I tried Martha Stewart’s new skincare line — here are my honest thoughts
The skincare duo promises to deliver age-defying skin
Celebrity beauty lines are a dime a dozen, but Martha Stewart isn’t just any A-lister. For decades, she’s built her empire around the idea that quality and presentation matter — in the kitchen, at the table, around the home — and more recently, in skincare.
Who could forget that viral poolside selfie with luminous, poreless skin that had the internet buzzing about her secrets? That moment reinforced the idea that Martha takes her skin just as seriously as she takes her soufflés. And now, she’s giving the masses access to ageless skin with her own line: ELM Biosciences. The media personality partnered with Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali, the dermatologist who helped develop Hailey Bieber’s rhode, to create the skincare products.
The launch is intentionally pared back: a daily serum to hydrate and brighten from the outside and a supplement to support skin health from the inside. Together, the duo is designed to simplify your beauty routine while delivering results. Like Martha’s approach to entertaining, it’s less about doing more; instead, it’s more about doing things thoughtfully and with an emphasis on quality over quantity.
Of course, the bar is high. A Martha-endorsed product line has to deliver not just on performance but also on presentation, practicality, and long-term appeal. And with premium pricing that places the line in the luxury skincare category, the question isn’t just whether it works, it’s whether it’s worth it.
I used both the serum and the supplement every day for an entire month to find out.
How I tested
For this review, I incorporated both products into my daily routine for four weeks, according to package directions. Each morning and night, I applied one pump of the A30 elemental serum to my face and an additional pump to my neck and décolletage. I also took two capsules of the inner dose daily skin supplement each morning with water and food. Along the way, I paid special attention to:
- Directions of use: How did the serum apply and absorb? Were the capsules easy to take?
- Compatibility: How well did the serum layer with other skincare, SPF, and makeup?
- Initial results: Did my skin feel hydrated and luminous upon application?
- Long-term results: Were there any changes in redness, hyperpigmentation, or overall smoothness over the course of the month?
- Value for money: Both products come with a hefty price tag, so I judged whether their results, quality, and packaging lived up to the cost.
Why you can trust IndyBest U.S. reviews
IndyBest U.S. is the ultimate destination for product reviews from The Independent, all of which are a result of real-world testing. Brigitt Earley is a beauty and commerce writer and editor with over a decade of experience, previously testing everything from deodorant to drugstore makeup for IndyBest U.S. Over the course of the last 12 months alone, she’s spent countless hours trying hundreds of beauty products, making her well-placed to write this review of one of the latest and most buzz-worthy launches of the year. Beyond this, she’s passionate about interrogating celebrity-backed beauty brands and assessing whether they actually perform as claimed.
1Elm Biosciences A30 elemental serum
- Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid (known for its hydrating properties and ability to plump the skin), squalane (good for hydration), vitamin E (anti-inflammatory benefits)
- Product type: Serum
- Directions for use: Apply one to two pumps to clean, dry skin morning and night
- Why we love it
- Absorbs quickly
- Leaves a soft finish
- Hydrating
- Take note
- Scent is a little clinical
The serum immediately impressed me with its presentation. The packaging feels elevated and matches the price point. It’s the kind of product you don’t mind leaving out on your vanity or bathroom counter.
Beyond good looks, the pump dispenser works well, and because the formula is on the runny side, a little goes a long way. One pump was plenty for my face, though a second pump was ideal to fully cover my neck and décolletage.
At first, I wondered if the lightweight, water-first formula would be hydrating enough for my dry skin, but I was pleasantly surprised. The product applied smoothly, absorbed quickly, and left my skin feeling velvety but not overly hydrated or greasy. It does take about a minute to fully absorb and leaves a soft finish that’s ever-so-slightly tacky — almost like a primer — and plays well with a full face of makeup.
On the downside, the scent leans a little clinical. I found it to be a bit powdery and almost medicinal. (The brand says the formula is fragrance-free, but the ingredients themselves carry a natural scent.)
As for results, my skin feels more hydrated and looks instantly more luminous after each application, but after about a month of use, I haven’t noticed dramatic long-term changes in tone or texture — just brighter skin. The brand says, in general, you can expect to see changes in clarity, texture, and tone within about two to four weeks of consistent use, so I’m excited to continue using the product for even better results.
2Elm Biosciences inner dose daily skin supplement
- Ingredients: Polypodium leucotomos, turmeric, vitamin D3, astaxanthin, holy basil
- Product type: Supplement
- Why we love it
- Easy to swallow
- Experienced any adverse side effects
- Take note
- No way to reseal packaging
Elm Biosciences’ inner dose daily skin supplements were a trickier sell for me. I’ll admit I’m generally skeptical of beauty supplements, not to mention the packaging is less thoughtful than the serum’s. Once you tear open the pouch of 60, there’s no way to reseal it. That makes it less convenient for everyday storage and travel, plus I worry about keeping the product fresh.
That said, the capsules, which are roughly the size of a Tylenol gel cap, are easy to swallow with no musty or medicinal smell. Instead, they have a pleasant, herbaceous aroma and only a faint, licorice-like aftertaste, likely due to the holy basil in the formula.
I didn’t experience any adverse side effects, like nausea, even when I took the capsules with coffee rather than water and food. After just one month, though, it’s impossible to fairly judge efficacy. Skin supplements take longer to show measurable results, and the brand recommends at least three months of consistent use. I’ll report back.
Is Martha Stewart’s skincare line worth it?
Overall, Martha Stewart’s skincare line hits the mark in many of the ways you’d expect from her: the serum feels luxe, performs well day-to-day, and delivers that instant boost of hydration and luminosity that her skin has become known for. The supplements are thoughtfully formulated and easy to take, though they do require more time and commitment to evaluate, plus they could use a packaging update.
The skincare duo is very much an investment — and one that makes the most sense if you’re looking to streamline your routine with products that feel elevated and focus on quality and longevity.
