Martha Stewart announces latest business venture a day after her 84th birthday

Martha Stewart may have just turned 84, but she isn’t showing signs of slowing down.

The entrepreneur and media personality, who built a lifestyle empire with her magazine and TV series, Martha Stewart Living, has partnered with the same dermatologist — Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali — who helped develop Hailey Bieber’s Rhode skincare brand to launch her own line of skincare products set to be available for purchase in September.

Elm Biosciences, as the new brand is called, is a two-part regimen consisting of an oral supplement and a serum. The products are focused on extending the life of skin cells, which Stewart has used herself.

“I have used it religiously for quite a while now, and my skin is pretty fabulous,” she told The Wall Street Journal.

“What I paid attention to with our product is the texture of it, the color of it, the scent of it,” the entrepreneur said about her testing process. “There are serums out there that really have too much, too much scent, too much perfume. This is a delightful concoction.”

Stewart’s skincare brand is called Elm Biosciences ( Getty Images )

Stewart also announced the launch of the new brand on her Instagram page.

“Martha's beauty secret is out: Meet @elmbiosciences,” she captioned a selfie on Monday. “Our founder is known for her glowing, lit-from-within skin, and now she's bottled up her beauty secrets into a skin care brand. The line was created in partnership with an advisory board of more than 350 dermatologists, scientists, and medical researchers and will launch on September 17, 2025, with two products. Learn more about Martha's latest launch at the link in our bio.”

The lifestyle guru’s latest business venture comes months after the release of her hit Netflix documentary, Martha, where she notably confessed to having an affair during her marriage to Andrew Stewart.

“Young women, listen to my advice, if you’re married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he’s a piece of s***,” she said in the trailer for the documentary. “Get out of that marriage.”

However, a producer then chimed in to contradict her by pointing out that she cheated on her ex-husband. “Didn’t you have an affair early on?” he asked her from behind the camera.

“Yeah, but I don’t think Andy ever knew about that,” Stewart quipped back.

Andrew and Martha were married for 29 years after their 1961 ceremony. They welcomed their only child, Alexis, in 1965 and filed for divorce in 1990.

“Getting divorced was a terrible thing for me because we were the first to divorce in my family,” the author said during the documentary trailer. “And that we haven’t spoken since the divorce is even more painful. But I’m very strong, and I’m very motivated to get on with life.”