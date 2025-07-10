If you want a golden glow, self-tanner is your best bet — and you don’t need to spend lots on a good formula. “Today’s drugstore formulas are truly competing with high-end brands,” says Mishel Chernyavskiy, celebrity spray tan artist and owner of MSK Studio in New York.

“Whether you’re paying $15 or $50, many self-tanners now include skin-nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid and niacinamides that help hydrate and nourish the skin while giving you a great tan. At the end of the day, the biggest difference in results usually comes down to how you apply it, not just the product itself,” she says, noting you should exfoliate and shave 24 hours prior, use a mitt or body brush to blend, and take your time to make sure every area is evenly covered.

As for the different formulas, your options are vast. Foams, lotions, waters, and drops all offer slightly different textures, dry times, and intensities. Foams and mousses tend to dry quickly and offer faster results, while gradual lotions build color over time and are nearly foolproof. Clear formulas are great for those who want to avoid staining clothes, but can be tricky to apply evenly since there’s no immediate color to guide you.

Whatever your preference, there’s a budget-friendly formula that will work for your skin tone, lifestyle, and experience level. To find the best of the bunch, I tested 15 different formulas over six weeks and narrowed it down to the eight that truly impressed me.

How I tested

To evaluate drugstore self-tanners, I applied each product to clean, freshly exfoliated skin using a tanning mitt (unless the package directions suggested otherwise).

The results after applying Banana Boat (left) and Sally Hansen (right) self-tanners ( Brigitt Earley )

I wore dark, loose-fitting clothing post-application to monitor drying time, color transfer, and overall wear. For formulas that didn’t require a mitt (like gradual lotions or drops), I followed the package instructions and washed my hands thoroughly after application.

To give each self-tanner a rating from one to five, I judged each product on the following factors:

Ease of application: Did it glide on smoothly? Was it easy to blend? Did the formula offer a color guide, or was it clear?

Did it glide on smoothly? Was it easy to blend? Did the formula offer a color guide, or was it clear? Scent: I noted which scents smelled fresh and tropical versus chemical-heavy or overpowering

I noted which scents smelled fresh and tropical versus chemical-heavy or overpowering Drying time and residue: I tracked how quickly each product dried and whether it left behind any greasy or sticky residue. I also paid attention to whether the product transferred onto clothes, pajamas, or bedding during development

I tracked how quickly each product dried and whether it left behind any greasy or sticky residue. I also paid attention to whether the product transferred onto clothes, pajamas, or bedding during development Color result and longevity: I evaluated how natural the tan looked on my light-to-medium skin, how long it lasted, and how evenly it faded.

The best drugstore self-tanners for 2025 are: