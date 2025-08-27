The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
I tested The Ordinary’s skincare on my sensitive skin — here’s what worked
From mandelic acid serum to foaming cleansers, I tested The Ordinary’s formulas to find the best
Building a skincare routine when you have sensitive skin can feel like navigating a minefield. One wrong ingredient, and you’re left with redness, irritation, or an unwelcome breakout that can repeat for months. While many brands promise gentle, dermatologist-approved solutions, some of the higher price tags can make daily use difficult to commit to, meaning we often use less. Effective, budget-friendly products with simple formulations can save the day in the experimentation phase. That’s where The Ordinary comes in.
The beauty brand has never failed to deliver on straightforward, affordable, and effective skincare formulas since its debut in 201. You’ll find formulas starting at around $8, with the most expensive skincare rarely exceeding $30. Clear product descriptions and routine-building tips on its website make navigating the line-up simple, yet super educational, which helps sufferers of sensitive skin decode what will and won’t work for them.
From foaming cleansers to AHA exfoliators (yes, sensitive skin can handle these if chosen carefully), The Ordinary’s effective offerings can slot seamlessly into your skincare regimen. To help you cut through the noise, I’ve rounded up the very best picks from the brand for my sensitive skin — tried, tested, and approved.
How I tested
For context, I have occasional perioral dermatitis, and I also get contact dermatitis from the wrong product easily (most acids, essential oils, and harsh cleansers). I have to tread really carefully when trying new products with active ingredients. I’ve also been getting texture and fungal acne on my forehead, which gets triggered by thicker products or anything fermented.
Generally, I have dry skin that doesn’t get on well with heavy moisturizers, and I also get hormonal or product-induced breakouts. I want to be able to use formulas that deep clean, exfoliate, and help with the aging process, amongst my usual backdrop of calming, neutral ingredients.
When testing these products, I used each one in my usual routine for a month, but some of the picks I’ve loved and have continuously used for years. I analysed and evaluated a number I assessed them on the following criteria:
- Ingredients: As a brand known for its simple approach to ingredients, I noted where I felt a payoff from their less-is-more approach and whether I noticed a result in my skin texture and appearance.
- General formula: I analysed the formula’s finish both immediately and as the day wore on, as well as how it felt on my skin.
- Consistency: I paid close attention to the consistency of the products upon application, noting if any pilled. When applying other skincare products or makeup, I looked out for any textural issues (streaking or sinking into pores).
- Value for money: Although The Ordinary is known for advantageous price points for its ingredients, I put any claims made on the brand’s website against my own experience to see if a verdict.
The Ordinary’s best products for sensitive skin are:
- Best overall — The Ordinary mandelic 10% + HA: $7.80, Amazon.com
- Best sunscreen — The Ordinary UV filters SPF 45 serum: $19, Theordinary.com
- Best spot treatment — The Ordinary salicylic 2% solution: $6.70, Theordinary.com
- Best gentle cleanser — The Ordinary glucoside foaming cleanser: $12.50, Theordinary.com
1The Ordinary mandelic 10% + HA
- Best: Overall
- Product type: Serum
- Targets: Irregular texture, dullness
- Why we love it
- A go-to acid for sensitive skin
- Take note
- Can feel greasy
As soon as I realized my skin was too sensitive for glycolic acid a few years ago, after a much-needed break from all active ingredients, this mandelic acid serum was the first exfoliator I introduced my skin to. Derived from almonds, mandelic acid is a much gentler AHA than sugar-derived glycolic acid — plus mandelic’s larger molecular weight makes it a slower exfoliator than all other AHAs.
This was one of the first mandelic products that was easily shoppable (unless you were lucky enough to have a dermatologist who stocked it). Now, straight mandelic serums are gaining popularity and brands, such as Sofie Pavitt ($54, Sephora.com), Good Molecules ($10, Ulta.com), The Inkey List ($9, Amazon.com), Paula’s Choice ($29.60, Paulaschoice.com), and Murad ($45, Amazon.com) are making the ingredient more accessible. If you’re new to mandelic, though, The Ordinary’s serum is a tried-and-true entryway at $12.
After just one week of use, my skin felt gently renewed, more glowing, and smoother. You can expect light hyperpigmentation marks to vanish in as little as a month (but, as ever, make sure you’re using SPF protection during the day). I don’t love the slippery, oily texture of the glycerin, despite it being free from oils and silicones, so I’d recommend waiting 15 minutes before applying any moisturizer over the top.
Be sure to add something hydrating before or after, as the presence of hyaluronic acid means it’ll need something to pull moisture from into your skin. My favourite is Laneige’s cream skin toner mist (from $12, Sephora.com) as I can spray evenly as a last step without disturbing anything applied beforehand.
2The Ordinary glucoside foaming cleanser
- Best: Cleanser
- Product type: Cleanser
- Targets: Texture
- Why we love it
- Simple
- Works for most skin types
- Take note
- No noticeable texture change
My opinion on cleansers will always be: the simpler, the better. I don’t want my skin to feel totally renewed after cleansing due to any physical or chemical exfoliants in the formula. I want my cleanser to just clean.
The Ordinary’s glucoside cleanser foams up satisfyingly and effectively cleanses off light makeup without the need for an oil cleanse (it doesn’t remove eye makeup that effectively, however, but it doesn’t sting). My skin didn’t feel stripped, but just a tiny bit tight once dry.
The main ingredient is glucoside, an alternative foaming agent to sulfates that’s derived from sugar. Although it’s been known to cause allergic reactions, such as dermatitis, my sensitive skin didn’t react during the month of using it nearly daily.
Out of all the brand’s cleansers, The Ordinary states this one is for oily skin, but I can imagine it working across most skin types. Another claim is that it helps with skin texture, but I didn’t notice much of an improvement. That said, it’s an effective daily cleanser at an affordable price.
3The Ordinary saccharomyces ferment 30% milky toner
- Best: For lightweight hydration
- Product type: Toner
- Targets: Dry, textured skin, dark spots, disrupted skin barrier
- Why we love it
- Hydrates without oiliness
- Take note
- May take a while to see texture or dark spot correction
As one of The Ordinary’s most hyped launches of the year, I was really excited to test out this milky toner. It’s been somewhat of a year of the milky toner, with Rhode’s glazing mist spray edition gaining instant five-star status, plus milk toners having been a staple of Korean skincare for so long. The Ordinary’s milky toner was as light as water, sinking instantly into my skin and leaving a subtle glow.
The hero ingredient is a yeast ferment concentration — the goal is to hydrate and improve radiance and skin texture over time. When using this toner with the brand’s SPF, my skin felt supple and moisturized throughout the entire day. After a couple of weeks of consistent use, my complexion looked more glowy. I did, however, avoid applying the toner to my forehead, as ferments are known to worsen fungal acne.
4The Ordinary UV filters SPF 45 serum
- Best: Sunscreen
- Product type: Face SPF
- Targets: Sun protection
- Why we love it
- Very high SPF protection rating
- Take note
- May make oily skin types greasier
When The Ordinary launched its last SPF in 2019 (to everyone’s excitement), its physical zinc oxide formula left an ashy white cast on darker skin tones. Its 2025 reformulation is chemical, skipping the physical ingredients but still offering an SPF45 protection (roughly seven to eight hours, but it’s recommended that you reapply every two hours when outdoors) against UVA and UVB rays at a PA++++ rating (the highest). It was also intentionally formulated to spread across the skin evenly, meaning equal coverage wherever placed and rubbed in.
What I immediately liked about the SPF serum was how moisturizing it felt. I applied it over the milky toner, and it instantly gave my skin a luminous glow that lasted all day. This is thanks to lipids and vitamin E in the formula, plus the inclusion of glycerin, a known hydrator. It didn’t pill under my makeup when left to dry down for 15 minutes, but I did need to powder and blot more often during the day than I do with my usual chemical SPF, Skin1004’s Madagascar centella hyalu-cica water-fit sun serum ($25, Ulta.com).
My skin is easily irritated by SPF formulations, but The Ordinary’s serum didn’t cause any redness or breakouts. I did, however, notice extra oiliness on my T-zone and a slightly uneven texture by the end of the day. That said, it’s hard to say whether this is the result of the SPF, the other The Ordinary products, or my skin barrier already being disrupted and reacting. The formula is noted as being non-comedogenic and safe for sensitive skin.
5The Ordinary salicylic 2% solution
- Best: For breakouts and blackheads
- Product type: Serum
- Targets: Acne, texture, congestion
- Why we love it
- Straightforward yet effective acne treatment
- Take note
- Can take a while to see results
The Ordinary’s salicylic acid serum was removed from shelves for two years to be reformulated, causing a waitlist of more than 450,000 people. The serum includes a salicylic acid concentration of two percent, and the formula claims to penetrate pores and target acne-causing bacteria and dead skin cells right at the site, plus remedy redness.
For me, this has never failed over the years (both old and new formulations) as a foolproof, straightforward spot treatment. It stops open whiteheads from continuing to produce pus overnight, drying them up without causing irritation or scarring after healing.
I use it a couple of times a week on my nose to keep texture and blackheads from getting out of hand, which is definitely a longer process over several weeks.
It’s the first acne product I recommend to people suffering from light to moderate breakouts — especially teens, due to its ease of use. Anyone with more severe acne would need a dermatologist's advice and a more targeted routine, but this is a great everyday, simplistic addition for everyone.
Which of The Ordinary’s products are best for sensitive skin?
All of The Ordinary’s products deliver active ingredients to my sensitive skin without disrupting it, but some stood out. For acids, all I really need is the mandelic and salicylic acids in my routine to cover all the bases of oil control, blemish-fighting, and dead skin cell removal. The glucoside cleanser foams gently without stripping, and it’s a great cleanser for everyone. Lastly, the sunscreen provides a superb amount of sun protection, just the right amount of hydration, and doesn’t cause a reaction despite its chemical formula.
