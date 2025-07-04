I’m a beauty writer and I’m fully on board with the Rhode glazing mist hype

Rhode’s glazing mist (£30, Rhodeskin.com) means a summer of dewy, quenched skin is upon us. It’s not the first glazing formula from the brand. Hailey Bieber – Rhode’s founder – saw huge success with the brand’s glazing milk (£32, Rhodeskin.com) in 2023 and peptide glazing fluid (£32, Rhodeskin.com) in 2022.

The idea of glazing formulas is to introduce and maintain moisture, giving your complexion a Korean beauty glass skin glow. The tricky part comes with layering product after product without leaving your skin feeling weighed down.

Face mists – glazing formulas included – are a versatile skincare addition, and can usually be used anywhere in your routine after cleansing. While some opt for AHAs and BHAs to help exfoliate, others tackle scaling and dryness with ingredients like amino acids and ceramides. If you have dehydrated skin, a face mist will be an instant tonic, with most formulas using glycerin to draw moisture onto the skin from the air around us.

Enter Rhode’s glazing mist, which aims to combine all of this into one product. It applies in a fine spray and claims to hydrate, moisturise, soothe and balance. It’s even approved by the American National Eczema Association because of its fragrance-free, dermatologist-tested formula. However, is that really worth £30? I put it to the test to see if it lives up to the social media hype.

How I tested

I tested the new mist over and under make-up ( Lucy Smith )

Rhode advises that the glazing mist can be used post-cleansing, post-moisturising and after make-up application, so I put the formula to the test in all three settings over 24 hours, making sure to douse my skin from forehead to neck. When spraying I considered the following criteria:

Consistency and feel: No one wants a face mist that leaves a greasy film and, equally, you don’t want one that leaves the skin feeling tight. With this in mind, I paid attention to how the formula absorbed into my skin.

Finish: Considering the glazing mist can be used on top of make-up, I wanted to see if it had any glowy or smoothing effects on my complexion – much like a setting spray.

Wear: As I usually wear the same make-up day to day, I know how my products perform and when they usually need a touch-up. Adding the glazing mist into the mix, I then recorded any differences in the staying power of my foundation, setting powder. Specifically, I looked out for any patchiness or separation.

Application: With most sprays, the quality of the nozzle varies between different price points, so I noted whether or not the Rhode formula had a fine mist, plus how far a single pump travelled across the face.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Lucy Smith has been IndyBest’s beauty writer since July 2024, covering everything from hydrating skincare to make-up trends. When it came to testing Rhode’s new glazing mist, she was well placed to put the product through its paces, having tried The Inkey List’s dewy face mist and spoken with Hailey Bieber’s facialist, Joanne Evans. She’s frequently in contact with dermatologists to discuss the latest trends in skincare.