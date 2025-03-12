Jump to content
Mac’s new mascara gave my lashes an instant dramatic lift

The new formula delivered impressive results

Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Wednesday 12 March 2025 13:39 EDT
When testing, I assessed application and the results – and crucially, considered whether it smudged or crumbled
When testing, I assessed application and the results – and crucially, considered whether it smudged or crumbled (iStock/Lucy Smith)

If, like me, you are a long-time Mac fanatic, you’ll know the brand’s mascaras are top-tier. From the much-loved extended play formula ($28, Maccosmetics.com), which was a must-have in 2023, to the original macstack mascara ($29, Amazon.com), which was the talk of 2022, it would seem every brush innovation made by the brand is a step up from what came before.

Now, Mac has taken the original macstack sensation and given it an upgrade in the form of a new macstack elevated formula ($29, Maccosmetics.com). Having launched at the start of March, it promises to carry over the buildable nature of its original formula and take your lashes to new with a unique two-in-one lift and define spoolie.

The question is, is it really capable of creating height even with the weight of multiple coats of product? That’s what I set out to discover, as someone with extremely floppy lashes. Scroll on to read my verdict.

How I tested

I applied the Macstack elevated mascara to clean, freshly curled lashes
I applied the Macstack elevated mascara to clean, freshly curled lashes (Lucy Smith/The Independent)

With no eyeshadow or eyeliner to get in the way, I applied Mac’s elevated formula to my lashes, curling them first, to give them the best chance of height. I then took the S-shaped spoolie and wiggled it through my lashes, to ensure an even coverage across every single hair.

Once I’d coated from the inner to outer corners of my eyes, I flipped the spoolie to curve around my bottom lashes, once again wiggling as I gently brushed the product across the shorter hairs.

I paid attention to the ease of distribution, how much product landed on the lashes (too much? not enough?), and how easy it was to get between the more densely packed areas, creating a full-fan, lifted effect.

After application, I noted how long my lashes maintained their height, whether or not the formula smudged around my under-eyes or brow bone, and whether there was any dryness or irritation. Here’s how I got on.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

As well as writing The Independent’s guide to the best mascaras, Lucy Smith has been reviewing mascaras for more than five years. When it comes to Mac, Lucy has tested several of the brand’s products, from its beauty advent calendar to the studio fix foundation, which earned a spot in Lucy’s review of the best sweat-proof make-up. So, she knows a thing or two about what to expect from the brand and how well its new mascara holds up against the competition.

1
Macstack elevated mascara

New macstack elevated mascara review indybest
  • Key ingredients: Water, wax from palm leaves and rice, olive oil, fatty acids, glycerin, argan oil, pro-vitamin B5, vitamin E
  • Lash effect: Defining, lengthening and volumizing
  • Vegan-friendly and cruelty-free: No
  • Shades: Black
  • Waterproof version available: No
  • Brush type: Bristle
  • Why we love it
    • Maintains lash curl
    • Adds extra height to ends of lashes
    • Coats every single lash, without clumping
  • Take note
    • Takes several coats to achieve the desired effect

The formula

On paper, Mac’s latest macstack formula looks really impressive, with everything from moisturizing argan oil to fatty acids featured – the latter helping to promote healthy lashes. The ingredients are more than just dyes and preservatives and, thanks to the inclusion of polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP), the elevated mascara works to give the lashes hold.

In terms of application, the spoolie is more defined here than with the original macstack brush, featuring fiber over silicone bristles, which works to define and separate the lashes.

Performance

I was pleasantly surprised to find the S-shaped spoolie was poised to grab hard-to-reach outer hairs and nestle under the lashes at the center of my eyelid. This meant I could reach almost every lash in a single swoop but, as a defining mascara, the amount of product distributed is quite subtle.

Of course, any iteration of a macstack mascara invites you to stack coat upon coat of it onto your lashes. I proceeded to layer up the formula and found the elevated mascara to be infinitely buildable.

New macstack elevated mascara review indybest
My eyelashes before (top) and after (bottom) applying the elevated mascara (Lucy Smith)

As someone who possesses relatively thick lashes naturally, I wasn’t altogether worried about volume. But I was concerned the mascara would weigh down the tips of my lashes, where they grow sparser. I was pleased to be proven wrong and found the elevated mascara separated and elongated the many short hairs on my lash line. In fact, I’d go as far as to say the effect overall was a dramatic lift that left some of those longer hairs grazing my brow bone.

I experienced no smudging, but I did see a few specks of mascara crumbling on my under-eye area after a few hours, however, I did rub my eyes on one occasion, forgetting I was wearing mascara.

Overall, the new elevated formula is lightweight, outlines even the finest of lashes, and chiefly, adds height almost instantly.

  1.  $29 from Maccosmetics.com
The verdict: Macstack elevated mascara

I’m really impressed by the new macstack elevated mascara. I saw neither irritation nor the tell-tale signs of smudging and I’m a convert. Here’s hoping I don’t race through my tube too quickly.

