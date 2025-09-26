Celebrity beauty lines are a dime a dozen, but Martha Stewart isn’t just any A-lister. For decades, she’s built her empire around the idea that quality and presentation matter — in the kitchen, at the table, around the home — and more recently, in skincare.

Who could forget that viral poolside selfie with luminous, poreless skin that had the internet buzzing about her secrets? That moment reinforced the idea that Martha takes her skin just as seriously as she takes her soufflés. And now, she’s giving the masses access to ageless skin with her own line: ELM Biosciences. The media personality partnered with Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali, the dermatologist who helped develop Hailey Bieber’s rhode, to create the skincare products.

The launch is intentionally pared back: a daily serum to hydrate and brighten from the outside and a supplement to support skin health from the inside. Together, the duo is designed to simplify your beauty routine while delivering results. Like Martha’s approach to entertaining, it’s less about doing more; instead, it’s more about doing things thoughtfully and with an emphasis on quality over quantity.

Of course, the bar is high. A Martha-endorsed product line has to deliver not just on performance but also on presentation, practicality, and long-term appeal. And with premium pricing that places the line in the luxury skincare category, the question isn’t just whether it works, it’s whether it’s worth it.

I used both the serum and the supplement every day for an entire month to find out.

How I tested

I swapped in the Elm Biosciences products into my skincare routine

For this review, I incorporated both products into my daily routine for four weeks, according to package directions. Each morning and night, I applied one pump of the A30 elemental serum to my face and an additional pump to my neck and décolletage. I also took two capsules of the inner dose daily skin supplement each morning with water and food. Along the way, I paid special attention to:

