Best women’s deodorants that actually work, tested in 90-degree heat

Even if you don’t live in a hot, humid climate or workout daily, you probably rely on deodorant to stay fresh. But not all deodorants are created equal, and choosing the right one can be surprisingly personal.

Do you want to stop sweating entirely, or just manage odor? Are you team natural, or do you need something that can survive a 90-minute workout, a marathon of errands, and a 90-degree day? There’s also the matter of texture — gel, solid, spray, cream — and scent (or no scent), skin sensitivity, and whether the formula of your choice stains your clothes.

“Deodorants help prevent body odor by eliminating bacteria and masking smells, but don’t stop sweating,” says dermatologist Dr. David Johnson. Antiperspirants, on the other hand, contain ingredients that block sweat glands to reduce perspiration. “If you smell bad but do not sweat much, choose a deodorant,” he suggests. “If you sweat a lot, especially under the arms, an antiperspirant will be more helpful.”

Thankfully, there’s a deodorant for every armpit, and in a bid to find the ones that actually work, I’ve put a range of top-rated formulas to the test. After real-world testing, I found Evolvetogether’s natural deodorant ($26, Amazon.com) to be my favourite — it’s effective, and the scent was subtle. I’ve also found a gentle formula for sensitive skin, a cooling spray, and a luxury balm. Keep reading for the formula that passed my tests.

How I tested

I wore each deodorant for a month, during workouts ( Brigitt Earley/The Independent )

As a busy mom of four, I don’t exactly live a low-impact lifestyle. Between chasing kids around, juggling work, and squeezing in my own workouts six days a week, a deodorant really has to show up to keep up with me. To give each formula a fair shot, I wore them during regular daily activities (think: playground hangs, grocery runs, and dinner dates), as well as during workouts, including weight sessions and long runs in 80- to 90-degree heat.

During the testing period, I wore each product for a minimum of three days, paying close attention to the following criteria:

Application: I made a note of how the deodorant needed to be applied to the skin (roller ball, spray, solid stick), and how easy this process was — stick deodorants can pull on the skin, sprays are nice and speedy, and some formulas are messier to apply than others (I tried a balm that you apply with your fingers or an applicator tool).

I made a note of how the deodorant needed to be applied to the skin (roller ball, spray, solid stick), and how easy this process was — stick deodorants can pull on the skin, sprays are nice and speedy, and some formulas are messier to apply than others (I tried a balm that you apply with your fingers or an applicator tool). Scent: While this is subjective to an extent, I acknowledged whether I liked the scent and whether it was wearable for everyday, how strong they were, and how well they lasted. The more choice the better, so I also made a note of the number of scents available. I have also made sure to include fragrance-free options.

While this is subjective to an extent, I acknowledged whether I liked the scent and whether it was wearable for everyday, how strong they were, and how well they lasted. The more choice the better, so I also made a note of the number of scents available. I have also made sure to include fragrance-free options. Residue: I assessed whether the product stained my clothes or left any kind of zero residue, stickiness, white marks, or chalky buildup.

I assessed whether the product stained my clothes or left any kind of zero residue, stickiness, white marks, or chalky buildup. Efficacy: I monitored how many hours of wear I could get from each deodorant without having to reapply.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Brigitt Earley has more than 15 years of experience in reviewing cosmetic products, finding those that cut through the noise and work. She has gleaned expertise from experts such as board-certified dermatologists, done extensive research on the different formulas, and has tested dozens to decide which ones are worth your money. She considers what matters, from skin type and key ingredients to whether the formula does what it says on the bottle. Beyond this, she works out six times a week, so she knows the importance of finding a good deodorant that works.

The best women’s deodorants for 2025 are: