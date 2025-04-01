Unlike blush and lip liner, mascara is a make-up item that we tend to stick to once we’ve found a good one. Whether it’s the same brand you’ve used since college or the game changer that finally helped you to discover your lashes (and no other tube compares), venturing out to try a new mascara can seem daunting.

One thing that hasn’t changed since your college days: the humble drugstore mascara. Their innovative wand designs and universally loved formulas have greatly improved over the years, but they were pretty exceptional to begin with. While clean mascara formulas have taken off from brands like ILIA and Tower28, many classic drugstore brands have introduced comparable versions — plus, newer clean brands such as Pacifica have emerged with their own offerings.

As a beauty editor who’s always kept a mixed bag of drugstore and high-end mascaras, I’m here to guide you on the most loved affordable mascaras and what sets each of them apart. Whether you’re a spider lash-lover or like a subtler frame for the eyes, there’s something at the drugstore for everyone.

How I tested

I’ve researched extensively to find the drugstore mascaras that have had the highest status over the past few years and added cult classics that never drop off the shortlists (my own included). I applied one coat of each mascara to my top and bottom lashes with no eyeliner, coating both the underside and topside of my upper lashes (a must for instantly extending their length). I recorded how easy each was to use, let it sit for several hours to test its wear, and also noted how easy each formula was to remove.

I assessed application, lash effect and how easy they were to remove ( Ava Welsing-Kitcher )

One thing to note is that my eyes don’t get along with waterproof formulas, so all of the following mascaras are standard. I do, however, like different mascaras for different moods and makeup styles — from barely-there to full-on spider lashes — so the following reviews won’t be affected by a strict personal preference.

Ava Welsing-Kitcher is a beauty expert with years of industry experience, accruing a wealth of knowledge when it comes to the products that do (and importantly don’t) work. Having researched and tested a broad range of mascaras, from budget-friendly to luxury formulas, she is an expert you can trust.

The best drugstore mascaras for 2025 are: