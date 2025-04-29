Martha Stewart shocks Kelly Clarkson with food order confession
Entrepreneur admits she has never indulged in one very common dinner practice
Martha Stewart has shocked Kelly Clarkson with an unusual food confession.
The 83-year-old entrepreneur and media personality, who built a lifestyle empire with her magazine and TV series, Martha Stewart Living, will mentor 12 professional cooks in the forthcoming NBC competition series Yes, Chef!.
She appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday (28 April) alongside her co-star, Spanish-American chef and restaurateur José Andrés.
While reminiscing about the food she ate with Andrés when they were shooting Yes, Chef! in Toronto, Canada, Stewart revealed a surprising eating habit.
“Every night he found the next best restaurant.We had the best dinners,” Stewart said of Andrés gastronomic prowess during the interview with Clarkson. “Going out after a 12-hour day, you know what it’s like.”
“You’re in a cosmopolitan area where they offer all that good stuff, so you have to try it...I tried to go to every great restaurant in Toronto, and they have great restaurants in Toronto.”
However, Clarkson said she would “never” dine out after such a long workday. “Do they deliver?” the singer and talk show host asked Stewart of the restaurants that she’d tried.
“Do you want to know a secret? I have never ordered in,” the lifestyle guru revealed. “My daughter will vouch for me,” she added, referring to her only child, Alexis Stewart, 59.
Clarkson was dumbfounded by the admission. “You have never been like, ‘It’s a Taco Bell night, we’re just doing it’?” she asked.
Andrés then asked for evidence of Stewart’s claim. “Prove it!” he said. “People of America, if you have a photo of Martha Stewart ordering in, phone now. We want to see it! We demand an investigation.”
Meanwhile, Clarkson dubbed Stewart’s takeaway-free diet “insane”, telling her: “Don’t you worry, I’ve ordered in enough for the both of us.”
Yes Chef! will follow 12 professional chefs as Stewart and Andrés mentor them through numerous culinary challenges designed to test their fiery tempers and unchecked egos.
Each episode consists of two challenges, with one contestant being sent home each week. The winning chef will leave the competition with a cash prize of $250,000 (£186,585).
