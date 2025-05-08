The Ordinary’s relaunched its divisive SPF, so I put it to the test

Fans of The Ordinary can breathe a collective sigh of relief because, after two years without a sunscreen to its name, the brand has finally relaunched its face SPF in an ultralight serum.

For those who aren’t aware, The Ordinary launched an SPF in 2018 but the mineral component (zinc oxide) left a white cast on darker skin, and the product received a fair amount of backlash. Now, the brand hopes to make amends with the launch of a new chemical sunscreen, which uses five different types of organic UV filters to absorb the sun’s rays.

The SPF uses glycerin to draw in hydration, promotes healthy skin with vitamin E, and maintains a supportive epidermal (the skin’s outermost layer) barrier with the help of two types of repairing lipids. With two years between the brand’s original SPF discontinuation and this new release, it’s clear The Ordinary went back to the drawing board for formula 2.0 — but was it worth the wait?

How I tested

I got ahold of The Ordinary's latest formula ahead of its market release ( Lucy Smith )

I got my hands on The Ordinary’s SPF 45 serum nearly two weeks before its public launch (6 May) and swiftly put it to the test on bare skin and under make-up, as well as in both cloudy and full-sun conditions. As the product isn’t an SPF moisturizer, I applied it on top of my usual eye cream, moisturizer, and serums, and when applying a full face of make-up, I used a primer afterward.

During the testing period, I paid close attention to the consistency of the serum upon application (did it pill or feel granular?) and noted the formula’s finish both immediately and as the day wore on. When applying subsequent cream/liquid complexion products, I also looked out for any textural issues (streaking or sinking into pores). Here’s how I got on.

As someone who’s been covering skincare (including SPF) since 2020, I’m well-versed in the formulas that are (and aren’t) worth investing in. In terms of face sunscreens specifically, I’ve curated an in-depth guide to the best SPF moisturizers and have reviewed individual formulas from Supergoop!, Thank You Farmer, and more. As for The Ordinary, IndyBest readers are big fans of the brand and, as such, I’ve tested a whole host of its products — from the multi-active delivery essence to the hydrate and brighten gift set.