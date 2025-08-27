Building a skincare routine when you have sensitive skin can feel like navigating a minefield. One wrong ingredient, and you’re left with redness, irritation, or an unwelcome breakout that can repeat for months. While many brands promise gentle, dermatologist-approved solutions, some of the higher price tags can make daily use difficult to commit to, meaning we often use less. Effective, budget-friendly products with simple formulations can save the day in the experimentation phase. That’s where The Ordinary comes in.

The beauty brand has never failed to deliver on straightforward, affordable, and effective skincare formulas since its debut in 201. You’ll find formulas starting at around $8, with the most expensive skincare rarely exceeding $30. Clear product descriptions and routine-building tips on its website make navigating the line-up simple, yet super educational, which helps sufferers of sensitive skin decode what will and won’t work for them.

From foaming cleansers to AHA exfoliators (yes, sensitive skin can handle these if chosen carefully), The Ordinary’s effective offerings can slot seamlessly into your skincare regimen. To help you cut through the noise, I’ve rounded up the very best picks from the brand for my sensitive skin — tried, tested, and approved.

How I tested

I tested to see if these favorited skincare products worked on my sensitive skin ( Ava Welsing-Kitcher/The Independent )

For context, I have occasional perioral dermatitis, and I also get contact dermatitis from the wrong product easily (most acids, essential oils, and harsh cleansers). I have to tread really carefully when trying new products with active ingredients. I’ve also been getting texture and fungal acne on my forehead, which gets triggered by thicker products or anything fermented.

Generally, I have dry skin that doesn’t get on well with heavy moisturizers, and I also get hormonal or product-induced breakouts. I want to be able to use formulas that deep clean, exfoliate, and help with the aging process, amongst my usual backdrop of calming, neutral ingredients.

When testing these products, I used each one in my usual routine for a month, but some of the picks I’ve loved and have continuously used for years. I analysed and evaluated a number I assessed them on the following criteria:

Ingredients: As a brand known for its simple approach to ingredients, I noted where I felt a payoff from their less-is-more approach and whether I noticed a result in my skin texture and appearance.

As a brand known for its simple approach to ingredients, I noted where I felt a payoff from their less-is-more approach and whether I noticed a result in my skin texture and appearance. General formula: I analysed the formula’s finish both immediately and as the day wore on, as well as how it felt on my skin.

I analysed the formula’s finish both immediately and as the day wore on, as well as how it felt on my skin. Consistency: I paid close attention to the consistency of the products upon application, noting if any pilled. When applying other skincare products or makeup, I looked out for any textural issues (streaking or sinking into pores).

I paid close attention to the consistency of the products upon application, noting if any pilled. When applying other skincare products or makeup, I looked out for any textural issues (streaking or sinking into pores). Value for money: Although The Ordinary is known for advantageous price points for its ingredients, I put any claims made on the brand’s website against my own experience to see if a verdict.

The Ordinary’s best products for sensitive skin are: