- Best wand shape for fanning out
- Take note
- Can clump
I remember first trying the Maybelline lash sensational when it launched several years ago and being excited about the spoon-style wand. You do have to wipe some of the formula off the wand to get fanned-out, fluffy lashes, but it does deliver once you’ve done this.
There was slight clumping that the wand didn’t quite comb through. Aside from that, it’s a solid choice and is most suited to a wide range of lash needs, and it washed off easily. Plus, with glycerin to hydrate, it aims to prevent the feeling of dry eyes as the day goes on.
7Essence lash princess false lash effect mascara
- Best: Budget drugstore mascara
- Lash effect: Lash extensions
- Vegan and cruelty-free: Yes
- Shades: Black
- Waterproof version available: Yes
- Wand type: Bushy bristles
- Why we love it
- False lash look in one coat
- Take note
- Prone to clumping
This was my first time trying Essence’s viral $4.99 lash princess false lash effect mascara (a beautiful sight in this economy), and I instantly understood the hype. I barely had to swipe on one layer, and my lashes instantly looked like I had a set of lash extensions — the photos don’t do it justice at all. It is extremely black and the deepest shade out of all the ones I tested.
It made my lashes clump together in quite a cool spidery way, and I instantly noticed how much more dramatic they looked every time I looked in the mirror. It held up well during the day, but my lashes did start to feel a tad heavy towards the end. It seemed to really clump and anchor down on each lash, making it more difficult to remove than other formulas.
8Revlon colorstay full time mascara
- Best: Drugstore mascara for layering
- Lash effect: Demi-wispy
- Vegan and cruelty-free: Brand states it is cruelty-free, but parent company L’Oreal tests on animals
- Shades: Black, brown
- Waterproof version available: No
- Wand type: Slight spoon, comb bristles
- Why we love it
- Volumizing without clumping
- Take note
- Can flake a little
I found Revlon’s colorstay full time mascara to be the most buildable, closely followed by Pacifica’s vegan collagen fluffy lash mascara ($12.41, Amazon.com) and CoverGirl’s lash blast supercloud ($12.99, Cvs.com).
I could definitely tell the fomrula contained fibres, which helped build volume over two to three layers, but it did make the finish a tad too matte for my preference. The formula added a lot of volume to my lower lashes rather than drenching them to clump together, with tons of separation.
9L’Oreal lash paradise
- Best: Long-lasting drugstore mascara
- Lash effect: Lengthening and volumizing
- Vegan and cruelty-free: No
- Shades: Black, blackest black, black-brown, mystic black
- Waterproof version available: Yes
- Wand type: Brush bristles, slight hourglass shape
- Why we love it
- Lasts day and night
L’Oreal’s lash paradise pretty much does it all: lengthens, volumizes, feels like it would hold a curl, and adds lots of definition at the base for an illusion of eyeliner.
But above everything, it lasts extremely well — even surviving a flash rain shower despite not being waterproof. I built up to three layers without it clumping, and all those layers washed away easily, almost 16 hours later.
Your drugstore mascara questions answered
What is the best drugstore mascara?
Reviewing new viral sensations plus old favorites made me realise that I care much more about mascara ingredients now than I did in my college days. For that reason, CoverGirl’s lash blast supercloud took the top spot, thanks to how soft and conditioned they made my lashes felt throughout the day, without compromising on definition. However, for when more drama and impact is needed, L’Oreal’s telescopic and Elf’s lash XTNDR are my newly discovered favorites — closely followed by Maybelline lash sensational sky high as a midpoint between soft and glam.
What is the best drugstore mascara on a budget?
If you are on a tight budget, I’d recommend Essence’s $4.99 lash princess false lash effect mascara.
Which drugstore mascaras are tubing?
Maybelline’s lash sensational sky high and Elf’s lash XTNDR mascaras are both tubing formulas from the ones I tested. Outside of this, though I can’t vouch for their effectiveness, the following drugstore mascaras are also tubing:
- L'Oréal double extend beauty tubes lengthening mascara ($13.99, Ulta.com)
- Milani highly rated tubing mascara ($13.99, Cvs.com)
- No7 pro artist wrap tube mascara ($14.99, Target.com)
