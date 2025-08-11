Il Makiage launched at the height of the Instagram makeup era in 2018. Fast forward to 2025, and the brand is still hyped for its hero products. One of its bestsellers is the viral woke up like this flawless base foundation, which is available in 50 shades. The f*ck I’m flawless multi-use perfecting concealer is also hugely popular, as are two of its mascaras.

It’s a mid- to high-end brand, similar to Ilia, Makeup By Mario, and Hourglass, with skin base products ranging from $30 to $45, and mascaras costing $29. Where it differs, though, is that it’s online-only, meaning you can’t test the products before you buy them — so you’ll have to trust its shade-matching service, which has been designed to help you find a color match at home. Don’t let this put you off because there’s a 30-day no-questions-asked free returns policy, so you can send back anything that you don’t love.

To help you find the Il Makiage products that are actually worth your money (and see if the brand’s bestsellers really are worth the hype), I ordered the brand’s bestsellers. I also put the shade-matching service to the test to see how accurate it was. Here’s how I got on.

How I tested

I assessed finish, color payoff and staying power ( Ava Welsing-Kitcher/The Independent )

I first researched to find the highest-rated Il Makiage products on social media and its website, and chose one product within each category, from complexion to brows to lips. After applying my usual water-based serum and sunscreen, I tried the products for a week. I did one minimal makeup look with just concealer, blush, and lip products, and a second full-face look using the cult ‘woke up like this flawless’ base foundation, plus products for eyes and lips. I took note of each product’s staying power throughout the day and evening. I also assessed the brand’s color-matching tool to see if it actually works.

Why you can trust IndyBest U.S. reviews

Ava Welsing-Kitcher is a beauty editor and writer with years of experience. Having reviewed everything from the best drugstore mascaras to Beyoncé’s Cécred haircare line, she’s tested products from big and small brands. She knows what to look for when it comes to formulas that are actually worth your money, and is unafraid to tell you her honest opinion on each one. For her review of Il Makiage’s products, she’s assessed the strengths and shortcomings of the makeup, so you can be sure her verdict on each is thorough, honest, and fair. If the color pay-off was poor, the finish questionable in photographs, or the product tricky to cleanse, Ava has detailed this.