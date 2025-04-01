How does Nivea’s $10 creme compare to La Mer’s $390 moisturizer?

1La Mer moisturising cream
- Type: Moisturizing cream
- Key ingredients: Seaweed, shea butter
- Why we love it
- Nourishing and hydrating on the skin
- Feels luxurious
- Lasts a long time
- Added benefits of seaweed and vitamins
First take
Despite having worked in the beauty industry for more than a decade, I had never tried La Mer’s moisturizing cream before, often preferring to test and use products at a slightly lower price point. However, there’s no denying that this cream screams luxury from the outset. The sturdy box — in that recognisable shade of green — combined with the glass jar and the applicator (which I would have expected to be made of metal rather than plastic) hidden at the bottom are worlds apart from Nivea’s basic blue tin.
The cream itself has a nostalgic, familiar scent that instantly took me back to watching my grandma apply skincare at her dressing table. The texture is thick, but it does have a slightly whipped feel to it — which is as satisfying as it sounds — and a little really does go a long way, so, despite the price point, you can expect the pot to last a while.
Performance
I found the best way to apply this formula was to either warm up a little bit of cream between my fingers before massaging it in or dabbing it onto both cheeks, chin, and forehead before rubbing it in from there. The former method is similar to the way the brand suggests applying in its how-to video on YouTube.
One thing worth noting is that, at first, I was a little worried the cream wouldn’t absorb as it’s thick and white when applied if it isn’t warmed up slightly beforehand. However, even on the nights I didn’t work the cream between my fingers, it did mostly absorb into the face after a few minutes. It did occasionally leave a slightly greasy feeling in its wake, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing, as it is reflective of the product’s occlusive properties, which help seal in moisture by creating a barrier on the skin.
The mornings after using La Mer’s moisturizing cream, I found my skin felt nourished and hydrated, but not unlike how it feels when using other more affordable moisturizers. However, I have no doubt it is the sort of product that — thanks to the ‘miracle broth’ included — will have a cumulative effect and over time it’ll work to help improve the overall health and appearance of the skin.